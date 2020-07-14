10 things you need to know today: July 14, 2020

Judge permanently blocks Georgia abortion ban

A federal judge on Monday struck down Georgia's six-week abortion ban, saying it violated "the constitutional liberty of the woman to have some freedom to terminate her pregnancy." House Bill 481 was passed by the state's General Assembly last spring and signed into law by Gov. Brian Kemp (R), and would have banned most abortions once fetal cardiac activity is detected, which can be as early as six weeks. The Americans Civil Liberties Union of Georgia challenged the law. U.S. District Judge Steve Jones temporarily blocked it in October before declaring it unconstitutional on Monday. "It is in the public interest, and is this court's duty, to ensure constitutional rights are protected," Jones wrote. In response, Kemp said the state will "appeal the court's decision. Georgia values life and we will keep fighting for the rights of the unborn." [Atlanta Journal-Constitution, The Guardian]