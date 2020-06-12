10 things you need to know today: June 12, 2020

Trump campaign makes rally-goers promise not to sue over COVID-19

President Trump's campaign formally offered supporters the chance to register to attend his first rally since March, but it is requiring that anyone wishing to attend agree not to sue the campaign or the venue if they contract COVID-19. The online signup page says anyone clicking to register for free tickets to the June 19 event in Tulsa, Oklahoma, acknowledges there is an inherent risk of coronavirus infection "in any public place." "By attending the Rally, you and any guests voluntarily assume all risks related to exposure to COVID-19," the web page says, "and agree not to hold Donald J. Trump for President, Inc.; BOK Center; ASM Global; or any of their affiliates, directors, officers, employees, agents, contractors, or volunteers liable for any illness or injury." [The Hill]