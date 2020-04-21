See More Speed Reads
the coronavirus crisis
California becomes 1st state to endorse coronavirus testing for people without symptoms

10:03 p.m.
A drive-thru coronavirus testing site in Bolinas, California.
Ezra Shaw/Getty Images

California is changing up who can receive coronavirus testing, becoming the first state to broaden the strict federal guidelines.

Public health officials in the state said Tuesday they are now recommending that asymptomatic people who work or live at places where the coronavirus could spread easily, like prisons or nursing homes, get tested, labeling them "Priority 1."

"California is leading the way," Brandon Brown, an epidemiologist at the University of California, Riverside, told the Los Angeles Times. "We will be able to test more individuals, identify more people with COVID-19, isolate them, and thereby both flatten the curve and prevent the future spread of infection."

The federal guidelines established by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention list hospitalized patients and health care workers displaying coronavirus symptoms as the primary people eligible for testing, followed by elderly symptomatic patients and those with underlying health conditions. People who do not show any symptoms are a non-priority. While doctors do have a say in who can get tested, hospital administrators have been citing CDC guidelines in order to hold on to tests for the sickest patients, the Times reports.

Last Wednesday, Gov. Gavin Newsom (D) said there was a shortage of testing swabs in the state, and on Monday, Los Angeles County announced it was experiencing a testing backlog. Bob Kocher, a member of Newsom's task force on testing, told the Times while some labs do have shortages of extraction chemicals, "we've come up with good plans to resolve bottlenecks. We have a nice supply." He also said that combined, high-volume labs in the state are able to run more than 80,000 coronavirus tests every day. Catherine Garcia

the coronavirus crisis
Michigan governor says Trump's coronavirus messages 'put people in greater danger'

11:02 p.m.
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer.
Michigan Office of the Governor via AP, Pool

Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer (D) suggested on Tuesday that President Trump focus on getting more coronavirus tests to states rather than tinkering with immigration, telling The Associated Press "this is what we need right now — not additional new things to be upset about, fearful of, or mad about."

Trump announced in Tuesday evening's coronavirus briefing that he is temporarily blocking most immigrants from receiving green cards. This is "scary" for immigrants, Whitmer told AP, and Trump's "broad statements" are "so problematic and counter" to what the country needs right now.

Whitmer also argued the coronavirus briefings do more harm than good, with Trump touting medications that haven't been proven to help treat coronavirus. "I think that the nightly briefing has yielded a lot of inconsistent messages to the public — messages that put people in greater danger," she said.

The governor has been vocal in her displeasure with Trump's handling of the coronavirus pandemic, and in return, Trump late last month said he has a "big problem" with the "young, a woman governor" in Michigan, adding, "all she does is sit there and blame the federal government."

More than 2,700 people have died from COVID-19 in Michigan, and about a quarter of the state's workforce has filed for unemployment, AP reports. Whitmer said that hearing other governors in Georgia and South Carolina talk about reopening their economies later this week gives her "great pause." States need to be "really methodical and data-driven about what sectors of our economy we engage in when it is going to be a slow re-entry," she said. "Our biggest concern, of course, is a second wave. The worst thing would be for us to spike the football and think we are outside of the danger zone, and to re-engage and find another peak of COVID-19." Catherine Garcia

the coronavirus crisis
Nurses protest lack of PPE in front of White House: 'The administration and Congress have failed'

9:00 p.m.
Nurses protest outside the White House.
Win McNamee/Getty Images

Carrying posters with photos of nurses who died of COVID-19, members of National Nurses United protested in front of the White House on Tuesday, demanding more personal protective equipment like respirators, gowns, gloves, and face shields for the medical workers treating coronavirus patients.

Six weeks into the COVID-19 pandemic, nurses are "still not protected when they are caring for suspected or COVID-19 patients," Amirah Sequeria, lead legislative advocate for the union, told CBS News. "Nurses are getting sick and nurses are dying and the administration and Congress have failed."

With 150,000 members, National Nurses United is the largest union of registered nurses in the United States. They are asking President Trump to fully invoke the Defense Production Act in order to ramp up production of personal protective equipment and the Occupational Safety and Health Administration to enact uniform health and safety standards for PPE.

Britta Breenan, a critical care nurse at Washington Hospital Center, said nurses "are not heroes. We're human beings and we are susceptible just like everyone else is. And if we are dying then we can't take care of our patients. We have had nurses from our hospital die from COVID-19. And they are not dignified deaths." Catherine Garcia

the coronavirus crisis
CDC director warns second wave of coronavirus could be 'even more difficult'

7:45 p.m.
Robert Redfield.
Samuel Corum/Getty Images

Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Director Robert Redfield on Tuesday warned that in the winter, a second wave of the coronavirus could be "even more difficult than the one we just went through" because it will likely coincide with the beginning of flu season.

"When I've said this to others, they kind of put their head back, they don't understand what I mean," Redfield told The Washington Post. "We're going to have the flu epidemic and the coronavirus epidemic at the same time."

More than 42,000 people have died of coronavirus in the United States, with cases overwhelming hospitals across the country. Concurrent coronavirus and flu outbreaks would cause more of a strain, Redfield said, adding that had this coronavirus outbreak arrived at the beginning of the regular flu season rather than the end, "it could have been really, really, really, really difficult in terms of health capacity."

Federal and state officials must use the next few months to get prepared for a rough winter, Redfield said, and he suggested officials continue to encourage social distancing, which has made an "enormous impact" on the outbreak, and increase testing and contact tracing. He also wants officials to remind Americans during the fall to get their flu shots, which "may allow there to be a hospital bed available for your mother or grandmother that may get coronavirus." Read more at The Washington Post. Catherine Garcia

Breaking news
Trump says immigration order will apply to those seeking permanent residency

6:53 p.m.
Donald Trump.
Mandel Ngan/AFP via Getty Images

President Trump on Tuesday evening announced he will order a temporary suspension of immigration into the United States, but the move will "only apply to individuals seeking permanent residency. In other words, those receiving green cards."

The ban will be in place for at least 60 days. "By pausing, we'll help put unemployed Americans first in line for jobs," Trump said. "It would be wrong to be replacing them with new immigrant labor flown in from abroad." Trump's order will not affect guest worker programs for medical researchers, health care professionals, and migrant farm workers.

On Monday night, Trump tweeted his intent to temporarily suspend immigration, saying it was due to "the attack from the Invisible Enemy," meaning the coronavirus. Already during the pandemic, the Trump administration has moved to restrict asylum seekers from entering the United States and nearly all visa processing by the State Department has been suspended. Catherine Garcia

hey all you cool cats and kittens
Netflix doubles expectations by adding almost 16 million subscribers amid pandemic

5:00 p.m.
Netflix.
OLIVIER DOULIERY/AFP via Getty Images

Netflix just added a huge number of subscribers amid the coronavirus crisis, significantly beating its previous forecast for the quarter.

The streaming company on Tuesday said it added 15.77 million subscribers in the first quarter of 2020, more than double the 7 million it was originally forecasting, Variety reports. Analysts were also projecting about 8.47 million additional subscribers, per Bloomberg. Netflix has now reached 182.9 million subscribers globally.

This better-than-expected quarter comes as viewers stuck at home during the coronavirus crisis flock to streaming, with Netflix's Tiger King becoming a particularly big hit during that time. In fact, Netflix's market value last week topped Disney's when it reached $187.3 billion. Disney+ also earlier this month announced some impressive numbers, saying it reached 50 million subscribers globally, a milestone analysts once expected to take until 2022.

In a shareholder letter, Netflix described itself as "fortunate to have a service that is even more meaningful to people confined at home," The Verge reports. At the same time, the company noted that it expects "viewing to decline and membership growth to decelerate as home confinement ends, which we hope is soon," also saying, "In our 20+ year history, we have never seen a future more uncertain or unsettling." Brendan Morrow

Wow
Excess mortality data suggests as many as 25,000 uncounted coronavirus deaths

4:57 p.m.

COVID-19 is likely killing more than just people who contract the virus.

As of Tuesday, nearly 170,000 people had died of the novel coronavirus, at least according to official death counts. But using excess mortality data from around the globe, The New York Times has recorded an estimated 25,000 additional people who have likely died due to the pandemic, whether they actually contracted COVID-19 or it impacted their health in other ways.

To come up with this estimate, the Times looked at recent mortality data of 11 countries. More people had recently died in these countries than in previous years, but official COVID-19 death tolls only made up a small chunk of the increase. Spain saw 7,300 more deaths than usual between March 9 and April 5, while New York City has its typical death rate nearly quadruple in a similar time, mortality numbers show. These excess deaths added up to 25,000 among those 11 countries.

"These numbers undermine the notion that many people who have died from the virus may soon have died anyway," the Times writes. Some deaths likely occurred because people refused to go to or could not get to hospitals to be treated for non-coronavirus-related health issues.

"Mortality data in the middle of a pandemic is not perfect," the Times is sure to note, and limited testing likely accounts for these undercounts more than deliberate miscalculations. Read more at The New York Times. Kathryn Krawczyk

Reunited, and it feels so good
Rob Gronkowski is reportedly coming out of retirement to reunite with Tom Brady in Tampa

4:50 p.m.
Rob Gronkowski.
Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

They're back, likely to the chagrin of 31 other NFL teams.

Rob Gronkowski, the former All-Pro tight end for the New England Patriots, is reportedly coming out of retirement after one year to reunite with his old quarterback, Tom Brady, in Tampa Bay. Gronkowski reportedly told New England he wanted to play again, but requested a trade to the Buccaneers, where Brady signed earlier this offseason after 20 seasons and six Super Titles, three of which he won with Gronkowski, one of his favorite targets. The trade is pending a physical, but assuming it goes through, the Bucs will get Gronkowski and a seventh-round pick in exchange for a fourth-round pick.

Gronkowski picked up some more hardware just a few weeks ago when he became a WWE champion, but apparently it wasn't enough to make him forget his days on the gridiron. The tight end is only 30, but has dealt with a fair amount of injuries over his short (but exceptional) career, so it remains to be seen how sharp he'll be if and when the 2020 season starts up.

Either way, Brady is probably more pleased to hear about this than he was when news broke that he'd recently been caught working out in and subsequently kicked out of a Florida park that was closed because of the coronavirus pandemic. Tim O'Donnell

