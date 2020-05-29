10 things you need to know today: May 29, 2020

Nevada Sen. Cortez Masto withdraws name from Biden's VP list

Nevada Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto (D) on Thursday said she will not be former Vice President Joe Biden's running mate, as she wants to focus on helping her state get through the coronavirus pandemic. It was "an honor to be considered," Cortez Masto said, "but I have decided to withdraw my name from consideration. Nevada's economy is one of the hardest hit by the current crisis and I will continue to focus on getting Nevadans the support they need to get back on their feet." Biden is the presumptive Democratic presidential nominee, and in a statement, said that he has "admired Sen. Cortez Masto as long as I have known her because she's a leader with integrity." [The Washignton Post]