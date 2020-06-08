See More Speed Reads
the coronavirus crisis
Study concludes U.S. coronavirus shutdown measures prevented 60 million additional infections

10:49 a.m.
A person crosses the street on March 27, 2020 in New York City
ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images

Coronavirus lockdown measures put into place in six countries prevented more than 500 million additional COVID-19 infections, including tens of millions in the United States, a new study has concluded.

A study published in Nature on Monday and conducted by University of California at Berkeley researchers found that measures implemented to slow the spread of the coronavirus in the United States prevented 60 million infections up to April 6, The Washington Post reports.

The study looked at six countries and found that various shutdown policies and interventions prevented or delayed 530 million infections across the United States, China, South Korea, Italy, Iran, and France, though the researchers say 62 million of the additional infections would have actually been officially confirmed as cases through testing, including 4.8 million confirmed cases in the U.S. The United States has confirmed about 1.9 million COVID-19 cases.

In China, 285 million cases were prevented, the study says, with this including 37 million cases that would have been confirmed. The researchers looked at the effect of 1,717 policies put into place to slow the virus' spread in these countries.

"I don't think any human endeavor has ever saved so many lives in such a short period of time," lead author Solomon Hsiang said. "There have been huge personal costs to staying home and canceling events, but the data show that each day made a profound difference. By using science and cooperating, we changed the course of history." Brendan Morrow

Solving COVID
Study allays fears that blood pressure drugs worsen COVID-19 for patients with hypertension

11:49 a.m.
Huo Shen Shan hospital.
STR/AFP via Getty Images

COVID-19 patients with hypertension are already at a higher risk of death, so it was worrisome when researchers pondered whether taking blood pressure drugs could exacerbate the illness. The medical community was relieved, however, when a study published last week in the European Heart Journal found that taking drugs that control hypertension actually reduced mortality, CNBC reports.

Among nearly 2,900 people hospitalized in February and March at Huo Shen Shan hospital in Wuhan, China, patients with hypertension had twice the risk of death and were more likely to need ventilation than those without, but among the patients who did have high pressure, those treating it with medication significantly lowered their fatality risk.

The findings were surprising — one of the authors, Fei Li of Xijing Hospital in Xi'an, China, was expecting the opposite results — but hopeful, even though normal caveats apply (evidence is from observation rather than randomized trials). "We suggest that patients should not discontinue or change their usual antihypertensive treatment unless instructed by a physician," Li said.

As things stand, the study relates to COVID-19 patients with high blood pressure, which is still crucial considering how many people in the United States suffer from hypertension. Not only do the drugs give those patients a much higher chance of surviving the coronavirus, but it also means they won't have to stop taking their medication, which adds another layer of general risk.

But there's also talk that these drugs could be studied as an actual treatment for COVID-19, Dr. Luis Ruilope of the Hospital Universitario 12 de Octubre in Madrid wrote in an editorial in the journal, which makes sense since there's growing evidence COVID-19 may be a vascular disease, rather than a purely respiratory one. Tim O'Donnell

coronavirus continues
U.S. coronavirus cases are stuck at a plateau as other countries continue to dip

11:28 a.m.

New Zealand may have defeated coronavirus, but in the U.S., things may be getting worse.

Several states have reported upticks in coronavirus cases after letting businesses reopen, and amid widespread protests against police brutality in the U.S. It's leading the U.S. into a case count plateau, while other countries have seen major case drops and even total eradication.

On Monday, Virginia reported 1,284 new coronavirus cases in the past week, up from 863 the week before. Meanwhile neighboring Maryland reported 491 new cases in the first week of June, a drop from the 712 it saw the week before. Those numbers came as most of Maryland and Virginia entered their second phases of reopening, WAMU reports.

Kentucky meanwhile reported 319 coronavirus cases over the weekend, among the higher numbers it has seen in several weeks. North and South Carolina have both seen a 60 percent increase in case counts over the past two weeks, while Tennessee has seen a 75 percent uptick in the past two weeks, NPR reports. The Texas Medical Center in Houston has reported a 16 percent rise in ICU admissions of coronavirus patients. And in Florida, the CDC is attributing a boom in pneumonia deaths to COVID-19.

NPR does warn it's hard to compare even neighboring states' coronavirus count due to variations in testing and reporting, and cautions that it's too soon to attribute COVID-19 upticks to widespread protests. Kathryn Krawczyk

2020 Campaign
Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms is reportedly being vetted as Biden's running mate

10:32 a.m.
Keisha Lance Bottoms.
Marcus Ingram/Getty Images for City Of Hope

Rumors began swirling that Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms could emerge as a possible running mate for former Vice President Joe Biden after she gave a well-received speech late last month during protests against police brutality in her city. As it turns out, those rumors are true, Politico reports.

Two sources with knowledge of the discussions confirmed the Biden campaign is vetting Bottoms to potentially be the Democratic presidential nominee's vice president. Bottoms deferred questions about the process to the campaign, and said she remains focused on her mayoral role, the protests, and the coronavirus pandemic. But she has previously acknowledged she was honored to have her name mentioned.

Bottoms is known for sticking by Biden through thick and thin. She was the first big city mayor to endorse him and has served as a campaign trail surrogate for over a year, refusing to budge even when it looked like his campaign was on the edge of collapse.

Politico also reports the Biden campaign has begun to focus more heavily on selecting a black woman as vice president, especially in light of the nationwide demonstrations responding to racial injustice. Other candidates for vice president besides Bottoms include Sen. Kamala Harris (D-Calif.), Rep. Val Demings (D-Fla.), former Georgia Democratic state House Leader Stacey Abrams, and former National Security Adviser Susan Rice.

"These are extraordinary times, Joe is an extraordinary candidate," said former Sen. Carol Moseley Braun, the first black woman to serve in the Senate. "The only way he's going to get the voters energized is to have a black woman candidate — a black woman — for vice president." Read more at Politico. Tim O'Donnell

this summer or next?
500 epidemiologists weigh in on when they might be able to do 'everyday activities' again

8:49 a.m.
A worker at Baltimore/Washington International Thurgood Marshall Airport wears a mask on March 13, 2020 in Baltimore, Maryland
Mark Wilson/Getty Images

Which activities put on pause due to the coronavirus pandemic might soon be safe to resume, and which might need to remain on hold for quite a while longer?

To get a sense of the answer, The New York Times surveyed a group of 511 epidemiologists and infectious disease specialists on when they expect to personally resume 18 activities. Though the Times notes these are personal answers that take their "life circumstances" into account, the activities that a plurality or majority said they may resume this summer included seeing a doctor for a nonurgent appointment and getting a haircut at a salon or barber shop.

Then there were activities a plurality or majority said they expect to resume in between three and 12 months, including attending a small dinner party, going to the gym, working in a shared office, flying on a plane, or riding a subway or bus. Finally, the activities that a plurality or majority said they'd likely not resume for a year or more include attending a wedding or funeral and attending a sporting event, concert, or play. Forty-two percent said they'd wait a year or more to hug or shake hands when greeting friends, as well, while six percent expected they would "never again" do so. "I think the handshake is dead," one expert told the Times.

The experts were split on when they'll go out with someone they don't know well again, and they were also divided on when they expected to go to church or another religious service, with 43 percent saying three to 12 months and 43 percent saying longer.

When it comes to wearing face masks, though, more than half the experts agreed they don't expect to stop routinely doing so for another year or more, with one noting, "I will probably always wear a mask on a plane from now on." Read more at The New York Times. Brendan Morrow

Poll Watch
Trump's internal polls reportedly show a 'brutal' falloff among independents and a 'woman problem'

8:03 a.m.
Trump walks against the wind
Nicholas Kamm/AFP/Getty Images

A CNN/SSRS poll released Monday morning shows former Vice President Joe Biden crushing President Trump by 14 percentage points, 55 percent to 41 percent, in a head-to-head matchup five months before the election. Those are Biden's highest marks yet and Trump's lowest back to April 2019 in CNN's tracking polls. Worse for Trump, his 2016 rival, Hillary Clinton, never got close to breaking 50 percent in any polling average from June 2016 to the election, Harry Enten writes at CNN, while Biden's average in live interview polls conducted over the past week is 51 percent.

"If the election were held today," The Associated Press reports, Trump would "likely lose." Trump, his political advisers, and campaign staff "have grown increasingly concerned about his re-election chances as they've watched Trump's standing take a pummeling first on his handling of the coronavirus pandemic and now during a nationwide wave of protests against racial injustice," AP says. "Internal campaign surveys and public polling showed a steady erosion in support for Trump among seniors and in battleground states once believed to be leaning decisively in the president's direction."

A source briefed on Trump's internal polls tells Axios' Jonathan Swan they are "brutal," especially his significant drop-off among independents — though, another adviser added, Trump also has a "woman problem." Trump's top political advisers all huddled for the first time last week to try to right Trump's campaign ship, Swan adds. "There's a thought that we need to shift to be much more cohesive in terms of a message of healing, rebuilding, restoring, recovering ... a theme that goes with COVID and the economy and the race stuff," a senior Trump adviser tells Axios. "The messaging that works for the red-MAGA-hat base doesn't resonate with independents."

The CNN/SSRS poll was conducted June 2-5 via live interviews with 1,125 registered voters, and its margin of sampling error is ±3.6 percentage points. Peter Weber

George Floyd protests
Seattle's Sunday night George Floyd protest had a car attack, shooting, and lots of tear gas

6:40 a.m.

Protesters gathered in Seattle's Capitol Hill neighborhood Sunday for a ninth day of protests against racial injustice and police brutality concretized in the killing of George Floyd. The protest's peace was first shattered when a black car drove toward a crowd demonstrating near 11th Avenue and Pine Street shortly before 8:30 p.m. The driver appears to have shot a 27-year-old man who reached into his car, purportedly to protect other protesters, according to video of the incident and The Seattle Times.

The driver, who is white, then walked through the crowd with his gun drawn, winding toward the line of police, where he and his gun were taken into custody. The protester he shot in the arm, who is black, was taken to the hospital, where he is in stable condition.

After that incident, tensions continued to mount between Seattle police warning protesters to stop advancing past a barricade they had erected and some protesters advancing anyway. Around midnight, the Times reports, "police used flash-bangs, pepper spray, and tear gas against the remaining crowd," and with gas hanging in the street, "explosions from the flash-bangs continued for at least 20 minutes." The Stranger's Chase Burns captured some of the melee from the newspaper's offices, where the gas eventually rose to and left staff coughing and crying.

It was "a prolonged and intense confrontation," The Stranger's Rich Smith reports. "Some protesters batted away projectiles with umbrellas, tossed traffic cones, shined laser pointers, and threw bottles and fireworks at police as they fell back. Others stood with their hands raised, bright lights shining in their faces." By 1 a.m. there were only a few dozen protesters and police facing off, he adds. "The Marshall Law Band played live on 11th Ave for large stretches of the conflict, if not the whole time." Peter Weber

Johnsplaining
John Oliver starkly explains the problems with police and race, how we got here, what 'defunding' means

5:12 a.m.

In a change of format, "our whole show is actually going to be about one thing, and you probably know what and you probably know why," John Oliver said on Sunday's Last Week Tonight. "All week, protesters have continued to fill the streets in all 50 states in the wake of the horrific murder of George Floyd by the police. And in response to those protests, which have been a stirring pushback against institutional racism and brutality, it's been frankly sickening to see them met with" more police brutality.

"Look, for any viewers sitting at home shocked by the scenes of police brutality, I get it — I'm white, too — but it's worth remembering, that's the tip of a very large iceberg," Oliver said. "It didn't start this week, or with this president, and it always disproportionately falls on black communities." He listed some "hard facts," including that 1 of ever 1,000 black men in America can expect to be killed by police, and laid out his three topics: how we got to this point, the obstacles to reform, and what we can do going forward.

Oliver tackled U.S. history, police militarization and "warrior" training, the mafia-like tactics of police unions, federal consent decrees, and the "qualified immunity" that protects bad cops from civil suits. He noted that Camden, New Jersey created a new police force "from the ground up" and explained "defunding the police," a "phrase that, on its face, may sound alarming to some" but "absolutely does not mean that we eliminate all comes and just succumb to the Purge," just shifting resources so police can do the narrow job they were hired for.

"This clearly isn't about individual officers," Oliver said. "It's about a structure built on systemic racism that this country created intentionally and now needs to dismantle intentionally, and replace with one that takes into account the needs of the people that it actually serves. And this is going to take sustained pressure and attention over a long period of time from all of us. ... Because it's going to be far too easy for nothing to meaningfully change here. That is what has always happened before." He gave the final word to a woman named Kimberly Jones, and you can watch that (NSFW language) below. Peter Weber

