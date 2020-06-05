10 things you need to know today: June 5, 2020

Sharpton says in eulogy that George Floyd 'changed the world'

Hundreds of people, including politicians and civil rights leaders, joined family members to mourn George Floyd on Thursday, more than a week after he died in Minneapolis police custody. Civil rights activist Rev. Al Sharpton eulogized Floyd, saying, "Get your rest, George. You changed the world." Sharpton closed by telling mourners to stand in silence for eight minutes and 46 seconds, the amount of time a white officer pinned his knee on the unarmed, handcuffed black man's neck. Sharpton also called for social change, supporting protests around the nation against systemic racism and excessive police force against African Americans. "Get your knee off our necks," he said. "We don't need no favors, just get off of us and we can do and be whatever we can be." Protesters around the nation also honored Floyd as they held a 10th night of demonstrations. [Star Tribune]