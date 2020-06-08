10 things you need to know today: June 8, 2020

NYC starts to reopen 100 days after its 1st coronavirus case

New York City is scheduled to start gradually reopening its economy on Monday, 100 days after it confirmed its first case of coronavirus. The city has been the epicenter of the outbreak in the United States. More than 205,000 infections have been recorded in the city, as well as nearly 22,000 deaths. The first phase of New York City's reopening will let about 400,000 workers return to construction, manufacturing, and retail jobs. Just weeks ago, the city's hospitals were overwhelmed and as many as 800 people died of COVID-19 in a single day. During the first phase of reopening, many stores will offer curbside and in-store pickup to help customers and employees minimize their risk of infection. [The New York Times]