10 things you need to know today: June 20, 2020

Treasury, SBA to disclose businesses that received more than $150,000 in PPP loans

The Treasury Department and Small Business Administration said Friday they would disclose the names of business that received Paycheck Protection Program loans of $150,000 or more to help blunt the economic damage inflicted by the coronavirus pandemic. Previously, the Trump administration had kept the information under wraps, and the only known borrowers so far are the ones who acknowledged their receipts voluntarily, but bipartisan pressure from Congress prompted the reversal. Additionally, the SBA will reveal addresses, loan amount ranges, demographic data, and other pieces of information. The agencies did not say when the data would be released. About 86 percent of the borrowing businesses took out loans less than $150,000, meaning most will remain unknown. [The Wall Street Journal, CNN]