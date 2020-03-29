Nearly a dozen Liberty University students report COVID-19 symptoms after returning to campus

-
Nearly a dozen Liberty University students report COVID-19 symptoms after returning to campus10:07 p.m.
-
A sustainable energy company is fixing 170 broken ventilators sent to Los Angeles County8:39 p.m.
-
Country singer Joe Diffie dies of complications from coronavirus7:56 p.m.
-
Trump extends social distancing guidelines to April 307:34 p.m.
-
Trump brags about his television ratings as pandemic intensifies3:29 p.m.
-
It's unclear how long bipartisanship, rapid pace will last as Congress gears up for next phase of recovery plan2:12 p.m.
-
White House task force official says 'no state, no metro area' will be spared from coronavirus1:29 p.m.
-
The U.S. is preparing for a medical supply airlift of unprecedented scale1:01 p.m.
10:07 p.m.
8:39 p.m.
7:56 p.m.
7:34 p.m.
3:29 p.m.
It's unclear how long bipartisanship, rapid pace will last as Congress gears up for next phase of recovery plan
2:12 p.m.
1:29 p.m.
1:01 p.m.