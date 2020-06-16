Trump to sign executive order on policing

President Trump on Tuesday will sign an executive order on police reform, saying on Monday that the measures are "pretty comprehensive."

Senior administration officials told The Washington Post that the White House worked on the order with law enforcement groups and the families of people killed by police. Using funding incentives, police departments will be encouraged to increase their training on use of force, with those who do so having priority when it comes to receiving grant money, the Post reports. Aides said Trump opposes ending qualified immunity for police officers, which is one demand that many social justice groups have made.

Speaking to reporters on Monday, Trump said the "overall goal is we want law and order, and we want it done fairly, justly — we want it done safely." He also said police departments "have mostly great people, but we will do better, even better, and we're going to try to do it fast."

Senate Republicans and House Democrats have been working on drafting their own legislation. Two Senate GOP officials told the Post their package will likely be released later this week, and will include withholding federal funds to police departments that allow chokeholds. The Democrats' plan would ban certain no-knock warrants, prohibit the use of chokeholds, and establish a national database to track police misconduct. Catherine Garcia