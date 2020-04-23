See More Speed Reads
Cuomo rips McConnell's 'blue state bailout' by noting 'your state is living on the money that we generate'

3:03 p.m.

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo (D) says he doesn't think this is a time for politics. But seeing as Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) ventured into that territory first, well, Cuomo has some things to say.

McConnell drew bipartisan condemnation on Wednesday when he called federal funding for state and local governments "blue state bailouts," despite senators on both sides of the aisle asking for that funding. Cuomo took McConnell to task in a Thursday press conference, first laying out why he finds state and local government funding to be so important, and then decrying McConnell's "obsessive political bias and anger."

Cuomo then brought up some cold hard numbers. While New York state contributes billions more dollars to the federal government than it gets in return, McConnell's state of Kentucky relies on billions of dollars of federal funding each year, prompting Cuomo to ask, "Sen. McConnell, who's getting bailed out here?" Kathryn Krawczyk

Tom Brady stuns Tampa Bay resident by accidentally trespassing into their house

2:05 p.m.
Tom Brady.
Maddie Meyer/Getty Images

It's not every day that you find Tom Brady wandering around your home, but that's what happened to one Tampa Bay resident earlier this month.

Speaking to TMZ, David Kramer recalled being stunned when the newly-minted Buccaneers quarterback waltzed through his front door without knocking, having mixed up Kramer's home with that of the Buc's offensive coordinator, who lived next door. "I literally was just sitting here and I watch this tall guy just walk into my house," Kramer said. "He didn't even look at me. He just like dropped his duffel bags down on the floor and just kind of like looked up at me and I'll never forget the look on his face."

Brady instantly understood his mistake when he saw Kramer, and left immediately, apologizing profusely. The former Patriot legend addressed TMZ's report on Twitter on Thursday, joking, "Trespassing in parks, breaking and entering ... Just making myself at home in Tompa Bay!" Jeva Lange

Trump adviser suggests reopening economy by putting 'everybody in a space outfit'

1:52 p.m.
Stephen Moore.
Samuel Corum/Getty Images

One of President Trump's economic advisers has an admittedly "crazy" idea for how to reopen the country amid the coronavirus pandemic: space outfits.

Stephen Moore, a member of Trump's economic task force, spoke to The New York Times this week about restarting the U.S. economy, saying he's been advising the president about how "we have to really get things opened" as soon as May 1st. But how are states to send people back to work in a safe way that doesn't endanger public health? Moore offered a bit of an ... out of the box ... suggestion.

"I was thinking this morning, and this is just kind of a thought experiment because I was thinking about this — why don't we just put everybody in a space outfit or something like that?" Moore asked. "No. Seriously."

The Times noted to Miller that "well, we'd have to make the space outfits," a fact he acknowledged while continuing to spitball.

"I mean, just thinking out loud, and maybe this is a crazy idea, but instead of just locking down the economy, putting everybody in a kind of — you're right," Moore said. "You have to make 200 million of these, but it wouldn't have cost $3 trillion to do that. ... I mean, I was looking online, and there are all these kinds of suits that they're building now that you're not exposed and you're breath — kind of ventilator."

The Times quickly moved on without nearly as many follow-up questions as expected, with Moore proceeding to claim the U.S. may not be able to "afford to wait" for more testing as experts have called for. Moore did, however, note multiple times in the interview that "I'm not a health expert" and at one point acknowledged while discussing one aspect of the pandemic, "Maybe I've got this wrong." Brendan Morrow

Antibody tests suggest 2.7 million New Yorkers may have been infected with coronavirus, Cuomo says

1:21 p.m.

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo (D) on Thursday detailed preliminary findings from the state's first antibody testing study, saying it suggests almost three million residents may have been infected with the coronavirus.

Cuomo in his daily news briefing on Thursday discussed early results after announcing that New York's Department of Health would conduct antibody testing statewide to figure out how much of the population is immune to the novel coronavirus and what the infection rate is. The sample size for the first phase was 3,000 people, who were tested out at stores in 19 counties.

"What we found so far is the statewide number is 13.9 percent tested positive for having the antibodies," Cuomo said. "What does that mean? It means these are people who were infected and who developed the antibodies to fight the infection."

In New York City, Cuomo said, 21.2 percent tested positive for having the antibodies. The governor noted that those who were tested were "by definition" people who were outside of their homes.

But if the state's infection rate is 13.9 percent, Cuomo said, this "changes the theories of what the death rate is," as this would mean about 2.7 million people have been infected statewide, and so based on the current death toll, this would mean the death rate is about 0.5 percent. However, Cuomo noted there are "big caveats" here: that this is preliminary data and that the death toll being used to get that number isn't accurate because deaths at home need to be added.

These numbers come after Oxiris Barbot, New York City's health commissioner, said that the number of confirmed coronavirus cases in the city is just "the tip of the iceberg." Brendan Morrow

Amazon reportedly used 3rd-party sellers' data to launch competing products

12:38 p.m.
Amazon.
JOHANNES EISELE/AFP via Getty Images

Amazon has insisted, even to Congress, that it does not use its third-party sellers' data to inform development of competing products. But through interviews with more than 20 former employees and an analysis of documents, The Wall Street Journal has concluded that's not true.

Amazon's business relies on third-party retailers, who either stock products at an Amazon warehouse or sell them directly from their own shelves through the e-commerce giant's online marketplace. And like many big box stores, Amazon often creates versions of those products sold under its brand name, though Amazon associate general counsel Nate Sutton said in congressional testimony last year that "we don't use individual seller data directly to compete" with third-party sellers, and the company maintains it has rules against accessing that data.

But "in interviews, former employees and a current one said those rules weren't uniformly enforced," the Journal writes. "Such information can help Amazon decide how to price an item, which features to copy, or whether to enter a product segment based on its earning potential," and using it "was a common practice that was discussed openly in meetings they attended," former employees tell the Journal. Data on total sales and marketing and shipping prices reportedly helped Amazon replicate a bestselling car trunk organizer, among other things.

"Like other retailers, we look at sales and store data to provide our customers with the best possible experience. However, we strictly prohibit our employees from using nonpublic, seller-specific data to determine which private label products to launch." Amazon said in a statement. Read more at The Wall Street Journal. Kathryn Krawczyk

Chris Hemsworth claims his Thor's hammer prop has a funny way of always ending up back in the cupboard

11:22 a.m.

Actor Chris Hemsworth admitted he kept two different versions of Thor's hammer from the Marvel movie sets during the time he was playing the Norse god — much to the dismay of his wife, Elsa Pataky.

"This is the house where the hammers are. I have two hammers here," a proud Hemsworth informed Jimmy Kimmel on Jimmy Kimmel Live on Wednesday night. Hemsworth admitted, though, that the hammer has "a habit of dancing around different locations," and when he puts it on the mantel, "my wife puts it back in the cupboard," or when he displays it in the kitchen, it again "goes back in the cupboard."

Kimmel had an idea of how Hemsworth might show off the prop in a way more to Pataky's liking: As an epic toilet paper holder in the bathroom. Watch the entire interview below. Jeva Lange

Elizabeth Warren's oldest brother has died of coronavirus

11:18 a.m.
Elizabeth Warren.
Ethan Miller/Getty Images

Donald Reed Herring, Sen. Elizabeth Warren's (D-Mass.) oldest brother, has died at 86 after testing positive for COVID-19, The Boston Globe reports.

Warren confirmed the death of her brother in a statement to the Globe.

"I'm grateful to the nurses and other front-line staff who took care of my brother, but it is hard to know that there was no family to hold his hand or to say 'I love you' one more time," Warren said. "And now there's no funeral for those of us who loved him to hold each other close. I will miss my brother."

Warren's oldest brother, an Air Force veteran, tested positive for COVID-19 about three weeks ago, the Globe reports. His family said he was hospitalized for pneumonia in February and moved to a rehabilitation center while recovering.

While running for president, Warren often mentioned her three brothers, and the Globe last year described them as a "silent fixture" of her 2020 campaign. They appeared in a campaign video earlier this year.

Warren on Twitter paid tribute to her oldest brother as "charming and funny, a natural leader," adding, "What made him extra special was his smile — quick and crooked, it always seemed to generate its own light, one that lit up everyone around him." Brendan Morrow

43 Pennsylvania workers voluntarily lived in a factory for 28 days to mass produce PPE materials

11:14 a.m.
Braskem
AP Images/ Matt Slocum

Dozens of Pennsylvania workers are finally returning home after four weeks of critical coronavirus-fighting work.

On March 23, 43 workers stepped into the Braskem petrochemical plant with nothing but a 28-day shift ahead of them. They ate, slept, and worked 12-hour shifts in the factory, and emerged Sunday with millions of pounds of raw PPE material to show for it, Philadephia's ABC affiliate WPVI reports.

No one at the factory was told to stay and work nonstop, Braskem America CEO Mark Nikolich told The Washington Post. All of the workers volunteered to go without seeing their families, save for an occasional drive-by wave, to mass produce polypropylene. Demand for material has skyrocketed, as it's used for personal protective equipment such as masks and gowns essential for keeping health care workers safe as they treat COVID-19 patients.

"We were just happy to be able to help," said Joe Boyce, an operations supervisor at the factory. He went on to describe how the workers are now emerging into a totally changed world, telling WPVI "we've almost been the lucky ones, I'll say for the last 28 days because I haven't had to stand six feet from somebody. I haven't had to put a mask on."

The marathon workers will now get a week off and a pay increase before returning for regular shifts. Read more at WPVI. Kathryn Krawczyk

