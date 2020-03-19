10 things you need to know today: March 19, 2020

CDC: Half of U.S. coronavirus patients in intensive care are under age 65

Older Americans are still at greater risk of death from the new COVID-19 coronavirus, but 38 percent of the U.S. patients known to have been hospitalized for COVID-19 were between age 20 and 54, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported Wednesday. Nearly half of those admitted to intensive care units were adults under 65. The report covered 508 of the first 2,449 coronavirus patients in the U.S. The high rate of hospitalization for younger adults matches the statistics reported from France and Italy. Of the 2,449 patients examined, 6 percent were 85 and older, 25 percent were 65 to 84, 29 percent were 20 to 44, and 5 percent were 19 and younger, the CDC said. People 20 to 44 — the millennial generation — accounted for 20 percent of those hospitalized and 12 percent of ICU patients. [The New York Times]