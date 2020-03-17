See More Speed Reads
Report: Tom Brady expected to sign with the Buccaneers

7:55 p.m.
Tom Brady.
Maddie Meyer/Getty Images

After bidding the New England Patriots farewell, quarterback Tom Brady is expected to say hello to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, ESPN reports.

Brady does not have an official signing date or announcement scheduled, but will likely become a Buccaneer "barring any unforeseen circumstances," several people told ESPN's Adam Schefter and Jeff Darlington. He becomes a free agent on Wednesday.

Brady, 42, revealed on Tuesday that he is leaving the Patriots after 20 years and six Super Bowl victories. He has said many times that his goal is to play in the NFL until he is 45 years old. Catherine Garcia

There are now confirmed coronavirus cases in all 50 states

7:33 p.m.
A coronavirus warning sign in San Diego.
Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images

West Virginia confirmed its first case of coronavirus on Tuesday, meaning the virus is now officially in all 50 states.

During a news conference, West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice (R) announced health officials reported the state's first confirmed case of the COVID-19 coronavirus in its eastern panhandle. "We knew it was coming," he said. "We've prepared for this and we shouldn't panic." Justice also ordered all bars and casinos in the state close, and said restaurants can only offer carryout and delivery services. 

The COVID-19 coronavirus was first reported in the United States in January, and the number of confirmed cases surged past 5,800 on Tuesday, with at least 100 deaths. Catherine Garcia

Elizabeth Warren, Ayanna Pressley say coronavirus funding package must include student loan debt cancellation

6:59 p.m.
Sen. Elizabeth Warren and Rep. Ayanna Pressley.
Sara D. Davis/Getty Images

Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) and Rep. Ayanna Pressley (D-Mass.) are calling on Senate and House leaders to "prioritize" student loan cancellation as part of the next coronavirus emergency funding package.

"We need bold action now," Pressley tweeted on Tuesday. "A plan that will ensure that we do not repeat the mistakes of the 2008 financial crisis. Debt cancellation. Across the board. Immediately, the Secretary of Education must take over all monthly payments during this public health emergency."

Warren tweeted in agreement, saying student loan debt cancellation would deliver "relief immediately to millions of families and remove a giant weight that's dragging down our economy. Senate and House progressives are in this fight all the way."

The House has passed a relief measure, and Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) said on Tuesday the Senate will stay in session to approve the package. He also said they will then craft a "phase three" stimulus measure. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin spoke with Republican senators on Tuesday, proposing a $1 trillion coronavirus economic response package that would include sending $250 billion worth of checks to Americans, CNN reports. Catherine Garcia

Kevin Durant among Nets players to test positive for coronavirus

5:59 p.m.

The identity of one of the four Brooklyn Nets players to test positive for the novel coronavirus has been revealed. NBA superstar Kevin Durant confirmed on Tuesday that he's carrying the virus, but said he has no symptoms and is feeling okay.

The Nets announced earlier in the day that four players had tested positive, but chose not disclose their names, adding that three of the four players were asymptomatic. The fourth player reportedly has some mild symptoms, including waking up with some aches this morning.

Durant, one of the best and most well-known players in the league, has been on the shelf all season since tearing his Achilles tendon last year during the NBA Finals when he was playing for the Golden State Warriors. Tim O'Donnell

EU closes external borders to all nonessential travel

5:50 p.m.
EU President Ursula von der Leyen.
KENZO TRIBOUILLARD/AFP via Getty Images

The European Union has shut down its external borders as the new coronavirus continues to spread.

Nonessential travel from outside countries into the 27-country bloc will be temporarily blocked, the EU announced Tuesday. Necessary travel, such as to transfer food and medicine, will still be allowed to proceed. EU citizens outside of the bloc will also be allowed back in.

The EU doesn't have strong power over its members, and some countries have already enacted COVID-19 policies that don't benefit other members. COVID-19 has already spread throughout much of the EU, hitting member country Italy particularly hard. Italy has reported 2,503 deaths from COVID-19, while France enacted a 15-day lockdown on Tuesday.

The Trump administration last week placed a ban on travel from Europe, save for U.S. citizens returning home. Kathryn Krawczyk

There's reportedly 'a lot of pressure' on Biden to pick Warren as running mate

5:50 p.m.
Joe Biden.
Drew Angerer/Getty Images

One thing is clear about former Vice President Joe Biden's potential running mate: he's going to pick a woman. But there are several candidates for the job that present intriguing arguments for his campaign advisers, Politico reports.

Sen. Kamala Harris (D-Calif.), for example is an oft-touted name, as she would appeal to African American voters, who have carried Biden's campaign into the driver's seat. Plus, the two get along well, despite clashing in earlier debates when Harris was still campaigning herself.

Another former contender, Sen. Amy Klobuchar (D-Minn.), could make sense because she could help reel in the sought-after Rust Belt votes that are likely to be so crucial in the November election.

But there's also Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) It's no secret Biden and Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) both desperately want Warren's endorsement, but it may be somewhat of a surprise to hear that Biden's team is facing "a lot of pressure" to add her to the ticket, an adviser said. Warren and Biden don't line up too precisely on policy — the former tends to veer more in the progressive lane — but Biden has made some overtures recently, including supporting her bankruptcy reform plan, so it's possible she's under legitimate consideration for the opening. Read more at Politico. Tim O'Donnell

4 Brooklyn Nets test positive for coronavirus

4:45 p.m.

Four more NBA players have tested positive for the novel coronavirus, all of them members of the Brooklyn Nets, though the team chose not to reveal their identities in its official statement. The team reportedly paid out of pocket for the tests from a private company after returning from San Francisco.

The Nets haven't played either the Utah Jazz or the Detroit Pistons, where the other three players to have tested positive for COVID-19 play, recently, so it's unclear what the NBA link might be, if there even is a direct one.

The last team the Nets played was the Los Angeles Lakers on March 10, one of the final games before the NBA season was suspended.

Brooklyn was scheduled to play the Golden State Warriors in a game with no fans just before that, until Utah's Jazz Rudy Gobert became the first confirmed case in the league. Tim O'Donnell

McConnell to unhappy GOP senators: 'Gag and vote for' House coronavirus bill

4:01 p.m.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) understands some of his Republican colleagues aren't pleased with the House's coronavirus relief bill, but he's not particularly concerned about their feelings right now in the face of the coronavirus pandemic. In fact, he wants them to "gag" and vote for it anyway.

Any issues they have, he said, can be addressed in the bill the Senate is in the process is crafting.

Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.), at least, agrees with McConnell. He described the House's bill as "imperfect," but said there's no time to butt heads over it.

As for the Senate's bill, McConnell said it'll get done no matter what — he won't adjourn the upper chamber until they hammer something even bolder out. Tim O'Donnell

