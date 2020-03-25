Biden doesn't want another primary debate: 'We should get on with this'

Former Vice President Joe Biden is hoping his most recent debate against Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) was the Democratic primary's last.

During a virtual news conference on Wednesday, Biden was asked about a recent comment from Sanders' campaign that he would participate in an April primary debate should one be held. There are no more primary debates on the schedule at the moment.

Asked whether he thinks there should be another debate, Biden said Wednesday he "hasn't thought about" it because he's been focused on the COVID-19 coronavirus crisis but ultimately came down against the idea.

"I think we've had enough debates," Biden said. "I think we should get on with this."

Biden and Sanders most recently faced off during a CNN debate on March 15, which was held without an audience due to the coronavirus crisis. The Associated Press reports that there's "doubt among the candidates' advisers that" another debate will happen, although before the coronavirus pandemic, one was expected to occur in April. Democratic National Committee debate organizer Xochitl Hinojosa told AP, "We are taking things day by day."

Amid the coronavirus pandemic, Biden recently began delivering speeches and appearing on cable news while broadcasting from his house, saying Wednesday's virtual conference took four days to set up. "The new technologies are quite effective," he said. Brendan Morrow