Trump halts U.S. funding to the World Health Organization

President Trump on Tuesday announced the United States will stop funding the World Health Organization and plans on conducting a review to "assess the WHO's role in severely mismanaging and covering up the spread of the coronavirus."

Last week, Trump threatened to freeze funding to the agency, criticizing WHO officials for slowly responding to the COVID-19 coronavirus outbreak. He has also slammed WHO for praising China's transparency on how it was handling coronavirus and denounced the agency's Jan. 14 tweet stating that a preliminary investigation by Chinese officials found zero evidence of human-to-human transmission.

The Guardian notes that on Jan. 24, Trump himself had nothing but kind words for China, tweeting that the country "has been working very hard to contain the coronavirus. The United States greatly appreciates their efforts and transparency. It will all work out well. In particular, on behalf of the American people, I want to thank President Xi!"

On Jan. 30, WHO declared the coronavirus a public health emergency, and on March 11, declared a pandemic. In the early days of the outbreak, Trump downplayed the virus, saying in February the danger to Americans remained "very low" and it would "disappear" like a "miracle." As of Tuesday evening, at least 22,200 people have died of COVID-19 in the U.S., the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reports. Catherine Garcia