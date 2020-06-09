10 things you need to know today: June 9, 2020

The Pointer Sisters' Bonnie Pointer dies at 69

Bonnie Pointer, one of the founding members of the Pointer Sisters, died Monday. She was 69. Her sister Anita Pointer broke the news to admirers. "It is with great sadness that I have to announce to the fans of the Pointer Sisters that my sister Bonnie died this morning," Anita Pointer said. "Our family is devastated. On behalf of my siblings and I and the entire Pointer family, we ask for your prayers at this time." Bonnie sang on early Pointer Sisters songs including "Yes We Can Can" before leaving the group in the mid-1970s to launch a solo career. A few months ago, Anita and Bonnie Pointer released a tribute song called "Feels Like June" dedicated to their youngest sister, June, who died in 2006. It was Bonnie Pointer's final recording. [Variety]