10 things you need to know today: March 21, 2020

Bloomberg gives $18 million to DNC rather than pay staffers as pledged

Former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg is backing out of his promise to form an independent super PAC to support the eventual Democratic nominee against President Trump, instead laying off his staff and transferring $18 million from his campaign to the DNC. Bloomberg had promised his campaign's staff they would have jobs through the November election. "The dynamics of the race have also fundamentally changed," said Bloomberg, "and it is critically important that we all do everything we can to support our eventual nominee and scale the Democratic Party's general election efforts." FEC regulations show Bloomberg transferred nearly $1 billion of his own money to his campaign during his 3-month run. [The New York Times, NBC News]