Bernie Sanders to 'assess his campaign' after latest primary losses

8:56 a.m.
Bernie Sanders
Joseph Prezioso / Getty Images

Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) will "assess" his 2020 presidential campaign after suffering another series of primary losses.

Sanders' campaign manager, Faiz Shakir, released a statement Wednesday morning after on Tuesday former Vice President Joe Biden won all three primary contests in Florida, Arizona, and Illinois. Ohio postponed its primary due to the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic.

"The next primary contest is at least three weeks away," Shakir said. "Sen. Sanders is going to be having conversations with supporters to assess his campaign."

In "the immediate term," Shakir went on to say, Sanders will remain "focused" on the ongoing coronavirus crisis and "ensuring that we take care of working people and the most vulnerable."

While facing some pressure to drop out of the 2020 race after Biden picked up additional primary wins last week, Sanders said he would stay in while admitting he is "losing the debate over electability" to Biden and saying "I strongly disagree" with the idea that the former vice president is the best candidate to defeat President Trump.

Politico this week reported that "many of Sanders' aides and allies also expect him to press onward after Tuesday," as "they see a benefit in amassing as many delegates as possible in order to influence the party platform at the Democratic National Convention this summer — even if Sanders himself can't win the nomination." Brendan Morrow

Trump's approval rating dips amid coronavirus crisis

9:23 a.m.
Donald Trump
Drew Angerer / Getty Images

President Trump's approval rating has seen a five point decline from its recent all-time high amid the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic, a new Gallup poll has found.

In a Gallup survey released this week, 44 percent of Americans said they approve of the job Trump is doing as president, down from the 49 percent he earned in February as the Senate prepared to acquit him in his impeachment trial. That 49 percent approval rating was the highest of Trump's presidency.

Gallup's most recent poll was conducted from March 2-13, during which time the COVID-19 coronavirus crisis dramatically escalated in the United States and Trump delivered his Oval Office address on the issue, also declaring a national emergency days later.

Still, Gallup notes that "whether the decline reflects the fading of the post-acquittal rally or a reaction to the emerging coronavirus threat is unclear." A recent ABC News poll found that 54 percent of Americans disapprove of the way Trump is handling the response to the coronavirus crisis, compared to 43 percent who approve.

Gallup also notes that there's "historical precedent for a post-impeachment bounce followed by a relatively quick return to pre-impeachment levels," which was also the case with polling for former President Bill Clinton.

The Gallup poll was conducted from March 2-13 by speaking with a random sample of 1,019 adults over the phone. The margin of error is 4 percentage points. Read the full results at Gallup. Brendan Morrow

Bono wrote a song about coronavirus

8:56 a.m.

If the global coronavirus pandemic has taught us anything, it's that celebrities get very, very bored when they're forced to stay indoors. On Tuesday night, U2 frontman Bono went as far as to release his first new song since 2017, explaining to fans that he was inspired by viral footage of Italians finding ways to sing with each other during isolation.

Bono's ballad, "Let Your Love Be Known," specifically describes wandering through the deserted streets of Dublin during the coronavirus outbreak: "Yes there is isolation/You and me we're still here/Yes when we open our eyes we will stare down the fear."

While it might not win him a Nobel for literature, Bono adds he only wrote the track "an hour ago." Jeva Lange

Savannah Guthrie is hosting Today from her basement

7:51 a.m.

Even Today's Savannah Guthrie is working from home now.

Amid the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic, Guthrie co-anchored Wednesday's edition of Today not from the show's New York studio, but from her basement, explaining she's doing so in an "abundance of caution" after feeling under the weather.

"It's very unusual," Guthrie said at the top of the show. "I'm actually home. I'm in my basement right now."

Guthrie told viewers she isn't "feeling my best" and has a sore throat with some sniffles, something she normally "wouldn't have thought anything of," but "we are in different times, aren't we?"

Today's Al Roker and Craig Melvin were previously sent home after a staffer on the show's third hour tested positive for the novel coronavirus — only for Roker to do the weather from his kitchen.

Late night hosts have also started doing what they do best to viewers from their homes, with Jimmy Kimmel, Jimmy Fallon, and Stephen Colbert all delivering monologues remotely this week. Colbert did so while in his bathtub.

During their working-from-home segments, these hosts have also frequently urged viewers to follow their example and practice social distancing to help slow the spread of the novel coronavirus, and Guthrie said Wednesday she hoped to "model the vigilance that the CDC is asking of all of us right now. ... And so, here I am." Brendan Morrow

Tucker Carlson says he had a 'moral obligation' to personally speak to Trump about coronavirus

1:45 a.m.
Tucker Carlson.
Rich Polk/Getty Images

Worried about the coronavirus and feeling like not enough people were taking it seriously, Fox News host Tucker Carlson set up a meeting with President Trump earlier this month at his Mar-a-Lago resort in order to tell him to his face that the situation was dire.

Carlson discussed the tête-à-tête with Vanity Fair's Joe Hagan. He spoke with Trump for two hours, and while he would not spill on what Trump said to him, Carlson did tell Hagan he got across the fact that the COVID-19 coronavirus is an existential threat to both the United States and Trump's re-election.

The first COVID-19 case in the United States was reported in January. Trump said it was "totally under control" and "going to be just fine," but Carlson said he saw how spooked the Chinese government was by the outbreak in its country, and he figured "we should pay attention to it." After researching and reporting on the virus, Carlson felt he had "a moral obligation to be useful in whatever small way I could," and determined that meant setting up a meeting to stress to Trump that the imminent coronavirus pandemic could be disastrous.

Carlson and Trump spoke on March 7, with Carlson telling Hagan he told Trump "exactly what I've said on TV, which is that this could be really bad. My view is that we may have missed the point where we can control it." Carlson believes there are "a lot of people around" Trump, particularly "Republican members on Capitol Hill," who were "determined to pretend this wasn't happening." Now, he thinks the White House is taking the matter "seriously" and "knows that we're not prepared."

The coronavirus pandemic has "scared the hell out of everyone, left and right," Carlson said, and he doesn't have "the faintest idea" if Trump will make it out of the crisis unscathed. "I spent months telling our viewers that Joe Biden would never get a nomination," Carlson said. "So I mean, I have literally no idea." Read more at Vanity Fair. Catherine Garcia

Mnuchin reportedly warns coronavirus could cause 20 percent unemployment rate

12:56 a.m.
Steven Mnuchin.
Andrew Caballero-Reynolds/AFP via Getty Images

Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin gave Republican senators a stark warning on Tuesday, people familiar with the matter told Bloomberg News, saying that if the government doesn't step in to offer economic relief amid the coronavirus pandemic, U.S. unemployment could reach 20 percent.

Mnuchin was trying to get support for his $1 trillion economic stimulus proposal, aimed at providing financial assistance to small businesses and wage workers. While meeting with lawmakers, Mnuchin also shared his thinking that the coronavirus could cause an economic fallout worse than the 2008 financial crisis, Bloomberg reports.

Treasury Department spokeswoman Monica Crowley said while speaking to the senators, Mnuchin "used several mathematical examples for illustrative purposes, but he never implied this would be the case."

Earlier Tuesday, Mnuchin said the Trump administration is "looking at sending checks to Americans immediately," because they "need cash now." Catherine Garcia

Rockets hit near American Embassy in Baghdad's Green Zone

12:02 a.m.
The American Embassy in Baghdad.
Ahmad al-Rubaye/AFP via Getty Images

Iraqi security officials said at least three rockets hit near the American Embassy in Baghdad on Tuesday night.

The embassy is in the heavily fortified Green Zone. Army Col. Myles Caggins, a U.S. military spokesman, said the rockets landed at least 1.2 miles from the embassy. There have been no immediate reports of any casualties.

Last Wednesday, more than two dozen rockets hit Camp Taji, a base north of Baghdad. Three members of the U.S.-led coalition — two Americans and one Brit — were killed. In response, the U.S. launched airstrikes against weapons facilities used by Kataib Hezbollah, an Iranian-backed militia believed to have been responsible for the attack. The Iraqi military said the airstrikes left five security force members and one civilian dead.

On Monday, there was an attack on the Basmaya training base south of Baghdad. At the time, there were coalition troops and NATO trainers on site. Catherine Garcia

Joe Biden wins his 3rd primary of the night in Arizona

March 17, 2020
Joe Biden.
Scott Olson/Getty Images

Former Vice President Joe Biden is the projected winner of Arizona's Democratic presidential primary.

Biden swept all of Tuesday's presidential primaries, picking up wins in Illinois and Florida as well.

With just two percent of precincts in Arizona reporting, Biden has 42.8 percent of the vote, followed by Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) with 30.1 percent. Sanders is outperforming Biden in three counties: Coconino, Yuma, and Apache. Catherine Garcia

