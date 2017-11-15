Stephen Colbert and Jimmy Kimmel have fun with Jeff Sessions and his 'Finding Dory' memory

Attorney General Jeff Sessions testified before the House Judiciary Committee on Tuesday, in a hearing that "covered a wide range of issues, and Sessions had the same answer for a lot of them," Stephen Colbert said on Tuesday's Late Show. Given the number of times he said he couldn't recall things, "no surprise, Sessions' memory was a hot topic at the hearing." His poor memory was not uniform, however, and after he read about Russia-related meetings he attended with campaign adviser George Papadopoulos, he said, he did remember some things. "There were so many meetings about collusion, I've got the collusion confusion," Colbert said, slipping into his Sessions voice.

But there was one, legally convenient thing that Sessions did remember clearly, Colbert said, recapping the testimony. "So, Sessions has no recollection of meeting [Papadopoulos], no recollection of what he said or who else was there with him, all he remembers is that Sessions did the right thing."