Nevada Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto withdraws name from Biden's VP list

11:14 p.m.
Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto.
Ethan Miller/Getty Images

Nevada Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto (D) on Thursday said she will not be former Vice President Joe Biden's running mate, as she wants to focus on helping her state get through the coronavirus pandemic.

It was "an honor to be considered," Cortez Masto, the first Latina elected to the Senate, said, "but I have decided to withdraw my name from consideration. Nevada's economy is one of the hardest hit by the current crisis and I will continue to focus on getting Nevadans the support they need to get back on their feet."

Biden is the presumptive Democratic presidential nominee, and in a statement, said he has "admired Sen. Cortez Masto as long as I have known her because she's a leader with integrity." Biden has said he will choose a woman to be his vice president, and Sen. Kamala Harris (D-Calif.), Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.), and Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer (D) are believed to be on his list. On Wednesday, Biden told supporters he will announce his pick by August 1. Catherine Garcia

CNN's Don Lemon reacts to no charges yet in George Floyd case: 'How much more video do they need?'

10:20 p.m.

CNN anchor Don Lemon was stunned on Thursday after the FBI asked for more information from the public regarding the death of George Floyd.

Floyd, a 46-year-old unarmed black man, died on Monday after a white police officer kneeled on his neck for several minutes. There is video footage that was shot by a bystander, yet no charges were announced during a law enforcement press conference on Thursday. Lemon said he gets that the investigation needs to be "handled properly," but asked, "How much more video do they need? I keep saying as I'm watching that this is some sort of a joke."

Four police officers were involved in the incident, and Derek Chauvin, the officer who pinned Floyd down, has had 18 complaints filed against him. "Are they going to be arrested or are they not?" Lemon said. "Is this justice system going to work with these officers the way it works with the general public? Someone accuses you of something. The police, guess what they do — they come to get you. They arrest you and you have to deal with the legal system. Are we going to have the same legal system for police officers that we have for the average adult?"

Lemon also understands the protesters who are outraged by Floyd's death. "When you feel you have nothing else, when you don't have a platform, what do you do — you act out in the way you act out," he said. "People are sick of it." The last person who needs to get involved in the matter is President Trump, Lemon said, referring to him as "the birther-in-chief." "Nobody wants to hear from the man who wanted the death penalty to come back for the Central Park Five," he added. "No one wants to hear from the man who says that the former president was not born in this country. No one wants to hear from the man who says there are very fine people on both sides." Catherine Garcia

Prosecutor asks for patience during George Floyd investigation: 'We have to get this right'

9:11 p.m.
A protester in Minneapolis.
AP Photo/Jim Mone

U.S. attorney Erica MacDonald and Hennepin County Attorney Michael Freeman on Thursday asked for the public to remain calm as they investigate the death of George Floyd.

Floyd, a 46-year-old black man, died on Monday in Minneapolis after a white police officer kneeled on his neck for several minutes. The incident was recorded, and Floyd is heard saying, "I can't breathe." The four officers involved in the incident were fired on Tuesday, and Freeman told CNN all have invoked their Fifth Amendment right against self incrimination.

MacDonald and Freeman held a joint press conference, which started about two hours late. MacDonald said they "thought we would have another development I could tell you about. Unfortunately, we don't at this point." Both her office and the FBI are conducting a "robust and meticulous investigation," she said, adding that their "highest priority is that justice will be served."

Freeman said his job is to prove the officer who kneeled on Floyd "violated a criminal statute. And there is other evidence that does not support a criminal charge. We need to wade through all of that evidence and come to a meaningful decision and we are doing that to the best of our ability." He called the video showing the incident "graphic, horrific, and terrible," and asked the public to understand the need to remain calm as the investigation continues. "Sometimes that takes a little time and we ask people to be patient," he said. "We have to get this right." Catherine Garcia

Minnesota governor activates National Guard as protests continue over death of George Floyd

7:59 p.m.
Protesters in Minneapolis.
AP Photo/Jim Mone

As demonstrators continue to protest the death of George Floyd, Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz (D) on Thursday declared a state of emergency in Minneapolis and St. Paul and activated the Minnesota National Guard.

Floyd, a 46-year-old black man, died on Monday after a white police officer kneeled on his neck for several minutes. The incident was recorded, and Floyd is heard saying, "I can't breathe." Over the last three nights, protesters have filled the streets of Minneapolis, demanding justice for Floyd and calling on authorities to arrest the officer, who was fired on Tuesday. On Wednesday night, the peaceful protests turned chaotic, with about 30 buildings set on fire and others damaged. Police fired tear gas and rubber bullets into crowds, and some protesters threw bricks and bottles at squad cars.

In a statement, Walz said that it is time to "rebuild the city, rebuild our justice system, and rebuild the relationship between law enforcement and those they're charged to protect. George Floyd's death should lead to justice and systemic change, not more death and destruction."

On Thursday afternoon, police fired tear gas into a crowd of protesters outside of a St. Paul Target, and there were reports of looting and property damage at several businesses across the city. Local authorities are asking residents to stay home, with St. Paul Mayor Melvin Carter tweeting that the focus needs to be on Floyd and "advancing our movement and preventing this from ever happening again." Catherine Garcia

Boston Marathon canceled, replaced by a virtual event

6:52 p.m.
Boston Marathon runners in 2016.
Tim Bradbury/Getty Images

The Boston Marathon was canceled on Thursday for the first time in its 124-year history, with organizers saying it will be replaced by a virtual event.

Because of the coronavirus pandemic, the marathon was postponed from April 20 to Sept. 14. More than 30,000 runners participate in the marathon and as many as one million bystanders watch, making social distancing impossible. "It became clear as this crisis developed that Sept. 14 was less and less plausible," Boston Mayor Marty Walsh said.

For the virtual marathon, participants who are able to verify they ran 26.2 miles on their own in less than six hours will receive a medal, t-shirt, runner's bib, and program. The virtual event will be held between Sept. 7 and 14, and those who do not want to participate can ask for their entry fees back. Walsh said canceling the in-person race is "a challenge, but meeting tough challenges is what the Boston Marathon is all about." Catherine Garcia

Trump signs executive order seeking regulations on social media

5:51 p.m.

President Trump signed an executive order on Thursday challenging how social media companies oversee posts and content on their site — though experts doubt the order has much power.

"We're here today to defend free speech from one of the greatest dangers," Trump said before signing the order, which directs government agencies in charge of communications to see if they can further regulate social media companies. But experts tell The Associated Press that Trump's attempt to curtail "censorship" will probably end up forcing social media platforms to further crack down on controversial posts, seeing as Trump has taken aim at a provision that excepts those platforms from being prosecuted for user-generated content.

The move comes just days after Twitter labeled two of Trump's tweets on mail-in ballots as misleading, with links to a fact-check page on the matter. Trump claimed Twitter has "unchecked power" in the public sphere and has become biased, suggesting without evidence that social media tries to "edit" and "silence" conservatives.

"If it were legal, if [Twitter] could be legally shut down, I would do it," Trump said. Trump added that he remains on the site because it lets him counter news he thinks is "fake." Kathryn Krawczyk

Minneapolis official calls for naming 'disease' of racism a public health issue after George Floyd death

4:36 p.m.

Amid the outrage over the police killing of George Floyd, one Minneapolis official has called for racism to be declared a public health issue.

Minneapolis City Council Vice President Andrea Jenkins spoke in a press conference on Thursday as the city grieves "yet another loss of black life," singing "Amazing Grace" as a tribute to 46-year-old Floyd, who died this week after a white police officer kneeled on his neck for several minutes. The officer and three others have been fired.

"I am asking my colleagues, the mayor, and anyone else who is concerned about the state of affairs in our community, to declare a state of emergency declaring racism as a public health issue," she said, per Axios. "Until we name this virus, this disease that has infected America for the past 400 years, we will never, ever resolve this issue."

After a protest outside of Minneapolis 3rd Precinct police station turned violent on Wednesday, Jenkins, who called Floyd's death "senseless" and "tragic," told protesters they have "every right" to "express your anger" but have "no right to perpetrate violence and harm on the very communities that you say that you are standing up for."

Jenkins also said "we need white people to stop perpetuating the system of racism" in an emotional interview with CNN on Thursday afternoon, during which anchor Brooke Baldwin broke down in tears. "As a white woman aware of my own privilege in this country, I am so angry," Baldwin said.

The FBI is investigating Floyd's death, and White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany on Thursday called the video of the incident "egregious" and "appalling." Brendan Morrow

The Democratic Party's 'biggest threat' in 2020 is disunity, pollster Stan Greenberg warns

2:59 p.m.
Joe Biden and Elizabeth Warren
SAUL LOEB/AFP via Getty Images

A prominent Democratic pollster is warning former Vice President Joe Biden about the Democratic Party's biggest problem in 2020 — and offering "the obvious solution."

Stan Greenberg, former lead pollster for Bill Clinton, in a recent presentation warned the Biden campaign that "the biggest threat" Democrats are facing in 2020 is "the lack of support and disengagement of millennials and the fragmentation of non-Biden primary voters," pointing to battleground surveys he has conducted, Politico reports.

"Biden is now behind where Clinton was with Bernie Sanders voters in 2016, with more than 20 percent of the democratic socialist's backers saying they would not vote for him, even as 87 percent of them pledge to vote for a Democrat for Congress," Politico lays out. "At a similar point in the 2016 cycle, roughly 15 percent of Sanders voters said they wouldn't vote for Hillary Clinton and Greenberg's own polling through Democracy Corps around Election Day found the same."

When it comes to picking a running mate that will help Biden the most politically, Greenberg reportedly argued Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) is the "obvious solution," believing that "above all else, [the Democratic Party] needs consolidation" and arguing that her message resonates among those whose support Biden needs. Politico points to a recent Morning Consult poll suggesting Warren would bring Biden the biggest boost, and CNN recently outlined how Warren is being seen as a rising contender for Biden's VP pick, though the report noted "there are still significant political gaps to bridge" between them.

Greenberg previously pushed former Hillary Clinton to tap Warren as her running mate in 2016 and argues that she would have won had she done so. Biden has pledged to pick a woman as his running mate; he's also faced pressure in recent weeks to select a woman of color, although he hasn't committed to doing so. Biden says he hopes to have his running mate picked by the beginning of August. Brendan Morrow

