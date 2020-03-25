See More Speed Reads
Family of ex-FBI agent who vanished in 2007 says U.S. officials believe he is dead

7:36 p.m.
Robert Levinson.
AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta, File

The family of Robert Levinson, a former FBI agent who disappeared in 2007, said on Wednesday the U.S. government has concluded that Levinson died while in Iranian custody.

In a statement on Twitter, the family said it is "impossible to describe our pain." They did not share any information on when Levinson is believed to have died or how, but did say U.S. officials received information that points to Levinson's death.

Levinson vanished on March 9, 2007, while on his way to meet a source on Kish Island, Iran. The Levinson family received proof-of-life photographs and videos in 2010 and 2011, and for several years, U.S. officials said Levinson was in Iran working on a private investigation. A 2013 Associated Press investigation uncovered that Levinson was actually sent on a mission by CIA analysts who did not have authorization to conduct such an operation.

In their statement, the Levinson family vowed that "those who are responsible for what happened to Bob Levinson, including those in the U.S. government who for many years repeatedly left him behind, will ultimately receive justice for what they have done." Catherine Nichols

A G-7 joint statement on coronavirus failed because the U.S. insisted on calling it the 'Wuhan virus'

5:30 p.m.
Mike Pompeo.
ANDREW CABALLERO-REYNOLDS/AFP via Getty Images

Representatives from the Group of Seven met Wednesday to discuss the coronavirus pandemic, but they couldn't agree on a joint statement to release to the public afterwards.

German newspaper Der Spiegel initially reported the disagreement had to do with the United States' insistence that the novel coronavirus be called the "Wuhan virus," in reference to where the pathogen originated. The other countries, including Canada, France, the United Kingdom, Italy, Germany, and Japan, winced at the notion, fearing that it could cause unnecessary division at a time when nations need to band together, per The Washington Post.

But Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said he believes it's important to highlight the fact that the Chinese government didn't warn the rest of the world about its initial outbreak. "We tried, you'll remember, from the opening days to get our scientists, our experts on the ground there so that we begin to assist in the global response to what began there in China, but we weren't able to do that," he said. "The Chinese Communist Party wouldn't permit that to happen." The World Health Organization has advised against calling the COVID-19 virus other names like "Chinese virus," warning it could encourage xenophobic behavior.

Pompeo said Beijing's ruling party "poses a substantial threat to our health and way of life, as the Wuhan virus clearly has demonstrated." Read more at The Washington Post. Tim O'Donnell

Why a GOP argument about unemployment insurance probably doesn't make much sense

4:44 p.m.

Sens. Tim Scott (R-S.C.), Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.), and Ben Sasse (R-Neb.) said Wednesday they may oppose fast-tracking the Senate's coronavirus stimulus package because they fear that it could incentivize layoffs, as well as entice people to quit their jobs because they could make actually make more money from the enhanced unemployment insurance.

The argument angered some people, like Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.), who is threatening to hold up the bill until there are stronger protections from workers unless the GOP senators drop their objections. But others were left scratching their heads.

People are typically only eligible for unemployment benefits if they lose their jobs through no fault of their own. There are exceptions, of course, but generally speaking people who quit would need to show they had "good cause" for doing so to qualify for financial assistance. Tim O'Donnell

These states are apparently the best at social distancing

3:56 p.m.
Denver Colorado.
Michael Ciaglo/Getty Images

If executive orders don't work, how about a little friendly competition between states to see who's the best at social distancing?

Unacast, a technology company, analyzed GPS location data from millions of smartphones across the country to track average distances before and after the coronavirus pandemic hit the United States and subsequently doled out grades to each state and county based on how big the decline has been, The Star Tribune reports.

The good news is that while some states are doing better than others, the majority appear to be doing their part. Several states received an A grade after showing greater than 40 percent declines in average distance traveled by and very few achieved lower than a B. The states that have stood out, in addition to Washington, D.C., which leads the pack with a 60 percent decrease, are Alaska, Nevada, New Jersey, and Rhode Island. New York, the state dealing with the worst of the crisis right now, also received an A.

Not every state earned strong marks, though. Wyoming was hit with a failing grade, while Montana and Idaho received Ds. Of course, those states are more sparsely populated so traveling greater distances is required more often. Read more at The Star Tribune and see more of Unacast's data here. Tim O'Donnell

Elton John to host 'Living Room Concert for America' with stars performing from home

3:35 p.m.
Elton John.
Larry Busacca/Getty Images for Island Records

Fox is set to air what sounds like the most entertaining Zoom conference call of all time.

Elton John this weekend will host a benefit concert amid the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic featuring performances from Alicia Keys, the Backstreet Boys, Billie Eilish, Billie Joe Armstrong, Mariah Carey, Tim McGraw, and more, Entertainment Weekly reports.

But given the social distancing guidelines being followed throughout the country to help slow the spread of the novel coronavirus, these stars will all be performing "from their own homes, filmed with their personal cell phones, cameras and audio equipment, to ensure the health and safety of all involved," the announcement said. They're calling it the Living Room Concert for America.

This concert is airing on Fox, as well as iHeartMedia radio stations, instead of the iHeartRadio Music Awards, which had to be postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic. The announcement comes after The Late Late Show host James Corden also set a special for next week filmed from his garage in which celebrities will join him from their homes, including Billie Eilish and John Legend.

The hour-long Living Room Concert for America will air without commercials and will call on viewers to support Feeding America and First Responders Children's Foundation, as well as "pay tribute to the front line health professionals, first responders and local heroes who are putting their lives in harm's way to help their neighbors and fight the spread of the virus," the announcement said. The stars will have their performances beamed from their living room to yours this Sunday at 9:00 p.m. Eastern on Fox. Brendan Morrow

Biden doesn't want another primary debate: 'We should get on with this'

2:42 p.m.

Former Vice President Joe Biden is hoping his most recent debate against Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) was the Democratic primary's last.

During a virtual news conference on Wednesday, Biden was asked about a recent comment from Sanders' campaign that he would participate in an April primary debate should one be held. There are no more primary debates on the schedule at the moment.

Asked whether he thinks there should be another debate, Biden said Wednesday he "hasn't thought about" it because he's been focused on the COVID-19 coronavirus crisis but ultimately came down against the idea.

"I think we've had enough debates," Biden said. "I think we should get on with this."

Biden and Sanders most recently faced off during a CNN debate on March 15, which was held without an audience due to the coronavirus crisis. The Associated Press reports that there's "doubt among the candidates' advisers that" another debate will happen, although before the coronavirus pandemic, one was expected to occur in April. Democratic National Committee debate organizer Xochitl Hinojosa told AP, "We are taking things day by day."

Amid the coronavirus pandemic, Biden recently began delivering speeches and appearing on cable news while broadcasting from his house, saying Wednesday's virtual conference took four days to set up. "The new technologies are quite effective," he said. Brendan Morrow

Russia is reportedly reviewing legislation that could put coronavirus quarantine breakers in jail for up to 7 years

2:38 p.m.
Vladimir Putin.
ALEXEI DRUZHININ/SPUTNIK/AFP via Getty Images

After preaching calm, the Kremlin sounds like it's ready to take the coronavirus pandemic a lot more seriously, The Guardian reports.

There was a healthy amount of skepticism over the low coronavirus numbers Russia had been reporting in recent weeks, which seems to have been validated after Russian President Vladimir Putin changed his tune Wednesday, delaying a public vote (which was mostly a formality) on constitutional amendments that will allow him to remain in power until 2036, requesting people to remain at home, and announcing a week-long holiday during which workers will receive their salaries.

Moscow's Mayor Sergei Sobyanin told Putin on Tuesday that the government was underestimating the number of coronavirus cases in the country, arguing "a serious situation is developing" and Russia's health care system could be overwhelmed as the spread accelerates. Before that the Kremlin's message was mainly to avoid panic.

The Russian parliament is reportedly prepared to get tough if they have to, as well. Parliament said Wednesday it will review legislation that could put quarantine breakers in prison for anywhere between three and seven years, while anyone found guilty of infecting others could face terrorism charges. Read more at The Guardian. Tim O'Donnell

New York City's quarantine has inspired a mass adoption of cats and dogs

2:00 p.m.
Shelter cats.
ANNA-ROSE GASSOT/AFP via Getty Images

There's one coronavirus shortage we can all be okay with.

New York City is the epicenter of COVID-19 spread in the U.S., reporting nearly 15,000 confirmed cases as of Wednesday morning. But that devastating statistic has translated into a much more positive one: massive pet adoption rates that are leaving whole shelters empty, Bloomberg reports.

Two rescue groups in New York City, Muddy Paws Rescue and Best Friends Animal Society, say the shelters they work with have either completely run out of adoptable cats and dogs or are coming close, Bloomberg reports. "For the moment we definitely don't have any dogs left to match," said Anna Lai, the marketing director at Muddy Paws. "Which is a great problem to have." Those shelters say they have seen as much as a tenfold increase in adoption applications over the past two weeks, probably because New Yorkers wanted furry friends to be stuck at home with.

Similar good news also came in from across the country: The ASPCA said its Los Angeles office saw a 70 percent increase in the number of pets going into foster care. Best Friends said it partners with shelters across the country who have run out of pets, so the shortage appears nationwide.

It's all turning into good news for online pet supplier Chewy, Bloomberg notes. While the stock market remains on a downturn (despite brief jumps on the promise of a congressional relief bill), the retailer has seen a 13 percent rise in its stock this year. Other pet pharmaceutical companies are either seeing stock gains or stability — both of which are positives in a slumping market. Kathryn Krawczyk

