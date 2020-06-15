See More Speed Reads
NYPD will disband its plainclothes anti-crime officers

5:17 p.m.
NYPD officers.
Scott Heins/Getty Images

Around 600 New York City Police Department officers are going to have to start putting on their uniforms.

The NYPD's plainclothes anti-crime unit, which patrols neighborhoods across the city, will be disbanded and reassigned, NYPD Commissioner Dermot Shea announced Monday. The move comes in direct response to ongoing protests against police brutality in the city, and widespread calls for reforming and rethinking policing across the U.S.

About 600 officers work in the anti-crime unit, and will be reassigned to detective work and "community policing," among other departments, Shea said in a Monday press conference. The move "will be felt immediately throughout the five district attorney's offices, it will be felt immediately in the communities that we protect," Shea said, calling it a "seismic shift in the culture of how the NYPD polices this great city."

Members of the unit, which civil rights attorney described to ABC 7 New York as "just a legacy of street crime from the days of [former Mayor Rudy] Giuliani," are tasked with tracking and fighting violent crime in the city. But several "have been involved in some of the city’s most notorious police shootings," The New York Times notes, with an analysis from The Intercept reporting plainclothes officers are disproportionately tied to officer-involved shootings "despite being only a small fraction of the force."

Both Shea and New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio have been pressured to cut the NYPD's budget amid the protests, but de Blasio has so far only introduced a series of reforms for the department. The New York City Council has proposed cutting $1 billion of the department's $6 billion budget. Kathryn Krawczyk

Many Black Lives Matter donations have reportedly gone to a similarly-named charity with a very different goal

5:27 p.m.
Black Lives Matter.
ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images

The Black Lives Matter Foundation, a charitable organization based in Santa Clarita, California, is not affiliated with the Black Lives Matter Global Network, the racial justice movement seeking to end police brutality. Their goals are actually quite different — the Black Lives Matter Foundation seeks to "bring the police and the community closer together," while the larger, more well-known movement has called for defunding police departments across the United States. But for donors and online giving platforms, including GoFundMe, who don't do their research, it can be tough to spot the differences.

That's seemingly how the foundation — which has one paid employee and lists a UPS store as its address — raised at least $4.35 million likely meant for the global network in a matter of weeks in June. The bulk of that money came from an online giving platform called Benevity that allows employers at places like Microsoft and Apple to match employee donations, but was frozen before it was disbursed after the distinction came to light.

There's nothing particularly scandalous about the 5-year-old Santa Clarita charity, which is in good standing with the Internal Revenue Service. Its founder, Ray Barnes, a 67-year-old music producer, says he has nothing to hide and is open about the different goals, although he hasn't done much in terms of achieving his goal (the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department said it hasn't heard of Barnes or the organization) because he said he's still outlining a real action plan. Still, a Black Lives Matter spokesperson said the movement intended to contact Barnes, who is black, about "improperly using" the name, which isn't trademarked. Read more at BuzzFeed News. Tim O'Donnell

Biden's fundraising hits $81 million in May, a record for his campaign

4:28 p.m.
Former Vice President Joe Biden.
Justin Sullivan/Getty Images

Democrats finally seem to be rallying around former Vice President Joe Biden.

Biden's presidential campaign and the Democratic National Committee brought in $81 million last month, the Biden campaign announced Monday. That's the most money Biden has raised throughout the 2020 campaign, and it's up $20 million from his and the DNC's joint haul in April.

A good deal of that May pull comes from big-dollar fundraisers, including one joint fundraising committee that allows individuals to give up to $620,800 that's split between Biden’s campaign, the DNC, and 26 state parties, Bloomberg notes. But the campaign also said it saw 1.5 million new backers "in the last few weeks," and that the average individual contribution was $30.

The Trump campaign and Republican National Committee haven't released their May numbers yet, but raised a bit more than Biden in April at $61.7 million, and brought in $14 million alone on President Trump's birthday, which was Sunday. Trump and the RNC have about $250 million cash on hand, compared to Biden and the DNC's $100 million. Kathryn Krawczyk

WNBA finalizing plan for shortened season to begin in July

3:49 p.m.
WNBA ball.
Scott Taetsch/Getty Images

The WNBA is preparing to begin its season in late July with teams congregating at the IMG Academy in Bradenton, Florida, the league announced Monday.

The WNBA usually begins play in May and culminates in the fall, but like most professional sports leagues in the United States, its plans went awry when the coronavirus pandemic struck. There's still work to be done, especially when it comes to the finer details surrounding health and safety protocols, but it looks like the league will get in a shortened, fan-less season.

While a normal season consists of 36 regular games, this one would have just 22 before the normal playoff format begins. The good news is, under the league's plan, players will receive their full salaries, even if those considered high-risk for the virus decide not to play.

WNBA Players' Association Director Terri Jackson said players are confident the league will figure out how to conduct everything safely, and all players will hop on a phone call with physicians to discuss guidelines next week. Read more from The Associated Press at Fox Sports. Tim O'Donnell

The 2021 Oscars have been postponed, but not canceled

3:33 p.m.
The 88th Annual Academy Awards
Kevin Winter/Getty Images

And the Oscars go to ... April.

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences on Monday announced the 2021 Oscars ceremony has been postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic and will now air on April 25, 2021, instead of Feb. 28, 2021. The show, however, hasn't been called off entirely, as some have speculated could happen.

Additionally, while the Oscars typically honor films that come out during one calendar year, the eligibility period for the 93rd Academy Awards has been extended. Now, movies that were released from January 2020 all the way through February 2021 can qualify for the awards.

"Our hope, in extending the eligibility period and our awards date, is to provide the flexibility filmmakers need to finish and release their films without being penalized for something beyond anyone's control," Academy President David Rubin and CEO Dawn Hudson said, per Variety.

This is the fourth time in history the Oscars have been postponed, according to The Associated Press, although this end of April date is the latest it has ever taken place since the show started airing on TV, Deadline reports. It seems the aim is still for the show to happen in person rather than for it to be a virtual event, as the announcement specifies it will be held at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, The Hollywood Reporter notes.

These are the Academy's latest changes to the Oscars after previously nixing the rule requiring films get a theatrical release to be eligible. For next year's show, films that debuted only on streaming or video on demand can qualify for the awards, as long as they were originally planning to have a theatrical release before the pandemic.

Nominations for the 93rd Academy Awards are now set to be announced on March 15, 2021. Brendan Morrow

Supreme Court won't hear cases on qualified immunity, which often shields police from lawsuits

2:50 p.m.
Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas.
Alex Wong/Getty Images

The Supreme Court won't re-examine a legal doctrine that often shields police from liability — and is very much in the news right now.

In an unsigned order released Monday, the court declined to hear cases that would force it to take another look at qualified immunity, despite justices on both ends of the ideological spectrum criticizing the legal doctrine in the past. Qualified immunity blocks law enforcement officers from facing lawsuits if they violate the Constitution unless their violation explicitly matches a "clearly established" violation in the past, and has become a big part of discussions about police reform in the U.S.

The Supreme Court created the concept of qualified immunity in a 1967 case in an attempt to protect officers who acted in "good faith" but violated the Constitution while working in an official capacity. Qualified immunity has since been expanded in subsequent Supreme Court cases, preventing victims of police brutality from suing officers, even over an unconstitutional act, unless their actions were "clearly established" to be unconstitutional beforehand.

The concept has found both conservative and liberal critics, including on the Supreme Court. Justice Sonia Sotomayor, one of the most liberal justices, authored a dissent in a 2018 case that upheld qualified immunity, as did Justice Clarence Thomas, a conservative, in 2017. Thomas dissented with Monday's motion to decline to hear the cases. Kathryn Krawczyk

NBA analysts disagree with stars on merits of playing amid racial justice protests

2:29 p.m.

The NBA is getting closer to a return at some point this summer, as the league looks to finish up a season that was halted by the coronavirus pandemic. But aside from the difficulties of playing during a public health crisis, some of the league's stars are also questioning the wisdom of restarting the season amid protests against racial injustice and police brutality.

The Brooklyn Nets' Kyrie Irving, who had season-ending surgery in February, is reportedly one of the prominent players at least contemplating opposing the league's plan to have 22 teams travel to Orlando, Florida, for several months to complete the regular season and postseason in semi-quarantined style. Irving said he'd "give up everything" for social reform. Other veterans, including Los Angeles Lakers center Dwight Howard and Los Angeles Clippers guard Lou Williams, agree, with Williams arguing the sport could be a "distraction" and pull people away from the protest movement.

However, some players noted it's easier for highly-paid veterans like Irving and Howard to advocate for sitting out, and ESPN analyst and former Duke University star Jay Williams and Hall-of-Fame player and current TNT analyst Charles Barkley agree Irving and others would be making a mistake since they could lose out on a platform to advocate for racial justice as well as money that could help drive change in their communities. If they sit out, "they're gonna be out of sight, out of mind for the rest of the year" Barkley said Monday on ESPN's Get Up. Tim O'Donnell

Trump administration to reportedly file lawsuit to block John Bolton's book

2:18 p.m.
John Bolton
Mike Theiler - Pool/Getty Images

Former National Security Adviser John Bolton's new memoir is scheduled to come out next week — but the Trump administration will reportedly mount a last-minute effort to block it.

The Trump administration is "expected to file a lawsuit in federal court seeking an injunction to block the book from being released in its current form," and the lawsuit "could come as soon as today," ABC News reports.

The White House has told Bolton that his book, The Room Where It Happened, contains classified information, although Bolton's lawyer has refuted that and said "this is a transparent attempt to use national security as a pretext to censor Mr. Bolton." Bolton, according to The New York Times, has "told associates he believes he has made changes to the book that accommodate" the White House's concerns.

The book is set for release on June 23, and Simon & Schuster said last week that Bolton in it will argue "that the House committed impeachment malpractice by keeping their prosecution focused narrowly on Ukraine when Trump's Ukraine-like transgressions existed across the full range of his foreign policy." Simon & Schuster is leaning into the White House's desire to block the book's release, advertising that "this is the book Donald Trump doesn't want you to read."

Bolton, meanwhile, has filmed an interview with ABC that will air on Sunday, in which Martha Raddatz says there was "no question off limits." Brendan Morrow

