10 things you need to know today: June 6, 2020

Unemployment rate surprisingly declines to 13.3 percent

The Labor Department on Friday unexpectedly said the U.S. unemployment rate declined to 13.3 percent in May after rising to 14.7 percent in April. The report surprised economists who had been forecasting that the rate would increase to around 20 percent. The report showed 2.5 million jobs were added in May after 20.7 million were lost in April. All 50 states have started reopening their economies after shutting down during the coronavirus pandemic, and the Labor Department said "these improvements in the labor market reflected a limited resumption of economic activity that had been curtailed in March and April." The report pointed to "leisure and hospitality, construction, education and health services, and retail trade" as areas where employment "rose sharply." However, the report also included a note that a "misclassification error" occurred in April and May, indicating real unemployment would have been higher for both months. [The Washington Post, The New York Times]