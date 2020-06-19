See More Speed Reads
bad news for baseball
Edit

Positive coronavirus tests halt Phillies, Blue Jays spring training — and possibly the 2020 MLB season

5:45 p.m.
A Phillies spring training field.
Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images

Five players and three staff members of the Philadelphia Phillies have tested positive for COVID-19 at the team's spring training facility in Clearwater, Florida, ESPN reports.

The team announced a shutdown of the facility on Friday, joining the Toronto Blue Jays, who closed their spring headquarters in Dunedin, Florida on Thursday after an unnamed player exhibited symptoms of the coronavirus. In a statement, the Phillies said that "all facilities in Clearwater have been closed indefinitely ... and will remain closed until medical authorities are confident that the virus is under control and our facilities are disinfected."

The positive tests do not bode well for Major League Baseball in 2020. Team owners and the league's players' union engaged in a weeks-long, fan-alienating battle over money that has seen the possible number of games played this season drop from 82 to 70 to potentially 50 — or zero. All 30 teams' spring training facilities are in Florida and Arizona, two states where numbers of confirmed coronavirus cases have exploded in recent days. In their statement, the Phillies said that "in terms of the implications of this outbreak on the Phillies' 2020 season, the club declines comment, believing that it is too early to know." Jacob Lambert

cooking with the week
Edit

The Department of Homeland Security wants you to put your N95 mask in your Instant Pot

5:16 p.m.
Instant Pot.
iStock

Hey, here's a fun project you can do with that Instant Pot your in-laws gave you for Christmas, and has been gathering dust under your counter for the past six months! The Department of Homeland Security has published a recipe — er, a decontamination guide — for cleaning N95 masks using your multicooker.

You can't make this stuff up:

The DHS provides a video illustrating how the home chef can reuse their N95 masks, which are one of the most effective protections against the coronavirus, albeit in short supply. The process seems straightforward enough: Cover the bottom of the pot in half an inch of water, put the mask in a paper bag and then staple it shut (handling it carefully all the while with disposable gloves on), and then place the bag on a jury-rigged platform that keeps it elevated out of the water. Then select the "sous vide" function, set the cooker to 149 degrees Fahrenheit for half an hour, and … voilà?

Apparently this works because "moist heat" is one of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's recommended decontamination methods. It also works well if you want to cook a perfect medium-rare steak. Learn more at the Department of Homeland Security here. Jeva Lange

rally on
Edit

Oklahoma Supreme Court unanimously greenlights Trump rally amid coronavirus concerns

4:59 p.m.
President Trump.
SAUL LOEB/AFP via Getty Images

President Trump is free to restart his rally circuit.

Trump's first campaign rally since the COVID-19 pandemic began will be allowed to go on this weekend, the Oklahoma Supreme Court ruled Friday. While attorneys argued the event should be blocked to avoid becoming a coronavirus "super spreader," the court unanimously decided it wouldn't "fashion rules or regulations where none exist," the Oklahoman reports.

Attorneys objected to Trump's rally at the BOK Center in Tulsa, Oklahoma, which holds nearly 20,000 people, "unless the campaign instituted social distancing protocols." The arena's management team contended that the Trump campaign had already agreed to the arena's health protocols, which included taking temperatures of and providing masks to attendees. The court's nine judges agreed with the BOK Center's argument, saying there were no apparent laws that would mandate social distancing or wearing masks. Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt (R) suggested anyone worried about health stay home from the rally.

The BOK Center released a statement Thursday asking the Trump campaign to provide its own health and safety plan for the rally. New COVID-19 infection rates have more than doubled in Oklahoma in the past week. Kathryn Krawczyk

Here we go again
Edit

Apple closes some stores in 4 states due to rising COVID-19 cases

3:46 p.m.
A security guard takes the temperature of a customer outside the Apple Store on May 13, 2020 in Charleston, South Carolina
Sean Rayford/Getty Images

Some Apple stores that reopened during the coronavirus pandemic will already have to close again as new COVID-19 cases rise in numerous states.

Apple announced on Friday it's temporarily closing 11 stores in Florida, North Carolina, South Carolina, and Arizona, citing "current COVID-19 conditions in some of the communities we serve," CNN reports.

"We take this step with an abundance of caution as we closely monitor the situation and we look forward to having our teams and customers back as soon as possible," Apple added.

Customers will be able to pick up devices they were having repaired at these stores over the weekend, and employees will still be paid, Bloomberg reports. Apple, The Wall Street Journal notes, was "one of the first major U.S. retailers in mid-March to close its stores nationwide amid the pandemic."

Amid reopenings around the country, COVID-19 cases are climbing in 20 states, and 10 have experienced records highs over the past week, including the four where Apple is closing these locations. Experts say Florida has "all the markings of the next large epicenter of coronavirus transmission," and six out of the 11 stores being closed are in Arizona, which Harvard University epidemiologist Dr. Eric Feigl-Ding says "per capita has surpassed Lombardi, Italy." Brendan Morrow

the fish cannot be unfried
Edit

Parts of Bolton's book weren't classified until after the government looked at it, DOJ admits

3:02 p.m.

The federal government's crackdown on former National Security Adviser John Bolton's new book is heavy on retrospect.

For starters, the Department of Justice started its attempt to prevent Bolton's book from getting published just a day before it ended up in the hands of journalists. And, as the DOJ admitted in a Friday filing, parts of Bolton's book weren't even classified until the government got its first look at it, Politico reports.

The DOJ's main argument for suppressing the publication and distribution of The Room Where it Happened is that it contains classified information, and that Bolton didn't submit it for a proper review. But several officials did get a look at it — including one who read the book before parts of it ended up classified, the DOJ said Friday during a hearing with Bolton's legal team and the judge overseeing their case.

Current National Security Adviser Robert O'Brien then tasked National Security Council's Senior Director for Intelligence Michael Elliot with a second review of the book. But Elliot had only been on the job for two months when he started reading it, and didn't receive his classification training until the day after he finished.

Even after all of these government missteps — and after 200,000 copies of the book had been distributed — the DOJ argued Friday that Bolton should still be issued an injunction against its publication so he can "focus" on stemming its further spread. Kathryn Krawczyk

upheld
Edit

Navy captain ousted over coronavirus warning reportedly won't be reinstated

3:00 p.m.
Capt. Brett Crozier, commanding officer of the aircraft carrier USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71), gives remarks during an all-hands call on the ships flight deck Dec. 15, 2019
U.S. Navy via Getty Images

The Navy captain who was ousted after warning about an outbreak of COVID-19 on his ship will reportedly not be getting his old job back.

The Navy has upheld Capt. Brett Crozier's firing, Politico reported on Friday, citing two people familiar with the matter. This decision comes after in April, the chief of naval operations recommended that he be reinstated.

Crozier was ousted as commanding officer of the USS Theodore Roosevelt after writing a four-page letter asking for help containing a coronavirus outbreak. Then-acting Navy Secretary Thomas Modly at the time said Crozier sent the letter "outside of the chain of command." Modly himself later resigned after controversially saying Crozier was "too naive or too stupid" to run the ship.

Following the recommendation that Crozier be reinstated, acting Navy Secretary James McPherson announced a "deeper review" into the situation, saying he still had "unanswered questions" and was seeking a "more fulsome understanding of the sequence of events."

A source told Politico on Friday that "the results of the investigation justified the relief. He failed to take appropriate action, to do the things that the commanding officer of a ship is supposed to do, so he stays relieved." Additionally, Politico reports that "in a new twist, the Navy is also expected to hold up the promotion of the senior officer onboard the Roosevelt, Rear Adm. Stuart Baker, the commander of Carrier Strike Group 9." Brendan Morrow

coronavirus
Edit

Coronavirus cases are climbing in 20 states, with 10 states reporting single-day records in the past week

2:25 p.m.

At least 10 states reported new single-day records for coronavirus cases since last Friday, a trend that experts warn is due to the rapid spread of the virus, not merely increased testing. Most worryingly, Oklahoma reported a record-high 450 cases on Thursday, just two days before President Trump is set to hold a rally in the 20,000-person BOK Center in Tulsa, where masks are not required.

In addition to Oklahoma, the states of Nevada, Florida, California, South Carolina, Oregon, Texas, North Carolina, Arkansas, and Arizona all experienced record-highs between last Friday and Thursday this week. Arizona in particular is alarming, as, per capita, it has now "surpassed Lombardi, Italy," according to Harvard University epidemiologist Dr. Eric Feigl-Ding. Ventilated COVID-19 patients have reportedly quadrupled in the state since its stay-at-home order ended on May 15, and the state is apparently dangerously close to running out of hospital beds, The Daily Beast reports.

Overall, coronavirus cases are climbing in 20 states, and decreasing in 20 states plus Washington, D.C., The New York Times reports. Cases have remained mostly the same in 10 states. This week, the University of Washington revised its forecast to project more than 200,000 American deaths from COVID-19 by October 1.

"It really does feel like the U.S. has given up," Siouxsie Wiles, an infectious-diseases specialist at the University of Auckland in New Zealand, told The Washington Post in an interview published Friday. Jeva Lange

one day later
Edit

AMC says it will require masks at all theaters less than 24 hours after saying it wouldn't

1:54 p.m.
Outside view of the closed AMC Theater, amid the coronavirus pandemic, May 12, 2020, in Burbank, California
VALERIE MACON/AFP via Getty Images

Well, that didn't take long.

AMC Theatres in a major reversal on Friday said it will now require all guests to wear masks at its movie theaters when they reopen next month. This announcement came less than 24 hours after the company said guests wouldn't have to wear masks at its locations except in areas where they're required to do so already.

That decision sparked major backlash, especially because of CEO Adam Aron's comment in an interview with Variety that "we did not want to be drawn into a political controversy" and "we thought it might be counterproductive if we forced mask wearing on those people who believe strongly that it is not necessary."

"This announcement prompted an intense and immediate outcry from our customers, and it is clear from this response that we did not go far enough on the usage of masks," AMC said in a statement. "At AMC Theatres, we think it is absolutely crucial that we listen to our guests. Accordingly, and with the full support of our scientific advisors, we are reversing course and are changing our guest mask policy. As we reopen theatres, we now will require that all AMC guests nationwide wear masks as they enter and enjoy movies at our theatres."

AMC had even been called out by another theater chain before its reversal, with Alamo Drafthouse announcing it would require masks except when customers are eating and drinking, writing, "This is not political."

AMC moviegoers will presumably still be permitted to remove their masks when eating concessions, as the original AMC plan said that in areas where masks are required, guests will need to wear them "except while eating and drinking." Now, the question becomes whether Regal Cinemas and Cinemark Theaters, the other biggest theater chains in the U.S. that also announced a similar policy of not universally requiring masks, will follow suit.

Update: Following AMC's announcement, Regal Cinemas said it would also require guests to wear masks at its theaters. Brendan Morrow

See More Speed Reads
The Week Logo
® 2020 The Week Publications Inc., All rights reserved.