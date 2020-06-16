10 things you need to know today: June 16, 2020

Minneapolis dispatcher voiced concerns over force used against Floyd

A Minneapolis 911 dispatcher who saw George Floyd's arrest in real-time surveillance video became so concerned about police officers' use of force that she alerted a supervisor, according to an audio recording the Minneapolis Police Department released on Monday. "You can call me a snitch if you want to," the dispatcher said, "but we have the cameras up for 320's call and ... I don't know if they had to use force or not, but they got something out of the back of the squad, and all of them sat on this man." Floyd, an unarmed black man, died after a white officer, Derek Chauvin, pressed his knee into Floyd's neck for nearly nine minutes. The city also released transcripts of two 911 calls about the incident. In one of the calls, an off-duty firefighter said the officers did nothing to save Floyd. "They (expletive) killed him," he said. [Star Tribune]