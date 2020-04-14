See More Speed Reads
Trump halts U.S. funding to the World Health Organization

7:02 p.m.
Donald Trump.
Mandel Ngan/AFP via Getty Images

President Trump on Tuesday announced the United States will stop funding the World Health Organization and plans on conducting a review to "assess the WHO's role in severely mismanaging and covering up the spread of the coronavirus."

Last week, Trump threatened to freeze funding to the agency, criticizing WHO officials for slowly responding to the COVID-19 coronavirus outbreak. He has also slammed WHO for praising China's transparency on how it was handling coronavirus and denounced the agency's Jan. 14 tweet stating that a preliminary investigation by Chinese officials found zero evidence of human-to-human transmission.

The Guardian notes that on Jan. 24, Trump himself had nothing but kind words for China, tweeting that the country "has been working very hard to contain the coronavirus. The United States greatly appreciates their efforts and transparency. It will all work out well. In particular, on behalf of the American people, I want to thank President Xi!"

On Jan. 30, WHO declared the coronavirus a public health emergency, and on March 11, declared a pandemic. In the early days of the outbreak, Trump downplayed the virus, saying in February the danger to Americans remained "very low" and it would "disappear" like a "miracle." As of Tuesday evening, at least 22,200 people have died of COVID-19 in the U.S., the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reports. Catherine Garcia

Treasury Department says major airlines agree in principle to a $25 billion bailout

7:40 p.m.
A pilot walks past several United planes.
Justin Sullivan/Getty Images

The Treasury Department on Tuesday announced that several airlines have agreed in principle to participate in a $25 billion payroll support program.

Alaska Airlines, Allegiant Air, American Airlines, Delta Air Lines, Frontier Airlines, Hawaiian Airlines, JetBlue Airways, United Airlines, SkyWest Airlines, and Southwest Airlines are all on board, The New York Times reports.

The program is part of the coronavirus relief package Congress passed in March, with the money used to pay employees. Under the agreement, the airlines will not be allowed to make pay cuts or any major staffing changes through September. The industry lobbying group Airlines for America said that as of April 9, U.S. airlines have grounded 2,200 planes and passenger volume is down 95 percent from this time in 2019.

It took several weeks for the airlines and Trump administration officials to agree to the bailout's terms, and last week, the Treasury Department announced airlines that receive up to $100 million in funds will not have to give the government equity stakes or other compensation, the Times reports.

In a statement, Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said the agreement would "support American workers and help preserve the strategic importance of the airline industry while allowing for appropriate compensation to the taxpayers." Catherine Garcia

MLB employees to participate in 'first study of national scope' on coronavirus antibodies

6:04 p.m.
MLB.
Christian Petersen/Getty Images

Stanford University, the University of Southern California, and the Sports Medicine Research and Testing Laboratory, are teaming up with Major League Baseball this week to conduct the "first study of national scope" on the prevalence of COVID-19 antibodies across the U.S. population, ESPN reports.

MLB players and employees will use test kits that draw blood via pinprick and deliver results on whether any antibodies are present within 10 minutes. The larger goal is to get a better read on the virus' infection and fatality rates in the country. Antibody tests differ from regular diagnostic tests because they can tell if a person had been infected in the past. If they have, scientists believe they may have built up at least temporary immunity.

Dr. Jay Bhattacharya, a professor of medicine at Stanford, said the league didn't agree to participate because it's trying to get back on the playing field quickly. The data, which Bhattacharya hopes to publish as soon as next week, will be de-identified, and not all players are expected to participate, so it wouldn't be the best indicator of whether it's safe to start the season, anyway. MLB "jumped in for public health policy," said Dr. Daniel Eichner, the president of SMRTL. "That was their intention and their only intention." Read more at ESPN. Tim O'Donnell

'My sense is we haven't turned the corner' on coronavirus pandemic, scientist says

5:45 p.m.
coronavirus summer.
JOSEPH PREZIOSO/AFP via Getty Images

There's been some optimism coming from the White House, governors, and scientists about the United States' COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic trajectory as social distancing and stay-at-home orders seem to be slowing the rate of new infections. But that doesn't mean the country should expect the pandemic to end soon.

Teams of scientists are still cautioning against re-opening the economy too soon, including one led by former Food and Drug Administration Commissioner Scott Gottlieb and Caitlin Rivers of the Johns Hopkins Center for Health Security. Their group believes it won't be safe for states to relax any restrictions until new COVID-19 case counts have fallen for 14 consecutive days. While U.S. rates are leveling off and no longer growing exponentially as they did early on during the pandemic, it hasn't hit that two-week goal yet. "My sense is that we haven't turned the corner," Rivers told The Atlantic.

Not even Rivers and Gottlieb are sure if their current plan is the correct one, however. Rivers said that because the country has never experienced a pandemic on this scale in modern times, there's no "real playbook" and everyone needs to be "flexible" about the timeline for easing the guidelines. Read more at The Atlantic. Tim O'Donnell

California Gov. Gavin Newsom says expect 'new normal' after stay-at-home order is eased: 'Normal it will not be'

5:02 p.m.
Gavin Newsom.
Justin Sullivan/Getty Images

California Gov. Gavin Newsom (D) on Tuesday outlined numerous conditions for modifying the state's stay-at-home order amid the coronavirus crisis but noted residents should expect a "new normal" to follow until there is a vaccine.

Newsom on Tuesday said California easing its statewide stay-at-home order will be dependent on its "ability to do six things": expand testing, protect vulnerable populations, address the needs of hospitals, develop therapeutics, ensure facilities allow for social distancing, and determine when the state might need to "reinstate more vigorous controls." Newsom didn't provide a date for when the stay-at-home order could potentially be loosened but said he wants to see hospitalizations and ICU numbers decline.

At the same time, Newsom cautioned "there's no light switch here" and that there will be a "new normal" in California's next phase.

"Normal, it will not be, at least until we have herd immunity and we have a vaccine," he said, going on to provide one example of what restaurants might look like in this next phase.

"You may be having dinner with a waiter wearing gloves, maybe a face mask," he said. "Dinner where the menu is disposable, where half the tables in that restaurant no longer appear, where your temperature is checked before you walk into the establishment. These are likely scenarios as we begin to process the next phase and next iteration."

Schools, Newsom also said, could potentially need to "stagger the times that students come in" going into the fall in order to reduce physical contact. As far as when large events can resume, Newsom said that "the prospect of mass gatherings is negligible at best until we get to herd immunity and we get to a vaccine," and so large events involving hundreds or thousands of people are currently "not in the cards." Brendan Morrow

New York City revises coronavirus death toll to add 3,700 more deaths

4:53 p.m.
NYC death toll.
Stephanie Keith/Getty Images

New York City has made a devastating revision to its already massive coronavirus death toll.

On Tuesday, the city's health department released a revised COVID-19 death count that included those who were not tested but were presumed to have died from the disease. That added an additional 3,700 people, bumping the city's total count well over 10,000 coronavirus fatalities.

New York City was already the epicenter of coronavirus spread both in the U.S. and the world, reporting well over 7,000 verified COVID-19 deaths on Monday. These 3,700 additional deaths mark a massive 17 percent increase to the national death toll, putting it over 26,000, The New York Times notes.

The previous death count only included people who had tested positive for COVID-19, but New York City's health department had been recording presumptive cases, the Times reports. "In the heat of battle, our primary focus has been on saving lives," Mayor Bill de Blasio's press secretary said, but de Blasio moved to release the additional data after a series of weekend briefings. Connecticut, Delaware, Maryland, and Ohio have all recently moved to start reporting presumptive COVID-19 deaths. Kathryn Krawczyk

GOP Sen. Burr, already under fire for selling stocks before crash, raises eyebrows with 2017 house sale

4:06 p.m.
Richard Burr.
Alex Wong/Getty Images

Sen. Richard Burr (R-N.C.) is under a lot of scrutiny these days.

That's mostly because he sold stock holdings following a congressional briefing from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention about the COVID-19 coronavirus back in February before the market plummeted (Burr has denied he was acting upon any privileged information), but now some ethics experts are concerned about the sale of his Washington, D.C., home in 2017, ProPublica reports.

The senator sold the townhouse to a team led by donor John Green, who lobbied on behalf of clients before Burr's Senate committees that same year, as well as in the past. Aside from the general worries about lawmakers entering into business transactions with donors or lobbyists, ethics experts are concerned about the sale primarily because some believe the house was sold for a price above market value. Green's team bought the home for $900,000, while tax assessors valued it at a little under $800,000 and the real estate website Redfin pegged it at a little north of that mark. If the sale was above-market, it would theoretically violate the congressional ban, and some ethics experts were convinced it did just that. "This has every appearance of being a violation of the gift ban," Craig Holman, a lobbyist for the watchdog group Public Citizen, told ProPublica.

However, real estate agents said gauging market value can be a challenge, and that it may have been sold at a fair price. A spokesman for Green provided ProPublica with an analysis showing similar homes in the area were sold in the general price range around the same time. It was also sold off-market, which can sometimes lead to higher sales because buyers don't want to compete with anyone else. Read more at ProPublica. Tim O'Donnell

The 49ers' Super Bowl loss 'may have saved lives'

3:02 p.m.
Super Bowl 49ers.
Sam Greenwood/Getty Images

Don't tell 49ers fans, but it's probably a good thing they lost the Super Bowl.

Back on Feb. 2 when the San Francisco 49ers faced the Kansas City Chiefs, COVID-19 was barely a conversation in the U.S. But the novel coronavirus had already reached San Francisco, and if the city packed the streets for a victory parade later that week, it could've become a "super-spreading event," The Wall Street Journal reports.

On the night of the Super Bowl, a group of doctors in the Bay Area were focused on fighting the beginnings of what was soon to become an national crisis. Two people in the area had confirmed coronavirus infections after traveling from Wuhan, China, and after doctors spent the night setting up the University of California San Francisco's COVID-19 command center, those patients were transferred to UCSF the next morning, the Journal describes.

San Francisco was one of the first U.S. cities to report coronavirus cases, and it's since been praised for how its quick containment efforts curbed the spread. But Dr. Bob Wachter, the chair of UCSF's department of medicine, also thanks "lucky breaks" for determining the city's coronavirus fate, particularly the fact that the 49ers didn't come home with a win and subsequently bring anywhere from 500,000 to 1.5 million fans into the streets. "It may go down in the annals as being a brutal sports loss," Wachter said, "but one that may have saved lives." Read more at The Wall Street Journal. Kathryn Krawczyk

