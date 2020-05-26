10 things you need to know today: May 26, 2020

Brazil records more coronavirus deaths over 24 hours

Brazil's one-day coronavirus death toll has surpassed that of the United States for the first time. The South American nation's Health Ministry said Monday that it had recorded 807 deaths over the last 24 hours, compared to 620 new deaths in the U.S. Brazil has about 375,000 coronavirus cases, second only to the U.S., which has more than 1.6 million. Brazil has seen a total of about 23,500 deaths from the pandemic, compared to more than 98,000 in the U.S. President Trump on Sunday said he was blocking the entry of foreigners traveling from Brazil, citing the country's spike in coronavirus cases. Brazil's president, Jair Bolsonaro, has harshly criticized governors and mayors for imposing lockdowns and quarantines to fight the virus, which he has dismissed as a "little flu." [Reuters]