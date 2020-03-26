10 things you need to know today: March 26, 2020

Biden says no need for another Democratic presidential debate

Former Vice President Joe Biden on Wednesday rejected the suggestion of holding another Democratic presidential debate, a day after Sen. Bernie Sanders' (I-Vt.) campaign indicated he would participate if one is scheduled for next month. Biden has built up a nearly insurmountable lead in the delegate count with a string of big primary wins. He has tried to avoid alienating Sanders supporters while at the same time suggesting the race for the nomination is essentially over. Biden and Sanders have halted campaign events due to the coronavirus outbreak. "My focus is just dealing with this crisis right now," Biden said Wednesday when asked whether he would participate in another debate. "I haven't thought about any more debates. I think we've had enough debates. I think we should get on with this." [The New York Times]