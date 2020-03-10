California's Santa Clara County bans large gatherings after 1st coronavirus death

A California county is imposing a ban of mass gatherings for several weeks due to the COVID-19 coronavirus.
Officials in Santa Clara County, which has a population of more than 1.7 million people and where the heart of Silicon Valley is located, announced that gatherings of more than 1,000 people will be banned for three weeks beginning on Wednesday, NBC Bay Area reported late Monday. This came shortly after health officials announced the first death from the coronavirus in the county, where 43 cases have been confirmed.
"Today's order and new recommendations will reduce the number of people who develop severe illness and will help prevent our healthcare system from becoming overwhelmed," Santa Clara County Health Officer Dr. Sara Cody said. "This is critically important for anyone with healthcare needs, not just those most vulnerable to serious illness from COVID-19."
Previously, the city of Austin, Texas banned events with 2,500 or more people through May 1, though there are exceptions for cases where the organizers can show they have "mitigation plans for infectious diseases" in place, per KXAN. San Francisco has also banned "non-essential group events" in buildings owned by the city for two weeks. But Politico describes the ban in Santa Clara County as "the most dire coronavirus steps yet in the U.S." Brendan Morrow
Amid fears over the new COVID-19 coronavirus, Coachella may be headed toward a six-month delay.
Organizers of the annual music festival, which is currently set to begin on April 10, are in talks to postpone it due to coronavirus concerns, Rolling Stone reports. One source told the outlet that after Austin's South by Southwest was called off, and after new cases were reported in Riverside County, this "really changed everyone's tune."
Meanwhile, Billboard also reports that this October move for the festival is being discussed, though they say it's "not a done deal" and that "organizers hope to know within the next 48 hours if the move is possible." If it's not, Billboard says, the event "will likely be canceled." The Stagecoach Festival is also reportedly in talks to either move to October or be canceled entirely. Brendan Morrow
Five states hold presidential primaries on Tuesday — Michigan, Washington, Missouri, Mississippi, and Idaho — and North Dakota holds its caucus, marking the first time Democrats are voting since Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) dropped out of the race, leaving a two-man race between former Vice President Joe Biden and Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.). Biden has a 96-delegate lead over Sanders, and 352 are up for grabs on Tuesday. The most heavily contested prize is Michigan, where Sanders has made five campaign stops since last Friday.
Biden leads in key Michigan polls, but Sanders won an upset victory in the state in 2016 and is hoping a repeat win will stem Biden's momentum. Washington's primary is also expected to be close. Peter Weber
After James Bond got things started, another movie is shifting release dates because of the new coronavirus.
Peter Rabbit 2: The Runaway is being delayed several months due to concerns over the COVID-19 coronavirus, according to the The Hollywood Reporter. The family film starring James Corden and Domhnall Gleeson was originally set to open on March 27 in Europe before coming to the U.S. in April, but it's now been moved to Aug. 7. It will reportedly release on that day both in Europe and in the U.S.
This comes after the James Bond film No Time to Die became the first major studio film to shift its release date due to the coronavirus, as the movie was delayed from April all the way to November. Theaters in markets like China and Italy have closed due to the virus, and the Reporter writes that Sony decided to delay Peter Rabbit because it's "an internationally-driven title."
Analysts have been keeping a close eye on whether major blockbusters like Marvel's Black Widow and the newest Fast & Furious film might also be delayed over the coronavirus, not to mention Mulan, the Disney live-action remake that had been previously expected to perform well in China. Those movies remain on schedule for now, though, with Mulan set to release on March 27.
But Disney's Onward this past weekend had a somewhat muted box office debut, raising questions over whether coronavirus fears were already having an impact or whether audiences just weren't interested in Pixar's latest. That's up for debate, but CNN's Frank Pallotta recommends keeping a close on eye Mulan's performance in a few weeks, as this "could tell Hollywood a lot about how the summer movie season is going to go." Brendan Morrow
Former Vice President Joe Biden sat down with MSNBC's Lawrence O'Donnell on Monday, a day before the pivotal Michigan primary, and O'Donnell asked Biden if he understood the "gut punch" many women feel that a Democratic president field that included at least four strong female contenders is now down to him and Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.). Biden said yes, sexism is "real" and "there was sexism in Hillary's race," too.
Biden suggested he might pick a female running mate, but promised only that if elected, "my administration, from vice president on, is gonna look like the country." He said his most important criteria "in choosing a vice president is whether or not the person is simpatico with me in terms of where I want to take the country," and could competently share the governing load.
O'Donnell also asked Biden if Congress sent him, as president, a version of the Medicare-for-all bill that's at the center of Sanders' campaign, "do you veto it?" Biden said he "would veto anything that delays providing the security and the certainty of health care being available now." He added that getting Medicare-for-all through Congress would be "a miracle," he supports the goal that "health care should be a right in America," and would want to know where the money came from.
Okay, you've seen that viral tweet about how Biden said he'd veto Medicare for All. That's clearly NOT what he said. He says what his opposition is based on, says he agrees with it in principle and goes out of his way not to say he'd veto it. Watch and decide. pic.twitter.com/hcqnnsnIqy
Asked about Trump's handling of the coronavirus outbreak, Biden said Americans, the world, and the financial markets have "no confidence in the president, in anything he says or does. He turns everything into what he thinks is a political benefit for himself, and he's actually imploding in the process, but there's a lot of innocent bystanders that are being badly hurt. I wish he would just be quiet" and "just let the experts speak."
Biden said "that's a really awful thing to say about a president," but it's also what Nicole Wallace, press secretary to President George W. Bush, advised Trump on Monday's Late Night. Watch below. Peter Weber
Last week, the chief political rival to Israel's caretaker Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Benny Gantz, and former Netanyahu protégé Avigdor Lieberman agreed to jointly support legislation that would block Netanyahu or any other indicted member of Israel's Knesset (parliament) from forming a government. On Monday, Gantz announced that he would bid to form the next government with a coalition of his Blue and White party, Lieberman's secular nationalist Yisrael Beitenu party, and the Arab-led Joint List coalition.
Last week's national election — Israel's third in less than a year — ended with neither Netanyahu's Likud party nor Gantz's center-left bloc getting the necessary 61 votes to form a majority government. Likud and its allies got the most seats, 58, and a coalition of Blue and White's bloc, Lieberman's party, and the Joint List would have 62 seats. Israeli President Reuven Rivlin will decide whether to give Netanyahu or Gantz first crack at forming a government next week, after polling each of the eight parties in the Knesset on which leader they would most likely support. Netanyahu's corruption trial is set to begin March 17.
After meeting with Lieberman on Monday, Gantz said the two "discussed questions of fundamental principle and determined that we will work together to assemble a government that will pull Israel out of the political deadlock and advert a fourth round of elections." Gantz also met with senior Arab politicians.
Actually coalescing into a government will be hard for Gantz, The Jerusalem Post reports. Lieberman has called Arab political leaders terrorists in the past, at least two of Gantz's Blue and White member publicly oppose forming a government with the Joint List, and three members of the Joint List's hardline Balad Party are unlikely to recommend Gantz to Rivlin. Passing legislation to block Netanyahu from forming a government is also tricky, even with majority support. You can read more at The Jerusalem Post. Peter Weber
"There are now over 600 cases of coronavirus in the United States," Stephen Colbert said on Monday's Late Show. Italy has shut down entirely, and "Wall Street S&Peed its pants." with the Dow suffering its "largest single point drop in history."
"This is the first crisis of Trump's presidency that he did not cause himself, and he is shanking it," Colbert said. "Trump spent the weekend golfing" and continues to post callous tweets, "but when he hunkers down focuses on the problem, that's when he really sucks." He recapped Trump's trip Friday to the CDC, shaking his head at Trump's assertion he surprises doctors with his deep understanding of the virus, crediting his "natural ability" to his "super genius" Uncle John. "Epidemiology is not genetic!" Colbert said. "Knowledge does not get passed down in the family — that's why, no matter how much we all know it now, future generations are going to have to learn for themselves that you're an idiot."
Yeah, "I'm not sure that Trump has 'a natural ability' for science, especially considering he thinks scientific knowledge can be passed down through his uncle," Trevor Noah marveled at The Daily Show. And really, "Trump can't afford to be uninformed about corona — not just because he's president, but because as an older man who's not in great shape and spends his time touching strangers, he's definitely at risk."
"The president publicly seems determined to keep shaking hands," but reportedly, he's "privately terrified about getting the virus" and "thinks journalists will purposefully contract coronavirus to give it to him on Air Force One," Jimmy Kimmel said on Kimmel Live. "That doesn't seem paranoid at all." People are canceling major events, "selling off stocks, and buying up toilet paper," and freakily, "Costco is pulling their free samples," he said. "Trump needs to send Mike Pence to Costco to figure this out, right now!"
"We are now seeing what it's like when a lifelong scam artist is in charge of responding to a public health crisis," Seth Meyers said at Late Night. Trump told CDC experts he's getting his coronavirus information from Fox News, "public health officials are worried about making him angry by telling the truth," and "Trump appointees keep going out of their way to compliment him."
Conan O'Brien had a a PSA about fighting misinformation.
At The Late Show, the coronavirus took a victory lap. Peter Weber
Michigan and its 125 deluges is the big prize in Tuesday's Democratic presidential primaries, the first pitting former Vice President Joe Biden and Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) head to head in what's essentially a two-man race. Sanders and Biden are both contesting the state heavily, and the polls are mixed.
"Taylor grew up Republican with parents who always have voted Republican and still do," and he was a conservative columnist in college who "later became a Tea Party darling in his Detroit suburb," the Chicago Tribune reports. "In 2016, he dutifully cast his ballot for Republican Donald Trump." Biden, he told the Tribune, "is the candidate who can unify all of the Democrats" and "appeal to moderates and Republicans like me who don't want to see four more years of President Trump." He tweeted his endorsement Monday.
Sterling Heights is in Macomb County, "the largest of the Obama-Trump counties in Michigan and the second most populous in the country," after Pinellas County, Florida, the Tribune reports. Democrats probably have to win back some of those counties in 2020 to capture the White House. Sanders and Biden both argue they are best equipped to attract the conservative-leaning, blue collar voters who supported former President Barack Obama twice before switching to Trump. Of the 85 of Obama-Trump counties that have already voted, the Tribune said, "Biden has won 41, to 18 for Sanders." Peter Weber