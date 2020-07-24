10 things you need to know today: July 24, 2020

German court convicts 93-year-old former Nazi guard

A German court on Thursday convicted a 93-year-old former Nazi concentration camp guard, identified as Bruno D., as an accessory to the murder of at least 5,232 people. He received a two-year suspended sentence, the court announced. The defendant was prosecuted in juvenile court because he was 17 years old when he served as an SS guard at the Stutthof concentration camp in 1944 and 1945. An estimated 65,000 people were murdered at the camp during the Holocaust. He had previously acknowledged that he had been a guard in the camp, which is near the Polish city now called Gdansk, but he told the court he had no choice. More than 40 co-plaintiffs from France, Israel, Poland, and the United States testified against him in the trial, which is expected to be one of the last prosecutions of a former Nazi. [CNN]