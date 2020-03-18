See More Speed Reads
coronavirus
Edit

For the 1st time since coronavirus outbreak began, China reports no new local infections

11:01 p.m.
A health care worker sanitizes a hospital bed in China.
STR/AFP via Getty Images

On Thursday, China announced that there were no local COVID-19 coronavirus infections reported in the country on Wednesday, for the first time since the outbreak started late last year.

There were 34 infections diagnosed, but all involved people who came to China from other countries, China's National Health Commission said. Of those infections, 21 cases were in Beijing.

After originally mismanaging the outbreak — residents complained of food shortages and a lack of hospital beds and test kits — and even punishing doctors who tried to spread the word, China enforced quarantines, shut down factories, and kept people out of cities they didn't live in. There are 80,928 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in mainland China, with the death toll at 3,245. Catherine Garcia

the coronavirus crisis
Edit

Italy reports 475 new coronavirus deaths in just 1 day

10:16 p.m.
The empty Grand Canal in Venice.
Andrea Pattaro/AFP via Getty Images

Wednesday saw the biggest increase in coronavirus deaths in Italy, with 475 infected people dying.

Nearly 3,000 people have died in the country since the first cases of COVID-19 coronavirus were reported there in late January. There are now 35,713 confirmed cases, and Italian health officials say more than 4,000 patients have fully recovered, BBC News reports.

Italy is the hardest-hit country after China, where 3,245 people have officially died from the virus since the outbreak began in December; globally, at least 8,758 people are dead from COVID-19. To combat the spread of the new coronavirus, Italy has been on lockdown for close to two weeks, with people told they can only leave their homes if they must go to work, see a doctor, or get groceries.

Restaurants, shops, bars, and gyms are all closed, and police are stopping people they see on the streets; so far, authorities have charged more than 40,000 people with violating lockdown, including a priest who was performing a funeral. Catherine Garcia

Sigh
Edit

Trump says it's 'not racist at all' to refer to the coronavirus as the 'Chinese Virus'

9:38 p.m.
Donald Trump.
Alex Wong/Getty Images

President Trump sees nothing wrong with calling the COVID-19 coronavirus the "Chinese Virus."

That's how he's referred to the coronavirus during press conferences and on Twitter, despite China experts sharing their concerns that this is xenophobic and will increase tensions between the U.S. and China. "It's not racist at all," Trump said on Wednesday. "It comes from China, that's why."

COVID-19 most likely emerged in China in November or December, with the first reported case in the United States appearing in January. Public health officials avoid using geographical names for viruses because of the possibility of it leading to discrimination, and Scott Kennedy, a China expert at the Center for Strategic and International Studies, told The New York Times that by calling this the "Chinese Virus," Trump is "fueling a narrative in China about a broader American hatred and fear of not just the Chinese Communist Party but of China and Chinese people in general." 

On Tuesday, Trump said there are rumors in China that COVID-19 was actually created by the U.S. Army, and one reason why he calls the coronavirus the "Chinese Virus" is because he "didn't appreciate the fact that China was saying that our military gave it to them. I think saying that our military gives it to them creates a stigma." Trump may say he's merely being factual by calling it the "Chinese Virus," but given his administration's "long record of statements and actions on immigration, immigrants, and issues of race, use of this term can't but be interpreted as xenophobic and tinged with racist overtones," Kennedy said. Catherine Garcia

the coronavirus crisis
Edit

Rep. Ben McAdams becomes 2nd member of Congress to test positive for coronavirus

9:05 p.m.
Ben McAdams.
AP Photo/Rick Bowmer

Rep. Ben McAdams (D-Utah) on Wednesday evening said he has tested positive for the COVID-19 coronavirus.

"I am still working for Utahns and pursuing efforts to get Utahns the resources they need as I continued doing my job from home until I know it is safe to end my self-quarantine," he said in a statement. "I'm doing my part as all Americans are doing to contain the spread of the virus and mitigate the coronavirus outbreak."

McAdams said he developed cold-like symptoms on Saturday, and after talking to his doctor, decided to self-quarantine. Once he developed a fever, cough, and labored breathing, McAdams contacted his doctor again, and was tested for COVID-19. "I urge Utahns to take this seriously and follow the health recommendations we're getting from the CDC and other health experts so that we can recover from this public health threat," he said.

Earlier Wednesday evening, Rep. Mario Diaz-Balart (R-Fla.) announced he has contracted COVID-19. Catherine Garcia

the coronavirus crisis
Edit

Florida Rep. Mario Diaz-Balart is 1st member of Congress to test positive for coronavirus

8:18 p.m.
Rep. Mario Diaz-Balart.
Joe Raedle/Getty Images

Rep. Mario Diaz-Balart (R-Fla.) announced on Wednesday that he has tested positive for the COVID-19 coronavirus.

Diaz-Balart is the first member of Congress to contract the virus. Diaz-Balart's office said he developed symptoms, including a fever and headache, on Saturday evening, and was notified on Wednesday that he tested positive for COVID-19.

In a statement, Diaz-Balart said he is "feeling much better," and urged the public to "take this seriously" and follow the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines "to avoid getting sick and mitigate the spread of this virus. We must continue to work together to emerge stronger as a country during these trying times." While in quarantine, he is working from his home in Washington, D.C. Catherine Garcia

the coronavirus crisis
Edit

GM, Ford, Fiat Chrysler temporarily closing North American plants

6:55 p.m.
Workers build a Ford car.

General Motors, Ford, and Fiat Chrysler announced on Wednesday they are closing all of their North American manufacturing plants in order to thoroughly clean facilities amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The plants will shut down over the next day, with operations suspended until at least the end of March. United Auto Workers President Rory Gamble said this will give everyone "time to review best practices and to prevent the spread of this disease."

Fiat Chrysler CEO Mike Manley said it was imperative to "ensure employees feel safe at work," and the company is taking "every step possible to protect them. We will continue to do what is right for our people through this period of uncertainty." Catherine Garcia

the coronavirus crisis
Edit

CDC investigation reveals why coronavirus likely hit Seattle-area nursing homes so hard

5:47 p.m.

The coronavirus pandemic has made its way across the United States, but one of the most striking instances remains how swiftly and dangerously the virus spread in Seattle-area long-term care facilities beginning in February. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention now seems to have a clearer idea of how that happened.

Most of Seattle's nursing home cases are connected to a facility in Kirkland, Washington, but the CDC found in a report published Wednesday that by March 9, at least eight other nursing and assisted living facilities had reported one or more cases of COVID-19.

The investigation concluded that the spread seems to be the result of multiple factors, including staff members who worked while symptomatic; staff members working in more than one facility; unfamiliarity with precautionary standards; inadequate infection control supplies; and delayed recognition of cases because staff members weren't aware of what they were dealing with at the time.

Those findings, the CDC said, show COVID-19 can be particularly damaging in long-term care facilities where the population is already more vulnerable to the virus because of the average age and greater likelihood of underlying conditions among residents. The report determined it's critical such facilities across the U.S. "implement active measures to prevent the introduction of COVID-19." Read the full report here. Tim O'Donnell

coronavirus consequences
Edit

The U.S. is temporarily blocking all refugee admissions

5:17 p.m.
Refugees at U.S.-Mexico border.
David McNew/Getty Images

The U.S. won't accept any refugees for nearly three weeks over COVID-19 concerns.

On Tuesday, the United Nations refugee agency and the International Organization for Migration announced a temporary pause in refugee resettlement to slow the spread of the new coronavirus. That led the U.S. to pause its admissions until at least April 6, a State Department spokesperson confirmed to NBC News on Wednesday.

The U.N. and International Organization for Migration — which is in charge of booking refugees' travel — implemented the pause after a number of countries limited travel in and out of their borders over COVID-19 fears. Decision-makers also said they wanted to limit refugees' exposure to the virus. "We notified our implementing partners to expect a refugee arrivals pause from March 19 through April 6," the State Department spokesperson said in an email to NBC News, with admissions expected to resume April 7.

The EU on Tuesday closed off its external borders, and the U.S. halted travel from Europe earlier this month. Just Wednesday, the U.S. and Canada closed their shared border in a mutual agreement. President Trump hasn't said he'll close the border with Mexico, but he did block asylum seekers from the country even though it has seen relatively few cases of COVID-19; this could be due to a lack of testing. Trump has slashed refugee admission numbers year after year during his presidency and has even reportedly toyed with the idea of ending them altogether. Kathryn Krawczyk

See More Speed Reads
The Week Logo
® 2020 The Week Publications Inc., All rights reserved.