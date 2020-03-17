Report: Tom Brady expected to sign with the Buccaneers

After bidding the New England Patriots farewell, quarterback Tom Brady is expected to say hello to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, ESPN reports.

Brady does not have an official signing date or announcement scheduled, but will likely become a Buccaneer "barring any unforeseen circumstances," several people told ESPN's Adam Schefter and Jeff Darlington. He becomes a free agent on Wednesday.

Brady, 42, revealed on Tuesday that he is leaving the Patriots after 20 years and six Super Bowl victories. He has said many times that his goal is to play in the NFL until he is 45 years old. Catherine Garcia