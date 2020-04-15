10 things you need to know today: April 15, 2020

Fauci: Aiming to reopen parts of economy May 1 is 'overly optimistic'

Anthony Fauci, the leading medical expert on the White House coronavirus task force, said Tuesday that President Trump's aim to start reopening parts of the economy on May 1 is "a bit overly optimistic." "We have to have something in place that is efficient and that we can rely on, and we're not there yet," Fauci told The Associated Press. Fauci said before U.S. businesses and workers can resume normal operations, public health officials have to be able to test people for the virus quickly, and effectively track and isolate people who might have been infected. The comments from Fauci, head of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, came as Trump clashed with governors over who would have final say on which states should lift social distancing restrictions, and when. [The Associated Press]