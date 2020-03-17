There are now confirmed coronavirus cases in all 50 states

West Virginia confirmed its first case of coronavirus on Tuesday, meaning the virus is now officially in all 50 states.

During a news conference, West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice (R) announced health officials reported the state's first confirmed case of the COVID-19 coronavirus in its eastern panhandle. "We knew it was coming," he said. "We've prepared for this and we shouldn't panic." Justice also ordered all bars and casinos in the state close, and said restaurants can only offer carryout and delivery services.

The COVID-19 coronavirus was first reported in the United States in January, and the number of confirmed cases surged past 5,800 on Tuesday, with at least 100 deaths. Catherine Garcia