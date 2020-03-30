10 things you need to know today: March 30, 2020

Trump extends social distancing guidelines as outbreak intensifies

President Trump on Sunday extended federal social distancing guidelines until the end of April, just days after saying he hoped to lift them and restart the economy by Easter, April 12. Trump said his aim for Easter was "just an aspiration," and it now appears that the outbreak in the U.S. will be peaking about that time. "Nothing would be worse than declaring victory before the victory is won," Trump said. "That would be the greatest loss of all." Trump's comments came after Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, said the COVID-19 coronavirus could kill 100,000 to 200,000 Americans, with millions of infections. The number of infections in the U.S. rose above 143,000 by early Monday, with more than 2,500 deaths. [The Washington Post, CNN]