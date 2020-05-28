See More Speed Reads
Minnesota governor activates National Guard as protests continue over death of George Floyd

7:59 p.m.
Protesters in Minneapolis.
AP Photo/Jim Mone

As demonstrators continue to protest the death of George Floyd, Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz (D) on Thursday declared a state of emergency in Minneapolis and St. Paul and activated the Minnesota National Guard.

Floyd, a 46-year-old black man, died on Monday after a white police officer kneeled on his neck for several minutes. The incident was recorded, and Floyd is heard saying, "I can't breathe." Over the last three nights, protesters have filled the streets of Minneapolis, demanding justice for Floyd and calling on authorities to arrest the officer, who was fired on Tuesday. On Wednesday night, the peaceful protests turned chaotic, with about 30 buildings set on fire and others damaged. Police fired tear gas and rubber bullets into crowds, and some protesters threw bricks and bottles at squad cars.

In a statement, Walz said that it is time to "rebuild the city, rebuild our justice system, and rebuild the relationship between law enforcement and those they're charged to protect. George Floyd's death should lead to justice and systemic change, not more death and destruction."

On Thursday afternoon, police fired tear gas into a crowd of protesters outside of a St. Paul Target, and there were reports of looting and property damage at several businesses across the city. Local authorities are asking residents to stay home, with St. Paul Mayor Melvin Carter tweeting that the focus needs to be on Floyd and "advancing our movement and preventing this from ever happening again." Catherine Garcia

Boston Marathon canceled, replaced by a virtual event

6:52 p.m.
Boston Marathon runners in 2016.
Tim Bradbury/Getty Images

The Boston Marathon was canceled on Thursday for the first time in its 124-year history, with organizers saying it will be replaced by a virtual event.

Because of the coronavirus pandemic, the marathon was postponed from April 20 to Sept. 14. More than 30,000 runners participate in the marathon and as many as one million bystanders watch, making social distancing impossible. "It became clear as this crisis developed that Sept. 14 was less and less plausible," Boston Mayor Marty Walsh said.

For the virtual marathon, participants who are able to verify they ran 26.2 miles on their own in less than six hours will receive a medal, t-shirt, runner's bib, and program. The virtual event will be held between Sept. 7 and 14, and those who do not want to participate can ask for their entry fees back. Walsh said canceling the in-person race is "a challenge, but meeting tough challenges is what the Boston Marathon is all about." Catherine Garcia

Trump signs executive order seeking regulations on social media

5:51 p.m.

President Trump signed an executive order on Thursday challenging how social media companies oversee posts and content on their site — though experts doubt the order has much power.

"We're here today to defend free speech from one of the greatest dangers," Trump said before signing the order, which directs government agencies in charge of communications to see if they can further regulate social media companies. But experts tell The Associated Press that Trump's attempt to curtail "censorship" will probably end up forcing social media platforms to further crack down on controversial posts, seeing as Trump has taken aim at a provision that excepts those platforms from being prosecuted for user-generated content.

The move comes just days after Twitter labeled two of Trump's tweets on mail-in ballots as misleading, with links to a fact-check page on the matter. Trump claimed Twitter has "unchecked power" in the public sphere and has become biased, suggesting without evidence that social media tries to "edit" and "silence" conservatives.

"If it were legal, if [Twitter] could be legally shut down, I would do it," Trump said. Trump added that he remains on the site because it lets him counter news he thinks is "fake." Kathryn Krawczyk

Minneapolis official calls for naming 'disease' of racism a public health issue after George Floyd death

4:36 p.m.

Amid the outrage over the police killing of George Floyd, one Minneapolis official has called for racism to be declared a public health issue.

Minneapolis City Council Vice President Andrea Jenkins spoke in a press conference on Thursday as the city grieves "yet another loss of black life," singing "Amazing Grace" as a tribute to 46-year-old Floyd, who died this week after a white police officer kneeled on his neck for several minutes. The officer and three others have been fired.

"I am asking my colleagues, the mayor, and anyone else who is concerned about the state of affairs in our community, to declare a state of emergency declaring racism as a public health issue," she said, per Axios. "Until we name this virus, this disease that has infected America for the past 400 years, we will never, ever resolve this issue."

After a protest outside of Minneapolis 3rd Precinct police station turned violent on Wednesday, Jenkins, who called Floyd's death "senseless" and "tragic," told protesters they have "every right" to "express your anger" but have "no right to perpetrate violence and harm on the very communities that you say that you are standing up for."

Jenkins also said "we need white people to stop perpetuating the system of racism" in an emotional interview with CNN on Thursday afternoon, during which anchor Brooke Baldwin broke down in tears. "As a white woman aware of my own privilege in this country, I am so angry," Baldwin said.

The FBI is investigating Floyd's death, and White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany on Thursday called the video of the incident "egregious" and "appalling." Brendan Morrow

The Democratic Party's 'biggest threat' in 2020 is disunity, pollster Stan Greenberg warns

2:59 p.m.
Joe Biden and Elizabeth Warren
SAUL LOEB/AFP via Getty Images

A prominent Democratic pollster is warning former Vice President Joe Biden about the Democratic Party's biggest problem in 2020 — and offering "the obvious solution."

Stan Greenberg, former lead pollster for Bill Clinton, in a recent presentation warned the Biden campaign that "the biggest threat" Democrats are facing in 2020 is "the lack of support and disengagement of millennials and the fragmentation of non-Biden primary voters," pointing to battleground surveys he has conducted, Politico reports.

"Biden is now behind where Clinton was with Bernie Sanders voters in 2016, with more than 20 percent of the democratic socialist's backers saying they would not vote for him, even as 87 percent of them pledge to vote for a Democrat for Congress," Politico lays out. "At a similar point in the 2016 cycle, roughly 15 percent of Sanders voters said they wouldn't vote for Hillary Clinton and Greenberg's own polling through Democracy Corps around Election Day found the same."

When it comes to picking a running mate that will help Biden the most politically, Greenberg reportedly argued Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) is the "obvious solution," believing that "above all else, [the Democratic Party] needs consolidation" and arguing that her message resonates among those whose support Biden needs. Politico points to a recent Morning Consult poll suggesting Warren would bring Biden the biggest boost, and CNN recently outlined how Warren is being seen as a rising contender for Biden's VP pick, though the report noted "there are still significant political gaps to bridge" between them.

Greenberg previously pushed former Hillary Clinton to tap Warren as her running mate in 2016 and argues that she would have won had she done so. Biden has pledged to pick a woman as his running mate; he's also faced pressure in recent weeks to select a woman of color, although he hasn't committed to doing so. Biden says he hopes to have his running mate picked by the beginning of August. Brendan Morrow

Amy Klobuchar didn't prosecute officer at center of George Floyd's death after previous conduct complaints

2:37 p.m.
Sen. Amy Klobuchar.
Ethan Miller/Getty Images

George Floyd's death in police custody is renewing criticism of Sen. Amy Klobuchar's (D-Minn.) prosecutorial record.

Before she became a senator and a top contender for former Vice President Joe Biden's vice presidential spot, Klobuchar spent eight years as the Hennepin County attorney, in charge of prosecution for Minneapolis. And while in that position, Klobuchar declined to prosecute multiple police officers cited for excessive force, and did not prosecute the officer who kneeled on Floyd's neck as he protested, The Guardian reports.

Ex-Minneapolis police officer Derick Chauvin saw at least 10 conduct complaints during his 19-year tenure before he was fired Tuesday, according to a database that documents complaints against police. In particular, he was involved in the shooting death of a man who had stabbed other people before attacking police, as well as some other undisclosed complaints. Klobuchar did not prosecute Chauvin and other officers involved for the first death, which occurred in October 2006 while she was running for Senate. The case was under investigation when Klobuchar took office in the Senate in Jan. 2007, and later went to a grand jury, which declined to charge the officers. Chauvin was later placed on leave when he and other officers shot and wounded a Native American man in 2011.

As The Washington Post noted in March, Klobuchar "declined to bring charges in more than two dozen cases in which people were killed in encounters with police" as Hennepin County attorney. Instead, she "aggressively prosecuted smaller offenses" that "have been criticized for their disproportionate effect on poor and minority communities," the Post continues. And as Klobuchar undergoes vetting to become a possible vice presidential candidate, that track record is being scrutinized and criticized once again. Kathryn Krawczyk

Editor's note: This article has been updated since publication to clarify certain aspects of the investigation and timeline.

John Wick is only called John Wick because Keanu Reeves kept forgetting the actual title

2:07 p.m.
John Wick.
MARK RALSTON/AFP via Getty Images

The 2014 action movie John Wick was originally supposed to be titled Scorn, but actor Keanu Reeves reportedly kept calling it "John Wick" on accident, forcing the studio to change the name. "The only reason it's called John Wick is that Keanu kept referring to it as John Wick," the movie's screenwriter, Derek Kolstad, told Comicbook.com. "Marketing was like, 'Dude, that's four to five million dollars in free advertising so far, so it's John Wick instead of Scorn.' I can't imagine it being Scorn now."

Reeves has actually done a lot to shape the John Wick series over the years, it turns out — he also reportedly insisted on riding a horse in John Wick: Chapter 3 — Parabellum "no matter what." Jeva Lange

Rosie Perez and Chris Rock decry the 'arrogance' of those not wearing masks

1:28 p.m.

Live from New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo's (D) coronavirus press conference, it's Chris Rock and Rosie Perez with an important message about wearing masks.

Cuomo during his daily press conference on Thursday said he was "trying different ways" to communicate the importance of face coverings and social distancing during the coronavirus crisis, and he brought in "two great New Yorkers" who will help by doing advertisements for the state: Rock and Perez.

Perez had a message for those who aren't following the state's guidelines: "Just know that you're not just disrespecting yourself, you're disrespecting your loved ones, your communities, your neighbors, everyone," she said, adding, "Get tested, wear a mask, and let's help fight this virus. We can do it."

Rock echoed that sentiment, saying "everybody that can get tested, should get tested as soon as possible" while comparing social distancing and mask-wearing to taking a prescription.

"Social distancing is what was the prescription, and we need to take the whole dose, or else it's going to get worse," Rock added.

But Rock commented that in Brooklyn, he's observed only about 40 percent of people wearing masks, observing that it's "sad that our health has become a sort of political issue." Perez also decried especially those "hipsters and yuppies" in affluent communities not wearing masks, saying "everyone needs to get on board" and "put your arrogance aside," referencing one of her most famous films by urging these people to put a mask on and "do the right thing." Brendan Morrow

