Trump to sign executive order on policing

President Trump on Tuesday will sign an executive order on police reform, saying on Monday that the measures are "pretty comprehensive."
Senior administration officials told The Washington Post that the White House worked on the order with law enforcement groups and the families of people killed by police. Using funding incentives, police departments will be encouraged to increase their training on use of force, with those who do so having priority when it comes to receiving grant money, the Post reports. Aides said Trump opposes ending qualified immunity for police officers, which is one demand that many social justice groups have made.
Speaking to reporters on Monday, Trump said the "overall goal is we want law and order, and we want it done fairly, justly — we want it done safely." He also said police departments "have mostly great people, but we will do better, even better, and we're going to try to do it fast."
Senate Republicans and House Democrats have been working on drafting their own legislation. Two Senate GOP officials told the Post their package will likely be released later this week, and will include withholding federal funds to police departments that allow chokeholds. The Democrats' plan would ban certain no-knock warrants, prohibit the use of chokeholds, and establish a national database to track police misconduct. Catherine Garcia
Laurie Hanson is known as the Trash Lady of Ramsey, a nickname that she takes in stride.
Hanson lives in Ramsey, Minnesota, and started running when her daughter Jessica, a nurse, was deployed to Afghanistan. When Jessica returned home, they ran a 5K together, and soon, Hanson was running 10Ks and half-marathons. In 2019, she finished the Chicago and Boston marathons, but with coronavirus canceling her races this year, she needed to find something else to motivate her.
When the snow melted in March, Hanson noticed how much garbage there was on the streets. She began bringing trash bags with her on her runs, filling them up on her way home. Hanson began documenting each trek, and since March 23, has collected more than 141 bags of trash while covering 110 miles.
Hanson told the Star Tribune several people, including her daughter, have shared that she has inspired them to start picking up trash during their runs. "I feel like I'm helping out the environment and like I've done something worthwhile," she said. Catherine Garcia
"I've read the decision," Trump claimed, "and some people were surprised, but they've ruled and we live with their decision. That's what it's all about, we live with the decision of the Supreme Court. Very powerful, a very powerful decision, actually. But they have so ruled."
Many Senate Republicans also reacted to the ruling, written by conservative Justice Neil Gorsuch — a Trump appointee they confirmed — with shrugs or gentle applause. Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.) said he was "okay" with the ruling, adding that it's "the ruling of the court. I accept it." Sen. Chuck Grassley (R-Iowa), chairmen of the committee when Gorsuch was confirmed, seemed relieved Congress won't have to decide the issue. "It's the law of the land," he said. "And it probably makes uniform what a lot of states have already done. And probably negates Congress's necessity for acting,"
Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas) was not similarly pleased. "This judicial rewriting of our laws short-circuited the legislative process and the authority of the electorate," Cruz said. "Six un-elected and unaccountable judges instead took it upon themselves to act as legislators, and that undermines our democratic process." Sen. Josh Hawley (R-Mo.) concurred, but Cruz's senior colleague from Texas, Sen. John Cornyn (R), up for re-election this year, said the court "interpreted our statute and I'm okay with it." Gorsuch, he added, "is a good judge."
"Seven years ago, just nine Senate Republicans supported a bill codifying workplace protections for sexual orientation and gender identity," Politico reports. "And after it passed the Senate, the GOP-controlled House never took it up." Peter Weber
During a phone call with governors on Monday, Vice President Mike Pence urged them to repeat President Trump's claim that the surge in coronavirus outbreaks is only due to increased testing, The New York Times reports.
In audio of the call obtained by the Times, Pence is heard saying that when discussing the new outbreaks, the governors need to "continue to explain to your citizens the magnitude of the increase in testing" and "encourage people with the news that we're safely reopening the country."
Over the weekend, nine states saw record numbers of new coronavirus infections, with Florida reporting 2,581 new daily cases on Saturday. A data analysis by the Times found that in at least 14 states, the positive case rate is rising faster than the increase in the average number of tests.
State health officials across the United States have said community spread is behind the outbreaks, but Pence downplayed this, instead focusing on outbreak locations like nursing homes, the Times reports. Catherine Garcia
A new Des Moines Register/Mediacom Iowa Poll released Monday evening shows President Trump leading former Vice President Joe Biden by only 1 percentage point in Iowa, a state he won in 2016 by 9 points.
Trump has the support of 44 percent of Iowans, compared to Biden with 43 percent. The poll of 674 likely voters was conducted June 7 to 10, and has a margin of error of plus or minus 3.8 percentage points.
"I think it's obviously nothing that Joe Biden should take for granted, because he's not leading," pollster J. Ann Selzer told the Register. "But if the election were held today, Biden has a far better shot than anybody thought."
Trump's numbers have dropped since March, when a Register poll found that 51 percent of likely voters supported Trump while 41 percent backed Biden. Additionally, 50 percent of Iowans approved of the job Trump was doing as president in March — up 4 points from February — and 46 percent said the United States was on the right track.
Today, as the country deals with the coronavirus pandemic and anti-racism and police brutality protests, Trump's approval rating among Iowans is at 45 percent and just 22 percent believe the country is on the right track.
Over the last month, the Trump campaign has spent more than $400,000 on ads in Iowa, the ad-tracking firm Advertising Analytics reports. At the same time, the Lincoln Project, a political action committee formed by current and ex-Republicans who want to see Trump defeated in November, spent $150,000 to air ads against him. Catherine Garcia
President Trump on Monday told reporters that if former National Security Adviser John Bolton's new memoir, The Room Where It Happened, is released on June 23 as scheduled, "he's broken the law" and "would have criminal problems. I hope so."
Publishing the book is "highly inappropriate," Trump continued, as he considers "every conversation with me as president to be highly classified." Bolton, he added, is "known not to tell the truth, a lot."
ABC News reported earlier Monday that the Trump administration is expected to soon file a lawsuit in federal court seeking an injunction to block the tell-all from being released. Last week, a person familiar with the book told Axios it will contain allegations that Trump committed "misconduct with other countries" beyond Ukraine.
Bolton was known to take copious notes during meetings, and he held onto all of those legal pads when he left the White House. Attorney General William Barr has accused him of not fully working with the Trump administration to make sure no classified information is revealed in the book, but Bolton's attorney pushed back, writing in The Wall Street Journal last week that he did spend four months reviewing the memoir with officials, and they are trying to block the release by claiming it contains confidential material. Catherine Garcia
The U.S. Embassy in Seoul removed a "Black Lives Matter" banner from its facade on Monday, just two days after it was put up.
I believe in what President JFK said on June 10, 1963 at American University: "If we cannot now end our differences, at least we can help make the world safe for diversity." USA is a free & diverse nation...from that diversity we gain our strength. https://t.co/vpk2NbFoWl
On Saturday, the embassy tweeted a photo of the banner, saying: "The U.S. Embassy stands in solidarity with fellow Americans grieving and peacefully protesting to demand positive change. Our #BlackLivesMatter banner shows our support for the fight against racial injustice and police brutality as we strive to be a more inclusive and just society." U.S. Ambassador to South Korea Harry Harris, a retired four-star Navy admiral who once led the U.S. Pacific Command, retweeted the message.
People with knowledge of the matter told Reuters and Bloomberg that President Trump saw news coverage of the banner and wasn't happy about it, and CNN reports that it was the State Department's 7th floor — where Secretary of State Mike Pompeo has his offices — that requested the banner come down.
An embassy spokesperson told NPR that Harris wanted to communicate "a message of solidarity with Americans concerned with racism, especially racial violence against African Americans," but did not intend to "support or encourage donations to any specific organization. To avoid the misperception that American taxpayer dollars were spent to benefit such organizations, he directed that the banner be removed."
A rainbow Pride flag that was hung in late May was also taken down on Monday; so far, no reason has been given as to why it was removed. Catherine Garcia
The Minneapolis Police Department on Monday released an audio recording of a dispatcher who watched via surveillance cameras the arrest of George Floyd and shared their concerns with a supervisor.
Floyd, an unarmed black man, died after a white police officer, Derek Chauvin, placed his knee on Floyd's neck for nearly nine minutes. The dispatcher's call was made at 8:30 p.m. on May 25, about the time Floyd was in an ambulance on his way to a hospital. The dispatcher told their supervisor, "I don't know, you can call me a snitch if you want to, but we have the cameras up for 320's call and ... I don't know if they had to use force or not, but they got something out of the back of the squad, and all of them sat on this man, so I don't know if they needed you or not, but they haven't said anything to me yet."
The Minneapolis Police Department also released the transcripts of two 911 calls made in the wake of Floyd's death. One call was made by an unidentified bystander, who said a police officer "pretty much just killed this guy that wasn't resisting arrest." The other caller was an off-duty firefighter, who said he "literally watched police officers not take a pulse and not do anything to save a man, and I am a first responder myself, and I literally have it on video camera ... I just happened to be on a walk ... they [expletive] killed him." The transcript noted the 911 dispatcher attempted to transfer him to a supervisor, but the call was disconnected. Catherine Garcia