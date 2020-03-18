10 things you need to know today: March 18, 2020

West Virginia case means coronavirus now in all 50 states

West Virginia on Tuesday reported its first coronavirus infection, meaning that the outbreak has now spread to all 50 states and Washington, D.C. "We knew it was coming, we've prepared for this, and we shouldn't panic," Gov. Jim Justice (R) said. He ordered all restaurants, bars, and casinos in the state to close to prevent the flu-like virus from spreading. The novel COVID-19 coronavirus has infected more than 5,800 people in the U.S., and killed more than 100. The first case in the country was confirmed in January in a Washington state man who returned from Wuhan, China, where the outbreak began. Cities and states continued to impose new restrictions to prevent infections. New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio said the city is "absolutely considering" a shelter-in-place order like the one issued for the San Francisco Bay area on Monday. [The Washington Post]