Republican National Convention
Trump says he's canceling Jacksonville portion of the Republican National Convention

6:38 p.m.
Donald Trump.
Jim Watson/AFP via Getty Images

President Trump announced on Thursday evening that he has canceled the Jacksonville, Florida, portion of the Republican National Convention because "the timing for this is not right" and he has to "protect the American people."

The convention, slated for late August, was originally going to be held in Charlotte, North Carolina. After GOP officials and North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper (D) could not agree on social distancing measures, it was decided that official party business would still take place in Charlotte, but the parties and programs were moved to Jacksonville.

Trump told reporters that on Thursday afternoon, he "looked at my team and I said the timing for this event is not right, just not right with what's happened recently." The formal nominating process will still proceed in Charlotte, Trump said, and he will give some sort of acceptance speech.

Florida is seeing a surge in coronavirus cases, and earlier this week, Duval County Sheriff Mike Williams shared with Politico his concerns over being able to provide adequate security for the event, which was still not fully planned. One GOP official told The Washington Post Trump's advisers told him that if he canceled the Florida part of the convention and showed he took the coronavirus seriously, it could help his sinking poll numbers. Catherine Garcia

paying tribute
Rep. John Lewis to lie in state at the U.S. Capitol next week

8:42 p.m.
John Lewis.
Riccardo S. Savi/Getty Images

The late Rep. John Lewis, a civil rights leader and Democrat who represented Georgia's 5th Congressional District for more than two decades, will lie in state in the U.S. Capitol next week.

Lewis, 80, died last Friday after battling cancer. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) and Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) announced on Thursday evening that an invitation-only ceremony will be held on Monday afternoon while Lewis lies in state at the Capitol Rotunda. Later in the day and on Tuesday, Lewis will lie in state outdoors, where the public will be able to pay their respects, with social distancing and mask measures in place.

Lewis' family has asked people who want to honor him but do not live in the Washington, D.C., area to stay home, and use the hashtags #BelovedCommunity or #HumanDignity to leave a virtual tribute, USA Today reports. Catherine Garcia

Play ball
Trump to throw 1st pitch at Yankees game next month

8:04 p.m.

President Trump on Thursday said he has accepted an invitation to throw out the ceremonial first pitch at a New York Yankees game next month.

Throwing the first pitch is a presidential tradition dating back to 1910, and this will be Trump's first time participating. Trump, who grew up playing baseball, told reporters that after team president Randy Levine asked him to throw out the first pitch on August 15, he asked, "How's the crowd going to be?" Because of the coronavirus pandemic, "you don't have a crowd," he added. "There's no such thing."

Trump made the announcement shortly before Dr. Anthony Fauci, the country's top infectious disease expert and now a household name because of his role in the coronavirus response, threw out the ceremonial first pitch for the Washington Nationals. Fauci's throw was pretty far off, but he can always use the excuse that he was trying to make sure the ball and home plate were social distancing. Catherine Garcia

ignore that half
Trump says the U.S. is in 'good shape, other than if you look south and west'

7:31 p.m.
Donald Trump.
Jim Watson/AFP via Getty Images

While standing in front of a map showing coronavirus hotspots across the United States, President Trump struck an optimistic tone about how the country is doing.

"You can see from that it's in great shape, lots of it," Trump told reporters on Thursday evening. "The northeast has become very clean. The country is in good shape, other than if you look south and west — some problems that'll all work out."

Cases are surging across both regions, with California on Wednesday reporting a record 157 coronavirus fatalities, bringing the death toll to more than 8,000. Texas and Alabama also reported a record number of deaths on Wednesday, with 197 in Texas and 61 in Alabama. In Mississippi, there have been an average of 1,215 cases reported per day over the last week, an increase of 70 percent from the average two weeks earlier. On Thursday, the United States hit four million confirmed COVID-19 cases. Catherine Garcia

see you in 2028!
Disney delays everything

6:05 p.m.

Some things never change, but Disney's movie release schedule sure has.

The company on Thursday announced a whole series of changes to its calendar, delaying all four upcoming Avatar sequels, as well as three upcoming Star Wars movies, a year each.

Avatar 2 will now release in December 2022 instead of December 2021, and the following sequels will come out in December 2024, December 2026, and December 2028. Yes, that's right: 2028, which believe it or not is a real year on the calendar; Avatar 5's release date is now an entire three presidential elections away.

Director James Cameron in a statement explained it is "no longer possible" for the next Avatar film to make its release date next year since production work hasn't been able to resume in Los Angeles yet, although the Avatar crew did start production back up in New Zealand. Avatar 2 has been delayed repeatedly over the years — at one point it was expected in theaters in December 2014.

Meanwhile, the next Star Wars film after Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker was previously set for December 2022, giving the franchise a three year break from the big screen. But that movie will now come out in December 2023, followed by the next one in December 2025 and a third in December 2027. It still hasn't been revealed what these upcoming movies actually are, though.

In a future slightly more immediate and less fake sounding than the year 2027, Disney, as expected, also pulled the August release date of Mulan. It was scheduled to come out on August 21, but it now has no new scheduled release date at all, as Disney doesn't even attempt a guess as to when theaters might reopen. For some reason, though, New Mutants remains in its August slot. Those are the major delays for now, but it seems unlikely they'll be the last. Brendan Morrow

what's in a new name
Veto-proof Senate majority passes defense bill requiring Confederate-named bases to be renamed

5:20 p.m.
Fort Bragg.
Logan Mock-Bunting/Getty Images

President Trump no longer has a say in preserving the names of military bases named after Confederate leaders.

The Senate passed a $741 billion defense bill, 86-14, on Thursday that forces Confederate names to be removed from Army bases. The bill passed with a similarly overwhelming majority in the House, meaning Trump won't be able to veto the measure.

Protests over police brutality and racism in the U.S. led to calls to remove statues of Confederate leaders from around the U.S. and to take their names off bases. Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) formalized that effort with an amendment to the defense spending bill after the idea of renaming the Confederate bases was passed with a voice vote. Trump previously said he would not even consider renaming the bases, including Fort Bragg and Fort Hood.

Meanwhile Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) attempted to cut the budget by 10 percent, but his motion was rejected 23-77.

Also on Thursday, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) said his party had worked out a deal with the White House on the next COVID-19 relief bill, and expected to release it "early next week." Kathryn Krawczyk

2020 vision
Florida poll puts Biden 13 points over Trump

4:26 p.m.
Former Vice President Joe Biden.
SAUL LOEB/AFP via Getty Images

Florida is seemingly reconsidering its narrow 2016 vote for President Trump.

While Trump won the state by just a percentage point in 2016, former Vice President Joe Biden has pulled ahead of Trump 51-38, a Quinnipiac University poll out Thursday indicates. Approval for Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) is also down 31 points since the last Quinnipiac Florida poll in April, suggesting rampant COVID-19 spread in the state is at least partially to blame.

Quinnipiac's April poll gave Biden only a 46-42 lead over Trump, but he has since won over 4 percent of independents in the state to widen his lead. Voters overwhelmingly say Biden would also handle the coronavirus better than Trump, 58-38, as well as racial equality, 58-38. Just 37 percent approve of Trump's handling of the coronavirus.

Meanwhile voters give DeSantis, who has been a vocal supporter of Trump since before his election in 2018, a negative approval rating of 41-52, and give his handling of the coronavirus just 38 percent approval. Those are DeSantis' lowest approval numbers since his election, Quinnipiac notes.

The candidate who wins Florida has also won the presidency for the last six elections, adding to the national polls that already put 2020's election in Biden's favor.

Quinnipiac surveyed 924 registered voters in Florida via landline and cell phone from July 16–20, with a margin of error of 3.2 percentage points. Kathryn Krawczyk

convicted
Former Nazi concentration camp guard convicted on more than 5,000 counts

4:09 p.m.
Bruno Dey, a former SS-watchman at the Stutthof concentration camp, covers his face as he is brought in a wheelchair to a courtroom for a hearing in his trial on March 20, 2020 in Hamburg, northern Germany.
Photo by AXEL HEIMKEN/POOL/AFP via Getty Images

A former guard at a Nazi concentration camp has been convicted on more than 5,000 counts in one of the last ever cases of its kind.

93-year-old Bruno Dey, who was an SS guard at the Stutthof concentration camp during World War II, on Thursday was found guilty of aiding and abetting 5,232 murders and received a two-year suspended sentence, CNN reports. He was 17 when he was a guard at the camp, and so the case was tried in juvenile court in Hamburg.

"The concentration camp Stutthof and the mass murder that took place inside was only able to take place with your help," the judge said, per The Guardian. Dey had apologized in court "to those who went through this hellish madness and their relatives," also saying that "something like this must never be repeated."

This, The Guardian writes, was "hailed as potentially the last criminal case of an individual charged over the Holocaust," though another Stutthof guard may reportedly go on trial soon, and according to The Associated Press, "a special prosecutors' office that investigates Nazi-era crimes has more than a dozen ongoing investigations." Brendan Morrow

