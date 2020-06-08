Derek Chauvin makes his 1st appearance in court and has bail set at $1.25 million

The former Minneapolis police officer charged with murder in the killing of George Floyd has just made his first appearance in court.

Derek Chauvin, who has been charged with second-degree murder and manslaughter after kneeling on Floyd's neck for almost nine minutes, on Monday appeared from jail via video for a hearing at the Hennepin County courthouse and had his bail set at up to $1.25 million, The New York Times reports. The judge set his unconditional bail at $1.25 million, and he "was offered a reduced bail of $1 million if he agrees to certain conditions," such as not working in security or law enforcement and not contacting Floyd's family, CNN reports.

Chauvin's bail was raised after previously being set at $500,000, according to The Associated Press.

Days after video of Floyd's killing emerged and sparked nationwide outrage and protests, Chauvin was arrested and hit with charges of third-degree murder and manslaughter, and last week, he was hit with a second-degree murder charge. Chauvin is next scheduled to appear in court on June 29. Brendan Morrow