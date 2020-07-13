See More Speed Reads
Study: 5.4 million Americans lost their health insurance amid coronavirus pandemic

6:54 p.m.
A doctor meets with a patient.
Lisa Maree Williams/Getty Images

A new study finds that due to job losses caused by the coronavirus pandemic, an estimated 5.4 million Americans had their health insurance dropped between February and May.

The analysis was conducted by Families U.S.A., a nonpartisan consumer advocacy group, and will be released on Tuesday. During the recession of 2008 and 2009, 3.9 million adults lost their health insurance, and study author Stan Dorn told The New York Times he knew the current numbers "would be big. This is the worst economic downturn since World War II. It dwarfs the Great Recession. So it's not surprising that we would see the worst increase in the uninsured."

The study looked at laid-off adults younger than 65, when Americans become eligible for Medicare, and found that people in California, Texas, Florida, New York, and North Carolina accounted for 46 percent of coverage losses from the pandemic. In 13 states that did not expand Medicaid under the Affordable Care Act, 43 percent of laid-off workers became uninsured, nearly double the amount in the 37 states that did expand Medicaid. Catherine Garcia

German researchers argue children may act as a 'brake' on coronavirus infections

5:30 p.m.
Classroom in Germany.

As the debate about reopening American schools in the fall rages on, a new study conducted by the Dresden University Hospital in Germany could shed some light on the matter.

The study, the largest of its kind in Germany, tested more than 2,000 students and teachers at 13 schools in three different districts in Saxony, the only German state to reopen schools with full class sizes in May. The results showed only 12 participants tested positive for COVID-19 antibodies, five of whom had previously tested positive for the active virus, suggesting the schools did not play a major role in spreading the virus. Indeed, they may have even helped curb transmission.

"Children act more as a brake on infection," said Prof. Reinhard Berner, the head of pediatric medicine at Dresden University Hospital and leader of the study. "Not every infection that reaches them is passed on."

There are several caveats, however. For starters, Saxony has had a lower infection rate overall than other parts of Germany during the pandemic, so it's natural the rate would be lower among subgroups, as well. Still, even if areas with larger epidemics are more cautious, the study could be useful for other places with fewer cases.

Another complication is the fact that while Saxony allowed for full classrooms, parents won the right to keep their children home, so it's unclear if schools were really operating at full capacity.

Finally, a new study out of the United Kingdom suggests immunity to the novel virus wanes within months, so while that research warrants its own skepticism, it's possible more students in the German study were at one point infected but no longer produce antibodies. Read more at The Guardian and Yahoo News. Tim O'Donnell

A U.K. study suggests an annual coronavirus booster shot may be necessary

5:25 p.m.
Coronavirus vaccine development.
BEN STANSALL/AFP via Getty Images

Early this year, reports of people in South Korea testing positive for the coronavirus again after apparently recovering set off alarm bells. The concern largely subsided, however, when the Korean Centers for Disease Control and Prevention determined the positive tests weren't reinfections.

Now, though, a new study from King's College in London suggests people may lose their COVID-19 immunity within months. The study analyzed the immune response of more than 90 patients and health-care workers, with blood tests revealing 60 percent developed a strong antibody response during their infections, but only 17 percent retained the same potency three months later. In some cases, antibody levels weren't detectable.

Along those lines, Vox reported a case in which a patient tested positive for the virus three months after their initial infection. While the doctor in the case noted it's possible a single infection lasted that long, he's doubtful. Plus, other coronaviruses that cause common colds don't lead to long-term immunity, so some experts think the novel virus is headed down that path.

The results of the study indicate it could be challenging to develop herd immunity or a one-and-done vaccine, but there are several important pieces of information to process. The King's College participants haven't been reinfected, so it's not a sure thing it can even happen. Similarly, the Vox anecdote is a may not be representative, and there haven't been similar reports out of countries hit by the virus earlier than the U.S.

Secondly, Prof. Robin Shattock of Imperial College London said even if reinfection is possible, subsequent cases would likely "be less severe" because people "will still retain immune memory."

Lastly, this wouldn't mean there's no hope for a vaccine, but rather, like the flu, an annual coronavirus booster shot may be necessary for "sustained levels of protective antibodies." Read more at The Guardian. Tim O'Donnell

Trump complains Biden and Obama stopped coronavirus testing even though it didn't exist during their administration

4:43 p.m.

President Trump is blaming his biggest problem on his favorite enemy.

Trump held a press conference Monday where he was asked to explain why he constantly blames surging COVID-19 case counts on more testing. But he refused to acknowledge there simply are more coronavirus cases and hospitalizations out there now, instead asking why they gathered reporters weren't talking about the COVID-19 failures of the Obama administration.

"We have one of the lowest mortality rates anywhere," Trump falsely said Monday when asked how the U.S. will stop COVID-19 spread. Not only is America's coronavirus mortality rate far from the lowest in the world, it's also been deflated due to rampant testing and rising case numbers — not to mention that many people with COVID-19 face severe and debilitating illness without dying.

"Biden and Obama stopped their testing," Trump then said, referring to former President Barack Obama and former Vice President Joe Biden. "I'm sure you don't want to report it," Trump added to the reporter, which is probably true — the new coronavirus hadn't even infected a person until late 2019, well into Trump's presidency.

Trump also mistakenly said, as he often has, that the 1918 flu pandemic started in 1917. Kathryn Krawczyk

California governor orders businesses to shut down again amid COVID-19 surge

3:55 p.m.

California Gov. Gavin Newsom (D) on Monday ordered a variety of businesses statewide to shut down again amid a wave of new COVID-19 cases.

Bars, indoor dining, movie theaters, museums, and several other businesses that had reopened amid the pandemic will have to close again, ABC News reports. More populous counties on the state's watch list also had to shut down hair salons, gyms, indoor malls, and other personal care-related businesses; counties on that watch list compose 80 percent of California's population.

California has an average of 8,664 new cases per day over the past week, up more than 1,500 from the week before, the state's department of public health said Sunday.

Also on Monday, both the Los Angeles Unified School District and San Diego Unified School District announced they wouldn't reopen schools when classes resume August 18. Kathryn Krawczyk

Officials find body of Glee star Naya Rivera at lake where she went missing

3:45 p.m.
Naya Rivera
Imeh Akpanudosen/Getty Images

Officials have found the body of Glee star Naya Rivera.

Early Monday afternoon, the Ventura County Sheriff's Office said it had found and was recovering a body from southern California's Lake Piru, where Rivera went missing and was feared dead last week. The department confirmed the body was Rivera's later Monday during a press conference, saying her family had been notified of what happened, The Associated Press reports.

A search for the 33-year-old actress began at Lake Piru last Wednesday after her 4-year-old son was found alone in a boat she had rented.

Rivera was best known for her role as Santana Lopez on the Fox show that ran from 2009 to 2015. Tributes for Rivera continued to pour in after the reports on Monday afternoon, with her former Glee co-star Jane Lynch tweeting, "Rest sweet, Naya. What a force you were. Love and peace to your family."

Update 5:45 p.m. ET: This story was updated after the Ventura County Sheriff's Office confirmed it had found Rivera's body. Brendan Morrow

Hamilton finally breaks top 2 on the Billboard Top 200, 250 weeks after entering the chart

3:09 p.m.

How does a bastard, orphan, son of a whore, and a Scotsman ... grow up to be the No. 2 spot on the Billboard Top 200? The original Broadway cast recording of Hamilton: An American Musical hit a new peak this week, some 250 weeks after it first debuted on the charts, in the wake of the premiere of the show on Disney+ on July 3.

Almost more incredible is the fact that Hamilton "has never left the tally since its debut at No. 12 on the Oct. 17, 2015-dated list," writes Billboard, noting that the 250 weeks marks "the longest run by any cast album since the highlights edition of the original London cast recording of The Phantom of the Opera, which has logged 331 weeks on the list between 1990 and 1996." As a consequence, though, Hamilton's No. 2 spot is also the slowest climb to the top two ever on the chart, in terms of weeks spent on the chart.

Additionally, Hamilton is the highest charting cast album since the original cast recording of Hair hit No. 1 for a total of 13 weeks back in 1969. Hamilton had previously been tied with the original Broadway recording of the Book of Mormon as the highest charting cast album since Hair, with Mormon hitting a high of No. 3 in 2011.

To date, Hamilton has sold 1.97 million copies in the U.S., with 32,000 copies of the album sold in the most recent tracking week. Jeva Lange

The U.S. just ramped up its opposition to Beijing's South China Sea claims

3:08 p.m.

The United States has previously said it considers Beijing's territorial claims over most of the South China Sea unlawful, but Washington has officially remained neutral, refusing to pick a side between China and Southeast Asian countries like Brunei, Malaysia, Indonesia, the Philippines, and Vietnam that have clashed over the crucial body of water, instead advocating for freedom of the seas.

But in a statement Monday, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said the U.S. is strengthening its policy on the issue and making clear that China's claims "are completely unlawful, as is its campaign of bullying to control them." The statement appears to be a preview of an expected position paper that officially rejects specific Chinese claims for the first time, people familiar with the matter told The Wall Street Journal.

A draft of the paper seen by the Journal did not mince words. "China's maritime claims pose the single greatest threat to the freedom of the seas in modern history," it reportedly reads. "We cannot afford to re-enter an era where states like China attempt to assert sovereignty over the seas."

The Associated Press notes the U.S. will technically remain neutral in territorial disputes, but in effect the Trump administration is siding with the Southeast Asian countries. It's unclear if there will be any tangible effects as a result of the announcement, but that could depend on how the U.S. responds to claims by other countries making similar excessive maritime claims.

Either way, it's another example of heightening U.S.-China tensions. Read more at The Wall Street Journal, as well as Pompeo's full statement. Tim O'Donnell

