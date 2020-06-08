Study concludes U.S. coronavirus shutdown measures prevented 60 million additional infections

-
Study concludes U.S. coronavirus shutdown measures prevented 60 million additional infections10:49 a.m.
-
Study allays fears that blood pressure drugs worsen COVID-19 for patients with hypertension11:49 a.m.
-
U.S. coronavirus cases are stuck at a plateau as other countries continue to dip11:28 a.m.
-
Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms is reportedly being vetted as Biden's running mate10:32 a.m.
-
500 epidemiologists weigh in on when they might be able to do 'everyday activities' again8:49 a.m.
-
Trump's internal polls reportedly show a 'brutal' falloff among independents and a 'woman problem'8:03 a.m.
-
Seattle's Sunday night George Floyd protest had a car attack, shooting, and lots of tear gas6:40 a.m.
-
John Oliver starkly explains the problems with police and race, how we got here, what 'defunding' means5:12 a.m.
10:49 a.m.
11:49 a.m.
11:28 a.m.
10:32 a.m.
8:49 a.m.
Trump's internal polls reportedly show a 'brutal' falloff among independents and a 'woman problem'
8:03 a.m.
6:40 a.m.
John Oliver starkly explains the problems with police and race, how we got here, what 'defunding' means
5:12 a.m.