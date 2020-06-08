See More Speed Reads
coronavirus fallout
World Bank estimates as many as 100 million people may fall into poverty due to the coronavirus pandemic

2:19 p.m.
World Bank building.
DANIEL SLIM/AFP via Getty Images

In April, the World Bank estimated the coronavirus pandemic would push somewhere between 40 million and 60 million people into poverty worldwide. On Monday, that figure increased to between 70 million and 100 million, The Financial Times reports. The bank also now anticipates the global economy will shrink by 5.2 percent, up from its three percent prediction in April.

"This is a deeply sobering outlook, with the crisis likely to leave long-lasting scars and pose major global challenges," said Ceyla Pazarbasioglu, World Bank Group's vice president for equitable growth, finance, and institutions.

Emerging and developing economies, including Russia, Brazil, and India, are expected to shrink for the first time in 60 years, with a 2.5 percent contraction in emerging markets' GDP, and a 3.6 percent decrease in global income per capita. The World Bank expects nations in Latin America and the Caribbean to suffer the hardest blow, forecasting that the region will experience a 7.2 percent GDP decline.

Even regions that could see an expansion, like East Asia and Pacific, would have their smallest economic growth since 1967, per the bank. Read more at The Financial Times. Tim O'Donnell

coronavirus recession
U.S. is in the 'shortest' but 'deepest' recession since World War II, Goldman Sachs' top economist says

3:18 p.m.

The U.S. is officially in a recession, but it could be over sooner than any economic downturn before it.

The National Bureau of Economic Research announced Monday that it determined the U.S. entered a recession in February, ending the 128-month expansion that began at the end of 2008 financial crisis. It's an unusually quick conclusion from the nonprofit group that's known for determining economic downturns, but also comes with hope that this recession could be shorter than ones in the past.

Recessions typically last longer than a few months, but the NBER still decided to give the coronavirus downturn this designation after looking at "the contraction, its duration," and how broad its economic effects were, it said in a Monday statement. But despite this slump looking very different from past recessions, "the unprecedented magnitude of the decline in employment and production, and its broad reach across the entire economy," lead the committee to call this a recession "even if it turns out to be briefer than earlier contraction," the statement said.

"This is almost certainly the deepest recession" since World War II, Goldman Sachs chief economist Jan Hatzius wrote in a note Monday. But "it is almost certainly also the shortest recession," he continued, seeing as no recession has lasted less than six months since 1854 and job numbers improved in May. Kathryn Krawczyk

George Floyd
Derek Chauvin makes his 1st appearance in court and has bail set at $1.25 million

3:12 p.m.
Derek Chauvin
Ramsey County Sheriff's Office via Getty Images

The former Minneapolis police officer charged with murder in the killing of George Floyd has just made his first appearance in court.

Derek Chauvin, who has been charged with second-degree murder and manslaughter after kneeling on Floyd's neck for almost nine minutes, on Monday appeared from jail via video for a hearing at the Hennepin County courthouse and had his bail set at up to $1.25 million, The New York Times reports. The judge set his unconditional bail at $1.25 million, and he "was offered a reduced bail of $1 million if he agrees to certain conditions," such as not working in security or law enforcement and not contacting Floyd's family, CNN reports.

Chauvin's bail was raised after previously being set at $500,000, according to The Associated Press.

Days after video of Floyd's killing emerged and sparked nationwide outrage and protests, Chauvin was arrested and hit with charges of third-degree murder and manslaughter, and last week, he was hit with a second-degree murder charge. Chauvin is next scheduled to appear in court on June 29. Brendan Morrow

defunding defense
Biden rejects defunding police, while Pelosi and Schumer call it a 'local decision'

1:26 p.m.

Former Vice President Joe Biden will not make defunding the police part of his 2020 platform.

Calls to defund police departments have risen amid nationwide protests against police brutality, with activists and even some lawmakers saying police department budgets should be slashed in favor of community-oriented programs and oversight. A campaign spokesperson for Biden said Monday that the presumptive Democratic nominee "does not believe that police should be defunded," and instead called for "reform."

Biden's statement called for "increased funding for public schools, summer programs, and mental health and substance abuse treatment separate from funding for policing — so that officers can focus on the job of policing." Biden also supports funding for "community policing programs," "diversifying police departments," and "body-worn cameras."

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) and Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) avoided explicitly supporting calls to defund police on Monday. Pelosi called choosing to reroute police funding to other community-centered action a "local decision," but added "that doesn't mean we're going to pile more money on to further militarize police."

Pelosi's comments came after the Democratic leaders unveiled their Justice in Policing Act on Monday, which is full of reforms that would affect police departments nationwide. The bill has more than 200 co-sponsors in the House and Senate so far, but none of them are Republicans. Kathryn Krawczyk

'first step'
Democrats unveil police reform bill after kneeling in silence for 8 minutes and 46 seconds

12:27 p.m.

Democrats have officially unveiled their new police reform bill, referring to it as a "first step."

Democratic leaders on Monday announced the Justice in Policing Act, which would ban no-knock warrants in drug cases and chokeholds as well as create a national registry of police misconduct among other measures, two weeks after George Floyd's killing in police custody set off a wave of protests throughout the country.

"True justice can only be achieved with full, comprehensive action," House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) said. "That's what we are doing today. This is a first step. There is more to come."

Prior to the press conference, Democrats kneeled in silence for 8 minutes and 46 seconds, which is how long a criminal complaint says former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin kneeled on Floyd's neck.

Pelosi called on Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) to "swiftly" take up the bill once it's passed by the House, and Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) vowed Democrats in the Senate will "fight like hell to make this a reality."

"Democrats will not let this go away, and we will not rest until we achieve real reforms," Schumer said. "Leader McConnell, let's have the debate. Not just on TV and Twitter, but on the floor of the United States Senate."

Sen. Kamala Harris (D-Calif.) in the press conference said "we're here because black Americans want to stop being killed," while House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer (D-Md.) said, "The killing must stop. The carnage must end." Brendan Morrow

Solving COVID
Study allays fears that blood pressure drugs worsen COVID-19 for patients with hypertension

11:49 a.m.
Huo Shen Shan hospital.
STR/AFP via Getty Images

COVID-19 patients with hypertension are already at a higher risk of death, so it was worrisome when researchers pondered whether taking blood pressure drugs could exacerbate the illness. The medical community was relieved, however, when a study published last week in the European Heart Journal found that taking drugs that control hypertension actually reduced mortality, CNBC reports.

Among nearly 2,900 people hospitalized in February and March at Huo Shen Shan hospital in Wuhan, China, patients with hypertension had twice the risk of death and were more likely to need ventilation than those without, but among the patients who did have high pressure, those treating it with medication significantly lowered their fatality risk.

The findings were surprising — one of the authors, Fei Li of Xijing Hospital in Xi'an, China, was expecting the opposite results — but hopeful, even though normal caveats apply (evidence is from observation rather than randomized trials). "We suggest that patients should not discontinue or change their usual antihypertensive treatment unless instructed by a physician," Li said.

As things stand, the study relates to COVID-19 patients with high blood pressure, which is still crucial considering how many people in the United States suffer from hypertension. Not only do the drugs give those patients a much higher chance of surviving the coronavirus, but it also means they won't have to stop taking their medication, which adds another layer of general risk.

But there's also talk that these drugs could be studied as an actual treatment for COVID-19, Dr. Luis Ruilope of the Hospital Universitario 12 de Octubre in Madrid wrote in an editorial in the journal, which makes sense since there's growing evidence COVID-19 may be a vascular disease, rather than a purely respiratory one. Tim O'Donnell

coronavirus continues
U.S. coronavirus cases are stuck at a plateau as other countries continue to dip

11:28 a.m.

New Zealand may have defeated coronavirus, but in the U.S., things may be getting worse.

Several states have reported upticks in coronavirus cases after letting businesses reopen, and amid widespread protests against police brutality in the U.S. It's leading the U.S. into a case count plateau, while other countries have seen major case drops and even total eradication.

On Monday, Virginia reported 1,284 new coronavirus cases in the past week, up from 863 the week before. Meanwhile neighboring Maryland reported 491 new cases in the first week of June, a drop from the 712 it saw the week before. Those numbers came as most of Maryland and Virginia entered their second phases of reopening, WAMU reports.

Kentucky meanwhile reported 319 coronavirus cases over the weekend, among the higher numbers it has seen in several weeks. North and South Carolina have both seen a 60 percent increase in case counts over the past two weeks, while Tennessee has seen a 75 percent uptick in the past two weeks, NPR reports. The Texas Medical Center in Houston has reported a 16 percent rise in ICU admissions of coronavirus patients. And in Florida, the CDC is attributing a boom in pneumonia deaths to COVID-19.

NPR does warn it's hard to compare even neighboring states' coronavirus count due to variations in testing and reporting, and cautions that it's too soon to attribute COVID-19 upticks to widespread protests. Kathryn Krawczyk

the coronavirus crisis
Study concludes U.S. coronavirus shutdown measures prevented 60 million additional infections

10:49 a.m.
A person crosses the street on March 27, 2020 in New York City
ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images

Coronavirus lockdown measures put into place in six countries prevented more than 500 million additional COVID-19 infections, including tens of millions in the United States, a new study has concluded.

A study published in Nature on Monday and conducted by University of California at Berkeley researchers found that measures implemented to slow the spread of the coronavirus in the United States prevented 60 million infections up to April 6, The Washington Post reports.

The study looked at six countries and found that various shutdown policies and interventions prevented or delayed 530 million infections across the United States, China, South Korea, Italy, Iran, and France, though the researchers say 62 million of the additional infections would have actually been officially confirmed as cases through testing, including 4.8 million confirmed cases in the U.S. The United States has confirmed about 1.9 million COVID-19 cases.

In China, 285 million cases were prevented, the study says, with this including 37 million cases that would have been confirmed. The researchers looked at the effect of 1,717 policies put into place to slow the virus' spread in these countries.

"I don't think any human endeavor has ever saved so many lives in such a short period of time," lead author Solomon Hsiang said. "There have been huge personal costs to staying home and canceling events, but the data show that each day made a profound difference. By using science and cooperating, we changed the course of history." Brendan Morrow

