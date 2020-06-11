See More Speed Reads
still not great
Economists suggest a state backlog could explain why new unemployment numbers are still so high

10:04 a.m.
Unemployment insurance office.
JEFF KOWALSKY/AFP via Getty Images

Falling unemployment claims might be even lower than they appear.

Around 1.5 million Americans filed for unemployment benefits last week, according to Labor Department numbers released Thursday, narrowly beating economists' expectations of 1.6 million. That's down from 1.8 million the week before, and due to backlogs of unemployment claims still piled up in some states, some economists think the real numbers could be even smaller, Politico reports.

With more than 40 million Americans filing unemployment claims over the past three months, several states have had trouble keeping up. Wisconsin reported a backlog of 100,000 still-unprocessed claims on Wednesday, and Oregon even brought in the National Guard to help file. As of last week, Bloomberg reports that a third of unemployment benefits totaling close to $70 billion have yet to be paid. That backlog could mean many of this week's claims were actually filed a while ago and that the economy is looking a little better than it seems — not that adding to past weeks' exploding jobless numbers is necessarily a good thing.

Still, Adam Ozimek, the chief economist at freelance recruiting business Upwork, thinks the whole total can't be attributed to backlogs. "We are 12 weeks into this," he tweeted, and predictions from another pair of economists continue to accurately predict unemployment totals each week based on Google searches. But Ozimek does note that this "is not a normal labor market," and it's hard to say for certain what's happening because "we don't know what an entire economy frozen for almost three months and then slowly thawed will look like." Kathryn Krawczyk

frankly my dear
Gone with the Wind might already return to HBO Max next week

9:37 a.m.
Gone with the Wind
Warner Bros. Pictures

It looks like Gone with the Wind won't be gone from HBO Max for very long.

The WarnerMedia streaming service this week temporarily removed the classic 1939 Civil War film from its library due to its "racist depictions," saying it would bring it back at a later date with "a discussion of its historical context and a denouncement of those very depictions."

That later date might be pretty soon, as The Washington Post is reporting the film could return "in less than a week," with "a new introduction from a prominent African American studies scholar" added. It's not clear which scholar will provide the introduction, but they'll reportedly "discuss the movie's accuracy, its portrayals, and the issues and problems those depictions create," and this will reportedly shot in the next several days. If that timeline works out, the movie might only end up not being available to stream on HBO Max for about one week.

HBO Max's decision to temporarily pull Gone with the Wind came after 12 Years a Slave screenwriter John Ridley advocated for removing it for now in a column for the Los Angeles Times. According to the Post, HBO Max executives "began discussing the issue a week ago," but that column "hastened" the move.

Though HBO Max's decision drew some criticism, including accusations of censorship from Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas.), the film remained available on other platforms and quickly shot up on the Amazon charts. And aside from the new context being added, Gone with the Wind will still "be presented as it was originally created," an HBO Max spokesperson said, as "to do otherwise would be the same as claiming these prejudices never existed." Brendan Morrow

The more you know
9 of the Top 10 New York Times nonfiction bestsellers are currently about racism in America

8:48 a.m.
Ibram X. Kendi
Michael Loccisano/Getty Images

The four top-selling nonfiction books in the U.S. right now are about how Americans — specifically white Americans — can better learn what it means to be black in America, according to the New York Times bestseller list. Out of the Top 10 books, only Glennon Doyle's Untamed isn't primarily about racism in the U.S. — though she does dedicate a large chapter to the topic, too.

The police killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis and resultant protests around the country have unearthed a significant shift in the percentage of Americans who see systemic racism as a real and enduring problem. Now many of those people, it appears, would like some more information about racism and their part in the system.

The No. 1 nonfiction bestseller right now is White Fragility by Robin DiAngelo, an analysis of why white people get counterproductively defensive about race, followed by So You Want To Talk About Race by Ijeoma Oluo, How To Be an Antiracist by Ibram X. Kendi — whose book Stamped, with Jason Reynolds, is also No. 2 on the young adult hardcover listMe and White Supremacy by Layla F. Saad, The New Jim Crow by Michelle Alexander, The Color of Law by Richard Rothstein, Between the World and Me by Ta-Nehisi Coates, Doyle's Untamed, Stamped From The Beginning by Kendi, and at No. 10, Just Mercy, Bryan Stevenson's exploration of criminal and racial justice.

If people actually read their newly purchased books, that's probably even better. Peter Weber

charges
Amazon will reportedly face antitrust charges from the European Union

8:27 a.m.
Jeff Bezos
Pablo Martinez Monsivais / Associated Press

The European Union is reportedly set to file antitrust charges against Amazon.

The EU will hit Amazon with formal antitrust charges "as early as next week or the week after" over its treatment of third-party sellers, The Wall Street Journal reported on Thursday.

An antitrust investigation into Amazon was previously announced by the European Commission, with Competition Commissioner Margrethe Vestager pledging to "take a very close look at Amazon's business practices and its dual role as marketplace and retailer, to assess its compliance with EU competition rules."

In a statement of objections, The Wall Street Journal reports, the EU "accuses Amazon of scooping up data from third-party sellers and using that information to compete against them, for instance by launching similar products." A decision on whether the company violated competition laws is "expected to take at least another year," the report says, but Amazon could potentially face a fine of 10 percent of its annual revenue.

In April, the Journal reported that Amazon employees had used data from third-party sellers to develop competing products; Amazon at the time said that "we strictly prohibit our employees from using nonpublic, seller-specific data to determine which private label products to launch."

Members of the House Judiciary Committee in response to that Journal report in May asked Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos to testify before Congress, in a letter saying that if the report is correct, "then statements Amazon made to the committee about the company's business practices appear to be misleading, and possibly criminally false or perjurious." Brendan Morrow

2020 elections
Democrat Jon Ossoff wins Georgia primary, will face GOP Sen. David Perdue

7:41 a.m.
Jon Ossoff.
Joe Raedle/Getty Images

Jon Ossoff, the 33-year-old media executive who narrowly lost a 2017 special U.S. House race in suburban Atlanta, will face Sen. David Perdue (R-Ga.) in November after winning Tuesday's Democratic primary outright, The Associate Press reports. As of Wednesday night, Ossoff had about 50.7 percent of the vote, enough to avoid a runoff election. Georgia's voting problems Tuesday and a surge in absentee ballots delayed the election results.

Ossoff said in his live-streamed victory speech Wednesday night that Perdue was "too busy adjusting his stock portfolio to warn us of the gravest public health emergency in a century," the coronavirus pandemic. "This is not a moment to let up — this is a moment to double down," he added. "The president of the United States and his allies in Congress are leading this country down a dark path and we can go down this path no longer. We can no longer go down a path of authoritarianism, of racism, of corruption. We are better than this and Georgia is better than this."

Ossoff, whose company produces investigative reports on crime and corruption, is trying to lash Perdue to President Trump. Perdue campaign manager Ben Fry hit back on Wednesday night, saying Ossoff's "only notable achievement is spending millions of dollars on his failed congressional bid." Peter Weber

no asylum
Trump administration proposes 'kitchen sink of asylum bans,' in another hit at legal immigration

7:05 a.m.
Refugees at U.S.-Mexico border.
David McNew/Getty Images

The COVID-19 pandemic is enough of a crisis for the Trump administration that it has used emergency powers from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and executive orders to essentially shut down legal immigration — no refugees, no immigrants seeking green cards, no asylum hearings, and an increase in previously unlawful deportations; Trump achieved more than 20,000 expedited deportations of adults and children in May alone. On Wednesday, the Justice and Homeland Security departments unveiled a new rule that would raise the Trump administration's high bar for asylum even higher — once the administration reopens the borders.

The proposed Rule on Procedures for Asylum and Withholding of Removal would allow lower-level asylum officers to throw out "frivolous" applications, a power currently held by immigration judges and an appeals board, and automatically reject asylum claimants seeking protection from terrorism, gangs, or "rogue" government officials in their home countries, Axios reports. Applications with flaws could also be thrown out, averting an asylum hearing.

"The proposed rule is literally the kitchen sink of asylum bans and will end any notion of asylum that still remains, recognizing that this administration has already issued so many previous bans," Greg Chan at the American Immigration Lawyers Association tells NBC News. "It would close off asylum for nearly all survivors of domestic violence as well as people targeted by gangs. It will short circuit due process in countless ways to make it faster and easier to deport asylum seekers effectively denying them a fair day in court."

The Justice Department said the rules would allow officials "to more effectively separate baseless claims from meritorious ones." Peter Weber

Late Night Tackles 2020
Stephen Colbert, Trevor Noah, Jimmy Kimmel, Jimmy Fallon slam Georgia's voting 'catastrophe,' cancel Cops

5:50 a.m.

As protesters continue to demonstrate against police violence in black communities, "the House Judiciary Committee held televised hearings on police reform," Stephen Colbert said Wednesday's Late Show. The witnesses included George Floyd's brother Philonise, the president of the Urban League, and Fox News commentator Dan Bongino, he noted. "Evidently, the My Pillow guy was not available."

Lest you forgot, "there's an election coming up, and we had a test run yesterday in the Georgia primary — and let's just say they tested negative for voting," Colbert said. "Yesterday's voting was a catastrophe," with numerous problems, unforeseen and engineered, leading "to voters waiting for hours to vote, with lines stretching for blocks."

The Late Show also illustrated Georgia's primary mess with an old-school video game, Votefall!

"Democrats and Republicans lined up to vote in Georgia's primary election — and when I say lined up, I mean they liiiiined up," Trevor Noah said at The Daily Show. "If Atlanta wants more voting resources, maybe they should just declare that they're a country in the Middle East. 'Yo, so we're actually Afghanistatlanta, can we get some of that democracy cash?' And while these issues were happening across the state of Georgia, they were especially bad in black areas."

"A lot of people are saying the only way to achieve racial justice is to go out and vote, but take a look what happened when people tried to vote in Georgia yesterday," Jimmy Fallon said at The Tonight Show. "Seriously, it's not a good sign when The Masked Singer is better at running an election than an entire state." Meanwhile, "Cops, which many people have considered racist, has just been canceled," he said. "So now if you want to watch a bunch of drunk people embarrass themselves, you'll have to watch The Bachelor. Or Real Housewives. Or Below Deck...."

Jimmy Kimmel previewed a show to replace Cops while wearing a bleach-dispensing MAGA helmet designed so people at Trump's upcoming Tulsa rally "can be white on the inside, too." In a new poll, he said, "27 percent of Americans somewhat or strongly agree that Donald Trump is a man of faith. Which, not a lot of people, it's still too many of them. Trump's faith is like Bigfoot: Only a handful of nuts believe it exists, and the only evidence is this photo of a lumbering ape-like creature holding a Bible upside-down." Watch below. Peter Weber

Watch this
The Flaming Lips perform 'Race for the Prize' inside COVID-safe bubbles for Colbert's Late Show

3:07 a.m.

We're stuck with COVID-19 and no vaccine or cure for at least another six months, probably longer. Crowding together inside is about the worst thing you can do, so live music has obviously taken a big hit during the pandemic. The Flaming Lips tried out a very Flaming Lips-specific solution on Wednesday's Late Show, performing "Race For the Prize" from their album The Soft Bulletin in individual bubbles, with a live audience also dancing in individual bubbles (babies and drummers excepted).

Not all bands are as adept with bubble technology as Flaming Lips frontman Wayne Coyne — how do they breathe? Is it hot inside the bubble? But if this is the near future of live music, things could be worse. Peter Weber

