World Bank predicts coronavirus will push between 40 million and 60 million people into poverty

World Bank predicts coronavirus will push between 40 million and 60 million people into poverty5:27 p.m.
Georgia, South Carolina, and Tennessee are already about to let businesses reopen5:26 p.m.
Chile plans to hand out world’s first coronavirus 'immunity passports'4:37 p.m.
Facebook is removing some posts promoting anti-lockdown protests4:30 p.m.
Oil drops below $0. Yes, $0.3:33 p.m.
WHO chief says 'worst' of coronavirus pandemic is still to come2:23 p.m.
Inmates make up a fifth of Ohio's 11,000 confirmed coronavirus cases1:34 p.m.
Netanyahu, Gantz announce Israeli 'national emergency government'1:18 p.m.
