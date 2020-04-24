10 things you need to know today: April 24, 2020

Elizabeth Warren's oldest brother dies from COVID-19

Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) announced Thursday that her oldest brother, Donald Reed Herring, "died from the coronavirus" this week. He was 86. "He was charming and funny, a natural leader," Warren said in a series of tweets. "What made him extra special was his smile. He had a quick, crooked smile that seemed to generate its own light — and to light up everyone around him." Warren thanked the medical staff who took care of him, "but it's hard to know that there was no family to hold his hand or to say 'I love you' one more time — and no funeral for those of us who loved him to hold each other close." Warren, a frequent critic of President Trump's handling of the coronavirus crisis, often spoke of her brothers during her unsuccessful run for the Democratic presidential nomination. [CNN]