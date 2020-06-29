10 things you need to know today: June 29, 2020

Mississippi lawmakers vote to replace flag containing Confederate emblem

Mississippi state lawmakers on Sunday overwhelmingly voted to replace the state flag, which includes the Confederate battle flag symbol. The approval of the bill came as protesters demanding an end to systemic racism call for taking down statues of Confederate figures. The bill now goes to Gov. Tate Reeves (R), who reversed his opposition and said Saturday he would sign it. The bill calls for a commission to come up with a new design to send to voters in November. "I would guess a lot of you don't even see that flag in the corner right there," said state Rep. Ed Blackmon, who is Black, before the vote. "There are some of us who notice it every time we walk in here, and it's not a good feeling." Mississippi's is the last state flag to include the Confederate emblem. [CBS News]