See More Speed Reads
Whoa
Edit

Mnuchin reportedly warns coronavirus could cause 20 percent unemployment rate

12:56 a.m.
Steven Mnuchin.
Andrew Caballero-Reynolds/AFP via Getty Images

Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin gave Republican senators a stark warning on Tuesday, people familiar with the matter told Bloomberg News, saying that if the government doesn't step in to offer economic relief amid the coronavirus pandemic, U.S. unemployment could reach 20 percent.

Mnuchin was trying to get support for his $1 trillion economic stimulus proposal, aimed at providing financial assistance to small businesses and wage workers. While meeting with lawmakers, Mnuchin also shared his thinking that the coronavirus could cause an economic fallout worse than the 2008 financial crisis, Bloomberg reports.

Treasury Department spokeswoman Monica Crowley said while speaking to the senators, Mnuchin "used several mathematical examples for illustrative purposes, but he never implied this would be the case."

Earlier Tuesday, Mnuchin said the Trump administration is "looking at sending checks to Americans immediately," because they "need cash now." Catherine Garcia

Did Tucker Carlson just save us all?
Edit

Tucker Carlson says he had a 'moral obligation' to personally speak to Trump about coronavirus

1:45 a.m.
Tucker Carlson.
Rich Polk/Getty Images

Worried about the coronavirus and feeling like not enough people were taking it seriously, Fox News host Tucker Carlson set up a meeting with President Trump earlier this month at his Mar-a-Lago resort in order to tell him to his face that the situation was dire.

Carlson discussed the tête-à-tête with Vanity Fair's Joe Hagan. He spoke with Trump for two hours, and while he would not spill on what Trump said to him, Carlson did tell Hagan he got across the fact that the COVID-19 coronavirus is an existential threat to both the United States and Trump's re-election.

The first COVID-19 case in the United States was reported in January. Trump said it was "totally under control" and "going to be just fine," but Carlson said he saw how spooked the Chinese government was by the outbreak in its country, and he figured "we should pay attention to it." After researching and reporting on the virus, Carlson felt he had "a moral obligation to be useful in whatever small way I could," and determined that meant setting up a meeting to stress to Trump that the imminent coronavirus pandemic could be disastrous.

Carlson and Trump spoke on March 7, with Carlson telling Hagan he told Trump "exactly what I've said on TV, which is that this could be really bad. My view is that we may have missed the point where we can control it." Carlson believes there are "a lot of people around" Trump, particularly "Republican members on Capitol Hill," who were "determined to pretend this wasn't happening." Now, he thinks the White House is taking the matter "seriously" and "knows that we're not prepared."

The coronavirus pandemic has "scared the hell out of everyone, left and right," Carlson said, and he doesn't have "the faintest idea" if Trump will make it out of the crisis unscathed. "I spent months telling our viewers that Joe Biden would never get a nomination," Carlson said. "So I mean, I have literally no idea." Read more at Vanity Fair. Catherine Garcia

happening in iraq
Edit

Rockets hit near American Embassy in Baghdad's Green Zone

12:02 a.m.
The American Embassy in Baghdad.
Ahmad al-Rubaye/AFP via Getty Images

Iraqi security officials said at least three rockets hit near the American Embassy in Baghdad on Tuesday night.

The embassy is in the heavily fortified Green Zone. Army Col. Myles Caggins, a U.S. military spokesman, said the rockets landed at least 1.2 miles from the embassy. There have been no immediate reports of any casualties.

Last Wednesday, more than two dozen rockets hit Camp Taji, a base north of Baghdad. Three members of the U.S.-led coalition — two Americans and one Brit — were killed. In response, the U.S. launched airstrikes against weapons facilities used by Kataib Hezbollah, an Iranian-backed militia believed to have been responsible for the attack. The Iraqi military said the airstrikes left five security force members and one civilian dead.

On Monday, there was an attack on the Basmaya training base south of Baghdad. At the time, there were coalition troops and NATO trainers on site. Catherine Garcia

2020 Democratic Primaries
Edit

Joe Biden wins his 3rd primary of the night in Arizona

March 17, 2020
Joe Biden.
Scott Olson/Getty Images

Former Vice President Joe Biden is the projected winner of Arizona's Democratic presidential primary.

Biden swept all of Tuesday's presidential primaries, picking up wins in Illinois and Florida as well.

With just two percent of precincts in Arizona reporting, Biden has 42.8 percent of the vote, followed by Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) with 30.1 percent. Sanders is outperforming Biden in three counties: Coconino, Yuma, and Apache. Catherine Garcia

the coronavirus crisis
Edit

All of Nevada's casinos have been ordered to close because of coronavirus pandemic

March 17, 2020
Caesars Palace.
Ethan Miller/Getty Images

Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak (D) on Tuesday ordered the statewide closure of all casinos for 30 days, starting at midnight.

Sisolak called this "necessary" in order to "try to mitigate" the coronavirus pandemic "and keep our community safe." He said health experts have "advised that the most effective course of action is to direct all Nevadans to stay home and for all nonessential businesses to close to the public for 30 days."

Grocery stores, pharmacies, gas stations, and banks are among the businesses considered essential.

Several casinos on the Las Vegas Strip closed their doors on Monday and Tuesday ahead of Sisolak's order, including the Bellagio and the Wynn. The Culinary Union represents 60,000 casino workers in Las Vegas and Reno, and said it applauded Sisolak's decision and "demands every Nevada employer pay all of their employees (including part-time workers) and extend health care benefits." Catherine Garcia

2020 race
Edit

Biden says Sanders' supporters have 'shifted the fundamental conversation in this country'

March 17, 2020
Joe Biden.
Tom Brenner/Getty Images

Former Vice President Joe Biden delivered a message on Tuesday night to supporters of Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.), following his wins in the Florida and Illinois Democratic presidential primaries.

Biden spoke from his home in Delaware, with the address streamed online. He first discussed the coronavirus pandemic, and said tackling it is "a national emergency akin to fighting a war. It's going to require leadership and cooperation from every level of government and it's going to require us to move thoughtfully and decisively to quickly address both the public health crisis as well as the economic crisis. It's going to require us to pay attention to the medical and scientific and health experts. It's going to require each of us to do our part."

Americans, he said, are "up to this challenge" and are "moving quickly to adapt our routines to meet this challenge." Coronavirus is forcing the country to "put politics aside and work as Americans. The coronavirus doesn't care if you're a Democrat or Republican. It will not discriminate based on national origin, race, gender, or your ZIP code."

Switching his attention to Tuesday's primaries, he thanked poll workers and said his wins show he's "building a broad coalition we need to win in November." He may not agree with Sanders on "tactics, but we share a common vision: for the need to provide affordable health care for all Americans, reducing income inequality that has risen so drastically, to tackling the existential threat of our time, climate change." He praised Sanders and his supporters for their "remarkable passion and tenacity" on these issues, and said they "shifted the fundamental conversation in this country." Catherine Garcia

2020 Democratic Primaries
Edit

Joe Biden wins Illinois primary

March 17, 2020
Joe Biden.
Saul Loeb/AFP via Getty Images

Former Vice President Joe Biden is the projected winner of the Illinois Democratic presidential primary.

With 37 percent of precincts reporting, Biden has 58.5 percent of the vote. He is trailed by Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.), who has 36.8 percent of the vote, and Rep. Tulsi Gabbard (D-Hawaii), who has just 0.6 percent.

In 2016, Sanders narrowly lost the Illinois primary to Hillary Clinton; she received 50.6 percent of the vote, just ahead of Sanders' 48.6 percent. Catherine Garcia

the coronavirus crisis
Edit

California governor: Schools likely to be closed for rest of school year

March 17, 2020
A school bus.
Brett Carlsen/Getty Images

California Gov. Gavin Newsom (D) on Tuesday afternoon said because of the coronavirus pandemic, it is likely schools will be closed in the state for the rest of this school year.

"I don't want to mislead you," he said to parents and educators. Nearly every single district in California is closed due to the pandemic, and they are working on getting homework packets to students and online classes up and ready.

The Los Angeles Unified School District is the country's second-largest school district, and is helping feed more than 500,000 kids displaced by the shutdown. Starting Wednesday, 60 sites across the city will offer healthy "grab and go" meals for students, the Los Angeles Times reports.

Earlier in the day, Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly (D) ordered all K-12 schools in her state to close for the rest of the school year, affecting half a million students. "This situation has evolved rapidly and will continue to do so for the foreseeable future," she said. "The reality of this pandemic is that it cannot be controlled statewide if school buildings return to normal operations, or if they respond too inconsistently within our local communities." Catherine Garcia

See More Speed Reads
The Week Logo
® 2020 The Week Publications Inc., All rights reserved.