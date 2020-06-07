Tropical Storm Cristobal makes landfall in Louisiana

-
Tropical Storm Cristobal makes landfall in Louisiana7:12 p.m.
-
Tom Cotton is 'setting himself up to be the heir to Trumpism,' analyst says2:59 p.m.
-
Black Lives Matter co-founder says call to 'defund' police departments is about investing in other community resources2:01 p.m.
-
Barr says reducing police immunity would result in law enforcement 'pulling back'1:09 p.m.
-
A U.K. lab has a plan to make potential coronavirus vaccine available at lowest possible price11:37 a.m.
-
Chris Coons says 5 GOP senators told him they are 'struggling' with supporting Trump's re-election11:07 a.m.
-
Brazilian government accused of hiding coronavirus deaths 'by decree,' stops publishing running total8:17 a.m.
-
Economists explain why May unemployment definitely declined despite errorJune 6, 2020
7:12 p.m.
2:59 p.m.
Black Lives Matter co-founder says call to 'defund' police departments is about investing in other community resources
2:01 p.m.
1:09 p.m.
11:37 a.m.
Chris Coons says 5 GOP senators told him they are 'struggling' with supporting Trump's re-election
11:07 a.m.
Brazilian government accused of hiding coronavirus deaths 'by decree,' stops publishing running total
8:17 a.m.
June 6, 2020