Congress reaches deal on relief bill replenishing small business fund

Congress has come to an agreement on a new coronavirus relief package, which the Senate hopes to pass today.

The new relief package comes out to $484 billion, with about $320 billion going to the Paycheck Protection Program after the fund for small business loans recently ran out of money, Politico reports. Additionally, the bill reportedly includes $75 billion for hospitals and $25 billion for coronavirus testing.

It doesn't, however, include additional funding for state and local governments as Democrats sought, The New York Times reports.

"Republicans fended off money for state and local governments that Democrats wanted and also got more for small businesses than previously requested," Politico writes. "Democrats, meanwhile, were able to deliver on more money for hospitals and testing that they'd requested."

The bill, Axios notes, also has "carve-outs so that community businesses and lenders don't have to fight bigger businesses and banks for the same funding," something Democrats had been pushing for as well.

In an appearance on CNN on Tuesday, Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) said, "there is still a few more i's to dot and t's to cross, but we have a deal. And I believe we'll pass it today." Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) also urged the Senate to "quickly" pass the bill, as did President Trump, who in a tweet said "we will begin discussions" on the next round of relief after he signs it. Brendan Morrow