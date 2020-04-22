10 things you need to know today: April 22, 2020

Poll: Most Americans think large gatherings will be unsafe into summer

A Washington Post-University of Maryland poll released Tuesday found that only 10 percent of respondents believe gatherings of 10 or more people will be safe to attend by the end of April. Twenty-one percent said they expected these gatherings to be safe by the end of May, but 65 percent said they don't expect them to be safe until the end of June or later. This includes 20 percent who said the end of June, 13 percent who said the end of July, 19 percent who said later in 2020, and 13 percent who said longer. The poll came as protests against stay-at-home orders spread in some states, even though a recent poll found that 66 percent of Americans are more concerned that coronavirus restrictions will be lifted too soon rather than not soon enough. [The Washington Post]