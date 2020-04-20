See More Speed Reads
coronavirus fallout
Edit

World Bank predicts coronavirus will push between 40 million and 60 million people into poverty

5:27 p.m.
World Bank.
Win McNamee/Getty Images

The World Bank is predicting a rise in global poverty in 2020 as a result of the coronavirus pandemic. If that holds true, it will be the first increase since 1998, Politico reports.

The international financial institution's economists believe the pandemic will push somewhere between 40 million and 60 million people into poverty, adding to the global rate, defined here as the percentage of the world's population living on less than $1.90 per day. The World Bank's "best estimate" is an increase of 49 million people. Sub-Saharan Africa is expected to be the region most affected.

Since 1998, the world has made relative progress in reducing the number of people who live in poverty, but the pandemic could wind up setting the trend back three years. "In the most pessimistic scenarios, global poverty in 2020 would be close to the level of 2017," the authors of a post on the World Bank's Data Blog wrote.

Before the pandemic, a decline in global poverty from 8.1 percent to 7.8 percent was projected for the year. Read more at Politico. Tim O'Donnell

errr
Edit

Georgia, South Carolina, and Tennessee are already about to let businesses reopen

5:26 p.m.

Southern states are rushing to get back to business against the advice of medical experts and the federal government.

Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp (R) announced Monday that he'd allow some types of shut-down businesses to reopen by next week. South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster (R) topped that by saying some businesses could even reopen this Monday at 5 p.m., and Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee (R) finished by saying the state's stay-at-home mandate would run out for good at the end of April.

Hair salons, barbers, gyms, and similar businesses will be allowed to reopen Friday in Georgia, Kemp said Monday. Restaurants and theaters will also get to reopen next Monday under social distancing guidelines, though bars and performance venues will stay closed, Kemp said. Lee said some Tennessee businesses will get to reopen by next Monday, and nearly every business will get to do so on May 1.

McMaster went further, saying a variety of retail stores in South Carolina could reopen at 5 p.m. today if they operated at 20 percent capacity or less. Like Florida, McMaster also lifted closures of beaches, public piers, and docks.

The White House issued guidance last week listing what criteria states would have to meet before they were allowed to begin a phased reopening of businesses. None of these states have met those case and hospitalization thresholds yet. Kathryn Krawczyk

too soon?
Edit

Chile plans to hand out world’s first coronavirus 'immunity passports'

4:37 p.m.
Chile.
MARTIN BERNETTI/AFP via Getty Images

The world's first coronavirus "immunity passports" amid the pandemic are expected to be doled out in Chile. Government officials said Monday that the more than 4,600 recovered patients in the country will be able to receive physical and digital cards making them exempt from quarantines and other restrictions, The Washington Post reports.

Additionally, other applicants will reportedly be tested for antibodies as part of what Santiago promises will be a mass testing scheme to determine whether people have a high probability of being noncontagious.

Immunity cards have been discussed in many countries, including the United States, as a potential way to jumpstart economies that have been in lockdown, but they remain controversial, since it's unclear how long immunity to COVID-19 lasts. Santiago seems content with moving forward for now, arguing recovered patients "can help the community enormously, because they don't present a risk."

But while Chile has largely been proactive when it comes to the pandemic, testing more people than any other country in Latin America and instituting strict quarantine measures, doctors and scientists have urged the government to take a step back when it comes to the latest development.

"There are serious doubts over the existence of long-term immunity to this virus, and there was no consultation with the Chilean Immunological Society before this measure was announced," said Cristóbal Cuadrado, the technical secretary for health policy and studies with Chile's medical union. "We have called upon the government to re-evaluate the policy and involve experts in the discussion before implementing the scheme." Read more at The Washington Post. Tim O'Donnell

Banned
Edit

Facebook is removing some posts promoting anti-lockdown protests

4:30 p.m.
Facebook.
DENIS CHARLET/AFP via Getty Images

Facebook has started removing certain posts promoting anti-lockdown protests, saying events that violate social distancing guidelines won't be allowed.

The social media platform, CNN reported on Monday, is removing some posts on protests against stay-at-home orders in California, New Jersey and Nebraska "after consulting with officials in those states." Protests of this kind against stay-at-home orders amid the coronavirus pandemic have recently arisen in some cities, although polls have shown that more Americans are concerned about restrictions being loosened too soon rather than not soon enough.

A Facebook spokesperson said Monday events will be banned if they violate a state's social distancing guidelines and are prohibited by the government.

"Unless government prohibits the event during this time, we allow it to be organized on Facebook," a spokesperson told CNN. "For this same reason, events that defy government's guidance on social distancing aren't allowed on Facebook."

According to CNN, posts specifically made using Facebook Events are being removed, though other posts, such as through Facebook groups, may potentially not be removed. Facebook is reportedly looking into whether anti-lockdown events in Wisconsin, Ohio, Pennsylvania, and New York are prohibited under the states' social distancing guidelines.

As Facebook bans harmful misinformation amid the coronavirus crisis, CEO Mark Zuckerberg was asked in an appearance on Good Morning America on Monday whether posts organizing these stay-at-home protests would qualify when they call for the defiance of social distancing guidelines.

"We do classify that as harmful misinformation, and we take that down," Zuckerberg responded. "At the same time, it's important that people can debate policies. So there's a line on this." Brendan Morrow

historic
Edit

Oil drops below $0. Yes, $0.

3:33 p.m.
American crude oil.
DAVID MCNEW/AFP via Getty Images

Oil prices just took a massive dive and reached a jaw-dropping new low.

On Monday afternoon, West Texas Intermediate crude oil futures for May fell more than 300 percent to a record low of about negative $37 a barrel, Fox Business reports. This was the first time ever that WTI crude oil futures traded at a negative price, Bloomberg reports.

CNN reports "the selloff can be attributed in part to market mechanics," as "the May futures contract for West Texas International, the U.S. benchmark, is about to expire." And amid declining demand during the coronavirus crisis, The Associated Press notes that "traders don't want to get stuck owning crude with nowhere to store it," especially as "concerns grew that storage tanks in the United States are near capacity and unable to hold all the unused crude," as The New York Times writes.

"In English," CNN's Julia Chatterley said Monday, "what that means is producers will actually have to pay a buyer in order to take oil off them."

The historic drop throughout the afternoon to mere cents and then less than $0 was stunning to witness, though, with CBS' Kathryn Watson tweeting earlier in the afternoon, "Who would have thought we'd see the day where a roll of toilet paper was about 30 times more valuable in terms of what people will pay than a gallon of oil." Putting things even more in perspective, Axios' Dave Lawler at one point tweeted, "a barrel of oil is now cheaper than a barrel of monkeys." Brendan Morrow

not so rosy
Edit

WHO chief says 'worst' of coronavirus pandemic is still to come

2:23 p.m.
Tedros Adhanom.
FABRICE COFFRINI/AFP via Getty Images

While some countries sense they are past their COVID-19 peaks and are tinkering with the idea of reopening some parts of their economies, World Health Organization Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus doesn't seem to share those cautiously optimistic beliefs. He said Monday that the 'worst' of the pandemic is yet to come.

"Trust us," he told reporters from WHO headquarters in Geneva, Switzerland. "The worst is yet ahead of us."

Per The Associated Press, Ghebreyesus didn't specify why he felt that way, though he and other officials have reportedly warned about the effect the virus may potentially have in the Southern Hemisphere, especially in Africa, down the line.

That said, Ghebreyesus still believes the world can prevent a tragedy on the scale of the 1918 influenza outbreak that killed up to 100 million people thanks to advancements in technology. But he urged global solidarity to ensure success, which is looking less likely these days, as the WHO comes under fire from the likes of President Trump, who has called the organization's response to the initial outbreak in China into question. Read more at The Associated Press. Tim O'Donnell

Wow
Edit

Inmates make up a fifth of Ohio's 11,000 confirmed coronavirus cases

1:34 p.m.
Ohio prison.
Michal Czerwonka/Getty Images

With visitors coming in and out every day and dozens of people packed into close quarters, prisons across the U.S. have long been expected to become coronavirus hotbeds. Those conditions have turned into a devastating reality in Ohio, where a full fifth of the state's confirmed coronavirus cases have been recorded among its inmates, The Columbus Dispatch reports.

Ohio's number of confirmed and probable coronavirus cases hit 11,602 on Sunday and its death toll rose to 471, the Ohio Department of Health reported. "Much of the increase in cases has come from Ohio's prison system," as prison inmates, employees, and visitors are all being tested for the virus, the Dispatch writes. As of Sunday, 2,426 Ohio inmates have tested positive for COVID-19, making up 21 percent of the state's case count. Most of those cases come from the Marion Correctional Institution, where 1,828 inmates — 73 percent of the prison population — have tested positive for the virus. The rest of the prison population is now in quarantine.

Coronavirus spread within prisons has been a major concern for criminal justice reform advocates; among their concerns is how quarantine tends to look like solitary confinement for inmates. Advocates have called for releasing nonviolent prisoners and immigrant detainees, especially older inmates and those who are exceptionally vulnerable to COVID-19. Thousands of inmates across the country have so far been released from county, state, and federal prisons. Kathryn Krawczyk

Finally
Edit

Netanyahu, Gantz announce Israeli 'national emergency government'

1:18 p.m.
Netanyahu.
Amir Levy/Getty Images

After three elections within the last year, Israel finally has a government.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, the leader of the conservative Likud Party, has struck a deal with his political rival and chief challenger Benny Gantz, who heads the center-right Blue and White faction.

In a joint statement, the two said they reached "an agreement for the establishment of a national emergency government." The exact terms haven't been announced yet, but reports from Israel suggest it's a three year deal, in which Netanyahu and Gantz will serve as prime minister for the first and second half of that span, respectively.

A coalition between the two parties was long seen as the clearest path to avoiding a fourth election, but there were numerous obstacles, including Gantz's past refusal to forge a unity government under Netanyahu's leadership while he was under indictment for corruption. But it appears the efforts to solve the gridlock was expedited in the face of the COVID-19 pandemic. Tim O'Donnell

See More Speed Reads
The Week Logo
® 2020 The Week Publications Inc., All rights reserved.