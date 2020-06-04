Google: Chinese and Iranian hackers targeting Biden and Trump campaigns

Google on Thursday said that Chinese hackers have been targeting the personal email accounts of people working for former Vice President Joe Biden's campaign.

The company also confirmed earlier reports that Iranian hackers have been trying to gain access to email accounts belonging to President Trump's campaign workers. Shane Huntley, Google's chief of threat analysis, said there are no signs that any of the email accounts were compromised.

In a statement, the Biden campaign said it was aware of the matter, and "has known from the beginning of our campaign that we would be subject to such attacks and we are prepared for them." Two people familiar with the situation told The New York Times Google notified the Biden campaign on Thursday about the issue, calling it a "high priority" threat.

It's not just China and Iran — in May, the National Security Agency said Russian military hackers were able to find vulnerabilities in an email transfer program used by more than 44 members of Congress. Catherine Garcia