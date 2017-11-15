Jimmy Kimmel and Stephen Colbert dig into Donald Trump Jr.'s relationship with WikiLeaks

President Trump's 2016 campaign is having an increasingly difficult time arguing there was no at least attempted collusion with Russia, but "one thing the campaign has been consistent and adamant about: they had absolutely no contact with WikiLeaks," Stephen Colbert said on Tuesday's Late Show. "It's an insulting question! And you can take that to the bank — because I think that's where they met with WikiLeaks."

On Monday, it emerged that Donald Trump Jr. had been in semi-regular contact with WikiLeaks during the campaign, and even though he didn't always DM them back, Trump Sr. tweeted out a message similar to one WikiLeaks had sent Trump Jr. just 15 minutes earlier. "I can't prove that Donald Trump Jr. called his father, but like they say, if it walks like a duck and talks like a duck, the duck is colluding with the Russians," Colbert said. And Don Jr. "isn't the only one implicated," because after the first message from WikiLeaks, he emailed Stephen Bannon, Kellyanne Conway, and Jared Kushner to inform them of the contact, Colbert said. "And in keeping with Don Jr.'s strategy of not knowing when to shut up, yesterday, after the story broke, he tweeted out the full conversation."