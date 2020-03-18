Bernie Sanders to 'assess his campaign' after latest primary losses

Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) will "assess" his 2020 presidential campaign after suffering another series of primary losses.

Sanders' campaign manager, Faiz Shakir, released a statement Wednesday morning after on Tuesday former Vice President Joe Biden won all three primary contests in Florida, Arizona, and Illinois. Ohio postponed its primary due to the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic.

"The next primary contest is at least three weeks away," Shakir said. "Sen. Sanders is going to be having conversations with supporters to assess his campaign."

In "the immediate term," Shakir went on to say, Sanders will remain "focused" on the ongoing coronavirus crisis and "ensuring that we take care of working people and the most vulnerable."

While facing some pressure to drop out of the 2020 race after Biden picked up additional primary wins last week, Sanders said he would stay in while admitting he is "losing the debate over electability" to Biden and saying "I strongly disagree" with the idea that the former vice president is the best candidate to defeat President Trump.

Politico this week reported that "many of Sanders' aides and allies also expect him to press onward after Tuesday," as "they see a benefit in amassing as many delegates as possible in order to influence the party platform at the Democratic National Convention this summer — even if Sanders himself can't win the nomination." Brendan Morrow