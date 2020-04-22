See More Speed Reads
the coronavirus crisis
1st U.S. coronavirus death was Feb. 6, not Feb. 28, California autopsies confirm

Downtown Palo Alto amid coronavirus
Glenn Chapman/AFP/Getty Images

California's Santa Clara County announced Tuesday that autopsies had uncovered three early deaths from the COVID-19 coronavirus, including a person who died at home on Feb. 6. Previously, the earliest recorded U.S. death from COVID-19 was Feb. 28 in Kirkland, Washington. Since deaths usually occur about month after exposure to the coronavirus, the implication is that COVID-19 was spreading in the Bay Area by early January. The coronavirus was first confirmed to have entered the U.S. on Jan. 21.

The autopsies also found the coronavirus in a second person who died at home on Feb. 17 and another resident who died March 6, three days earlier than the previously known first COVID-19 death in Santa Clara County. That March 9 death prompted the Silicon Valley area to ban public gatherings, and it was one of five Bay Area counties to institute the nation's first lockdown on March 16.

Santa Clara County said the county medical examiner-coroner's office conducted the autopsies as part of an effort "to carefully investigate deaths throughout the county" from a time when there was "very limited testing" through the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, and the CDC's testing criteria included "only individuals with a known travel history and who sought medical care for specific symptoms." The medical examiner sent samples from the autopsies to the CDC, which confirmed the positive results for coronavirus on Tuesday. "We anticipate additional deaths from COVID-19 will be identified" as the autopsies continue, the county said.

The head of Santa Clara County's government, Dr. Jeff Smith, said earlier this month that data from the CDC and local health officials suggested the coronavirus had arrived in California a lot earlier than "we first believed," most likely "back in December." It wasn't caught, he told the Los Angels Times, "because we were having a severe flu season," and the "symptoms are very much like the flu," especially with more mild COVID-19 cases. Peter Weber

Pay up
Chipotle to pay record $25 million fine in food safety case

A Chipotle restaurant in Lower Manhattan.
Andrew Renneisen/Getty Images

Chipotle Mexican Grill on Tuesday agreed to pay a $25 million fine after being charged with two counts of violating federal food guidelines by "adulterating food while held for sale after shipment in interstate commerce," federal prosecutors said.

Officials said this was the "largest fine ever imposed in a food safety case." The charges stemmed from multiple norovirus outbreaks that occurred from 2015 to 2018, which left more than 1,100 customers sick, prosecutors said. One outbreak in July 2018 in Powell, Ohio, was caused by "critical violations of the local food regulations, including those specific to time and temperature controls for lettuce and beans," prosecutors said. Over the span of eight days, 657 people who ate at the Chipotle became ill.

In a statement, U.S. Attorney Nick Hanna said Chipotle "failed to ensure that its employees both understood and complied with its food safety protocols, resulting in hundreds of customers across the country getting sick." The company said it has improved safety measures since the incidents, including "reducing the number of employees who come into contact with ingredients" and enacting "safeguards to minimize the risk that an ingredient is undercooked." Catherine Garcia

It wasn't all bad
After surviving COVID-19, New York mom finally meets baby born while she was in a coma

It was the moment all of Yanira Soriano's doctors and nurses had been waiting for — the first time the New York mom was able to hold her baby, born while she was in a medically induced coma.

Earlier this month, Soriano tested positive for COVID-19 and pneumonia, and was immediately admitted to Southside Hospital in Bay Shore, New York. She was 34 weeks pregnant, and Dr. Benjamin Schwartz, chairman of the hospital's Department of Obstetrics and Gynecology, said because of the "critical nature" of her case, she had to be put into a medically induced coma and placed on a ventilator.

An emergency cesarean section was performed, and Soriano's son, Walter, was transferred to a children's hospital in New York City while his mother remained in the intensive care unit. After two weeks, Soriano recovered, and upon her discharge last Wednesday, she was finally able to meet Walter. Hospital workers cheered as Walter was put into Soriano's arms for the first time, and Schwartz said it was an "incredibly proud moment" for everyone who helped make it happen.

"It takes many, many people over many, many shifts to provide the level of care that this patient needed," Schwartz added. "Many patients that end up on a ventilator with a COVID-19 pneumonia do not survive, and the fact that this mom not only survived but was able to get out of her wheelchair and walk into her car and hold her baby gives us incredible hope for future patients and our existing patients that have COVID disease." Catherine Garcia

NRA in Disarray
NRA's LaPierre said the gun group took a '$100 million hit' from recent legal battles

The National Rifle Association, like most organizations, has probably been adversely affected by the COVID-19 pandemic, but it was in pretty bad financial shape before that, according to audio of CEO Wayne LaPierre obtained by NPR News. At a Jan. 11 NRA board meeting in Virginia, LaPierre said "the cost that we bore" from legal troubles in 2018 and 2019 "was probably about a $100 million hit in lost revenue and real cost," adding, "I mean, that's huge." In response, the NRA cut $80 million in costs and took the organization "down to the studs," he said.

The NRA laid off staff and announced pay cuts in March, blaming the coronavirus.

LaPierre did not say how much of the $100 million hit came from investigations into the NRA's finances by the attorneys general of New York and Washington, D.C., and how much was a result of a messy divorce with its former longtime public relations firm, Ackerman McQueen. But in an April 15 legal filing, NPR's Tim Mak notes, Ackerman McQueen said it believes the NRA paid outside lawyers "more $54 million" over the last two years. LaPierre seemed to blame New York and D.C., calling the investigations of misspending and self-dealing "the power of weaponized government" like you might find in Russia, Cuba, or Venezuela.

The NRA and its affiliates reported more than $412 million in earnings and more than $423 million in expenditures in 2018, with tens of thousands going to foreign fundraising efforts after multiple years of financial shortfalls. Internal tensions over LaPierre's lavish spending and alleged chicanery spilled into the open at the NRA's April 2019 meeting, where the group's president, Oliver North, quit and an attempt to oust LaPierre failed. LaPierre said at the Jan. 11 meeting that NRA membership remains strong at "right around 5 million." You can listen to his comments at NPR and Mak's report below. Peter Weber

It wasn't all bad
Wanting to give them a 'memorable moment,' principal uses senior portraits to honor graduating students

The 30 graduating seniors at Poplar Springs High School in Graceville, Florida, may not physically be on campus, but their presence is felt thanks to their principal's tribute to the Class of 2020.

Principal Farica West told WMBB News 13 she felt terrible knowing the seniors will miss "memorable moments" like prom and graduation, occasions that "we all hold near and dear to our hearts throughout our whole lives." While thinking of ways to honor to the students, West began to imagine large portraits of each senior lining the road leading to the school.

West called the photographer who took their senior photographs, and had each one blown up and attached to a stand. They are now set up side by side, and West said community members and even people from out of town drive by to "see and honor our students." This has helped make a tough situation easier, senior Dalton Wilkinson said. "It is definitely something that gives you comfort," he told WMBB. Catherine Garcia

the coronavirus crisis
Michigan governor says Trump's coronavirus messages 'put people in greater danger'

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer.
Michigan Office of the Governor via AP, Pool

Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer (D) suggested on Tuesday that President Trump focus on getting more coronavirus tests to states rather than tinkering with immigration, telling The Associated Press "this is what we need right now — not additional new things to be upset about, fearful of, or mad about."

Trump announced in Tuesday evening's coronavirus briefing that he is temporarily blocking most immigrants from receiving green cards. This is "scary" for immigrants, Whitmer told AP, and Trump's "broad statements" are "so problematic and counter" to what the country needs right now.

Whitmer also argued the coronavirus briefings do more harm than good, with Trump touting medications that haven't been proven to help treat coronavirus. "I think that the nightly briefing has yielded a lot of inconsistent messages to the public — messages that put people in greater danger," she said.

The governor has been vocal in her displeasure with Trump's handling of the coronavirus pandemic, and in return, Trump late last month said he has a "big problem" with the "young, a woman governor" in Michigan, adding, "all she does is sit there and blame the federal government."

More than 2,700 people have died from COVID-19 in Michigan, and about a quarter of the state's workforce has filed for unemployment, AP reports. Whitmer said that hearing other governors in Georgia and South Carolina talk about reopening their economies later this week gives her "great pause." States need to be "really methodical and data-driven about what sectors of our economy we engage in when it is going to be a slow re-entry," she said. "Our biggest concern, of course, is a second wave. The worst thing would be for us to spike the football and think we are outside of the danger zone, and to re-engage and find another peak of COVID-19." Catherine Garcia

the coronavirus crisis
California becomes 1st state to endorse coronavirus testing for people without symptoms

A drive-thru coronavirus testing site in Bolinas, California.
Ezra Shaw/Getty Images

California is changing up who can receive coronavirus testing, becoming the first state to broaden the strict federal guidelines.

Public health officials in the state said Tuesday they are now recommending that asymptomatic people who work or live at places where the coronavirus could spread easily, like prisons or nursing homes, get tested, labeling them "Priority 1."

"California is leading the way," Brandon Brown, an epidemiologist at the University of California, Riverside, told the Los Angeles Times. "We will be able to test more individuals, identify more people with COVID-19, isolate them, and thereby both flatten the curve and prevent the future spread of infection."

The federal guidelines established by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention list hospitalized patients and health care workers displaying coronavirus symptoms as the primary people eligible for testing, followed by elderly symptomatic patients and those with underlying health conditions. People who do not show any symptoms are a non-priority. While doctors do have a say in who can get tested, hospital administrators have been citing CDC guidelines in order to hold on to tests for the sickest patients, the Times reports.

Last Wednesday, Gov. Gavin Newsom (D) said there was a shortage of testing swabs in the state, and on Monday, Los Angeles County announced it was experiencing a testing backlog. Bob Kocher, a member of Newsom's task force on testing, told the Times while some labs do have shortages of extraction chemicals, "we've come up with good plans to resolve bottlenecks. We have a nice supply." He also said that combined, high-volume labs in the state are able to run more than 80,000 coronavirus tests every day. Catherine Garcia

the coronavirus crisis
Nurses protest lack of PPE in front of White House: 'The administration and Congress have failed'

Nurses protest outside the White House.
Win McNamee/Getty Images

Carrying posters with photos of nurses who died of COVID-19, members of National Nurses United protested in front of the White House on Tuesday, demanding more personal protective equipment like respirators, gowns, gloves, and face shields for the medical workers treating coronavirus patients.

Six weeks into the COVID-19 pandemic, nurses are "still not protected when they are caring for suspected or COVID-19 patients," Amirah Sequeria, lead legislative advocate for the union, told CBS News. "Nurses are getting sick and nurses are dying and the administration and Congress have failed."

With 150,000 members, National Nurses United is the largest union of registered nurses in the United States. They are asking President Trump to fully invoke the Defense Production Act in order to ramp up production of personal protective equipment and the Occupational Safety and Health Administration to enact uniform health and safety standards for PPE.

Britta Breenan, a critical care nurse at Washington Hospital Center, said nurses "are not heroes. We're human beings and we are susceptible just like everyone else is. And if we are dying then we can't take care of our patients. We have had nurses from our hospital die from COVID-19. And they are not dignified deaths." Catherine Garcia

